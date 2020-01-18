In boys’ basketball
Dayspring Classic
Hammond (Ind.) Baptist 54, Arthur Christian 40. The Conquering Riders fell behind 16-6 at the end of the first quarter in an eventual quarterfinal setback in Lake Zurich. Mason Smith scored a team-high 12 points and compiled eight blcoks for ACS (4-13), while Isaac Miller chipped in with 10 points and Grady Binion added eight points.
Arthur Christian 67, Lakecrest 37. The Conquering Riders won their first-round game after jumping out to a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Miller produced a team-high 18 points and Evan Oliver sank three three-pointers to finish with 17 points.
Nontournament
Cissna Park 57, Clifton Central 52. The host Timberwolves (12-5) secured a Sangamon Valley Conference win behind three players scoring in double figures. Malaki Verkler finished with a team-high 14 points for Cissna Park, while Keegan Boyle (12 points), Ian Rogers (12 points) and Gavin Speirs (nine points) all helped the Timberwolves win their second straight game.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Monticello 50. The host Panthers led by as many as 13 points late in the third quarter before fending off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Monticello to post a nonconference win and extend their win streak to five games. Trey VanWinkle sank two free throws with 11 seconds left to break a 50-50 tie and lift PBL (14-2) to the win. Colton Coy scored a game-high 17 points for the Panthers and Van Winkle added 12 points to lead PBL. Sam Penicook and Dalton Busboom each added seven points. Garrett Kepley scored a team-high 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Sages (9-7), while Briggs Fultz contributed a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Ethan Miller (eight points) and Ryan Reeder (seven points) also contributed.
Prairie Central 54, Pontiac 50. The host Hawks extended their win streak to five games with an Illini Prairie Conference victory. Trey Bazzell scored a team-high 18 points for Prairie Central (16-4), while Logan Goad scored 15 points by making five three-pointers. Kaden King (eight points) and Jake Bachtold (seven points) also chipped in for Prairie Central.
Robinson 67, Hoopeston Area 52. The host Cornjerkers trailed 33-19 at halftime and couldn’t claw back in the second half of a nonconference defeat. Lucas Hofer scored a team-high 19 points for Hoopeston Area (7-10) and Josh Delfino sank four three-pointers to finish with 15 points.
Watseka 44, Iroquois West 37. The host Warriors overcame a 21-16 halftime deficit to earn an SVC win against the Raiders. Maddux Rigsby scored a game-high 17 points for Watseka (9-8), with Brayden Haines (nine points), Jameson Cluver (seven points) and Conner Curry (seven points) also contributing. Zach Gerling scored a team-high 11 points for IW (7-10) and Ryan Tilstra chipped in with 10 points.
Danville First Baptist 58, Indianapolis Suburban Baptist 51. Joel Cundiff dropped in a game-high 25 points to lift First Baptist to a home win in a close game throughout. Stephen Seest added 14 points and Bryson Harris chipped in 11 points to also hit double figures for First Baptist.
MATT DANIELS