In boys’ basketball
Arcola 33, Decatur Lutheran 23. In a low-scoring, defensive Lincoln Prairie Conference struggle, Arcola prevailed for its fifth win in its last six games. Hugo Garza accounted for one-third of the Purple Riders’ offensive output with a game-high 11 points, while Kevin Garza (seven points) and Beau Edwards (six points) also made critical buckets for Arcola (7-4).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 65, Oakwood 37. Drew Reifsteck rolled to a game-high 28 points, Elijah Tidwell sank three three-pointers en route to 15 points and the visiting Blue Devils remained unbeaten on the season with a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Mason Hackman (10 points) and Kaj Stanford (six points) also got in on the offensive fun for BHRA (16-0), which led 38-16 at halftime. Isaiah Ruch scored a team-high 16 points for Oakwood (9-8) and Josh Young added 12 points.
Bloomington 66, Rantoul 38. A poor second quarter by the host Eagles saw Rantoul go into halftime down 39-19 in an eventual nonconference defeat. Colin Wilkerson connected on four three-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points for the Eagles (1-12) and Kamryn Rome finished with eight points, but it wasn’t enough for Rantoul to avoid its fourth consecutive loss.
Cissna Park 64, Iroquois West 43. The visiting Timberwolves had four players finish in double figures, lifting Cissna Park to a Sangamon Valley Conference win and snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. Ian Rogers led the way for the Timberwolves (10-4) with a game-high 17 points, followed by 14 points from Gavin Speirs, 13 points from Keegan Boyle and 12 points from Penn Stoller. Jack McMillan scored a team-high 15 points for the Raiders (6-8) and Ryan Tilstra added seven points.
Hoopeston Area 58, Armstrong-Potomac 44. The visiting Cornjerkers pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim the VVC win, relying on three players who finished in double figures. Chris Catron scored a team-high 16 points for Hoopeston Area (6-8) in its fourth straight victory, while Lucas Hofer tallied 13 points and Mauricio Gonzalez contributed 10 points. Josh Delfino just missed out on becoming the fourth Hoopeston Area player with a double-digit scoring total by adding nine points. Dylan Knight led A-P (1-11) with a game-high 17 points and Luke Gordon scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for the Trojans.
Judah Christian 59, Uni High 16. The host Tribe held Uni High to a season-low point total in delivering an East Central Illinois Conference win. Noah Jackson led all scorers with 17 points and Isaiah Thompson joined him in double figures with 14 points for Judah Christian (13-4). Khani Thomas chipped in nine points. Steven Blanke and Ethan Mok-Chih each finished with five points for the Illineks (1-13).
Lincoln 70, Mahomet-Seymour 51. In an Apollo Conference matchup of two teams who entered with perfect league records, the visiting Railsplitters left Mahomet with a double-digit victory. The Bulldogs trailed 30-16 at halftime and couldn’t catch up in the second half despite a team-high 21 points from Braden Finch. Kobe Essien finished an efficient 5 of 6 from the field to supply 14 points and added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-7), while Grant Coleman chipped in eight points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Momence 37. The host Panthers darted out to a 27-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, never letting Momence back in the SVC game. Colton Coy scored a game-high 17 points, Trey VanWinkle added 16 points and Drake Schrodt tallied 12 points for PBL (11-2), which remained unbeaten in league play.
Ridgeview 63, Fisher 61. The host Bunnies nearly staged an epic fourth-quarter comeback, only to fall two points shy in a Heart of Illinois Conference game. Reece Ramirez scored a game-high 27 points to carry Ridgeview (13-3), which held a 50-41 lead entering the fourth quarter. Garrett Stevens also contributed with 18 points for the Mustangs, who have won three games in a row. Carson Brozenec supplied a team-high 25 points to go along with six rebounds for Fisher (3-14), which is riding a four-game losing streak. Will Delaney added 17 points and four rebounds, while Jake Cochran chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds.
Salt Fork 52, Westville 37. The host Storm recorded its fourth consecutive victory with this VVC win. Clayton Jarling made four three-pointers to wind up with a game-high 17 points for Salt Fork (11-3), while Payton Taylor added eight points, Dawson Dodd contributed seven points and Jacob McGee came through with six points. Raef Burke led Westville (3-12) with 16 points and Bryce Burnett tallied 12 points for the Tigers, who only trailed 17-14 at halftime.
Schlarman 69, Milford 60. Cole Carnahan and Jason Craig each had big scoring nights to lift the host Hilltoppers to a VVC victory. Carnahan finished with 24 points on the strength of five three-pointers for Schlarman (7-11) and Craig was efficient from beyond the three-point line as well, sinking three three-pointers and winding up with 20 points. Tanner Sobkoviak produced a team-high 16 points for Milford (11-8) and Trace Fleming contributed with 14 points.
Teutopolis 65, St. Thomas More 43. The Sabers hosted one of the premier small-school programs in the state and couldn’t prevail in nonconference action. Dawson Magrini scored a team-high 14 points for STM (9-7).
Tremont 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21. The host Falcons couldn not generate much offense at all, falling behind 22-6 at the end of the first quarter in an eventual HOIC loss that saw GCMS post a season-low point total. Braden Roesch, Nathan Kallal and Jordan Blake all finished with four points for the Falcons (4-10).
Tuscola 74, Clinton 43. The visiting Warriors kept their perfect start to the season intact with a convincing Central Illinois Conference victory in their league opener. Grant Hardwick scored a game-high 24 points and made six three-pointers for Tuscola (13-0), which finished with 13 three-pointers on the night. Jalen Quinn wasn’t far behind Hardwick with 21 points, while Jacob Kibler joined his two teammates in double figures with 15 points and Nick Williams contributed as well with eight points. Skyler Williamson (15 points) and Clayton Welch (11 points) led Clinton (4-14), which has lost six in a row.
Watseka 39, South Newton (Ind.) 23. Watseka picked up its second straight win thanks to a stingy defensive effort on the road. The Warriors (8-7) limited South Newton to only two field goals in the first half in establishing a 21-5 halftime lead. Conner Curry tossed in a team-high 11 points for Watseka (8-7) in the nonconference triumph, while Jameson Cluver (seven points), Drew Wittenborn (six points) and Jordan Schroeder (six points) also chipped in.