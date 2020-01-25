In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Cerro Gordo/Bement 54. The fifth-seeded Hawks held on to secure a first-round victory against the fourth-seeded and host Broncos. Blake Smith scored a team-high 22 points on the strength of four three-pointers to help carry VG/H (14-8), which led 26-16 at halftime and advanced to a semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Arcola. Logan Nohren (12 points) and Jake Eversole (10 points) also hit double figures for VG/H. John Watzlawick scored a game-high 23 points for CG/B (12-9).
Nontournament
Chillicothe IVC 63, Rantoul 59. The visiting Eagles held a slim 48-46 lead to start the fourth quarter, but couldn’t fend off the Grey Ghosts in an Illini Prairie Conference loss. Kamryn Rome scored a team-high 21 points for Rantoul (3-14), which also received 11 points from Lorenz Lee.
Cissna Park 67, Dwight 52. The Timberwolves won the third time in their last four games with a Sangamon Valley Conference road victory. Four players scored in double figures to spark Cissna Park (13-6), led by a team-high 21 points from Ian Rogers, who made five three-pointers. Malaki Verkler contributed 19 points, while Penn Stoller (15 points) and Keegan Boyle (10 points) also pitched in for Cissna Park.
Danville First Baptist 87, Chicago Parkwood Baptist 24. First Baptist led 45-8 at halftime and didn’t look back in a home win. Landon Froman scored a game-high 23 points and Jake Cummins tallied 20 points to help spark First Baptist.
Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Iroquois West 45. The host Raiders trailed by 14 points at halftime and nearly came back to earn the nonconference win, but sustained their fourth straight loss instead. Ryan Tilstra (18 points) and Jack McMillan (14 points) led IW (7-12).
Judah Christian 92, Decatur Christian 43. Judah Christian used a prolific offense to post a season-best point total at home and roll to its sixth consecutive victory with this East Central Illinois Conference triumph. Noah Jackson dropped in a game-high 28 points on the strength of five three-pointers — all in the first three quarters — to pace the Tribe (17-4), who made 17 three-pointers on the night. Isaiah Thompson and Evan Payan each added 12 points for Judah Christian, with all their points coming via three-point baskets.
Mattoon 71, Unity 53. The visiting Rockets trailed 39-29 at halftime and couldn’t cut into their deficit in the second half of a nonconference defeat, Unity’s fifth consecutive loss. Nate Drennan scored a team-high 18 points for Unity (4-14), Blake Kimball finished with 12 points and Jordan Clark chipped in nine points.
Normal Calvary 48, Arthur Christian 37. The host Conquering Riders led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter before ultimately falling in ECIC action. Isaac Miller and Michael Miller each finished with eight points to lead ACS (6-15).
Peoria Richwoods 63, Danville 56. The Vikings overcame a slow start to only trail the Knights 44-41 to start the fourth quarter, but couldn’t prevail in a Big 12 road loss. Robert Stroud paced Danville (10-11) with 21 points and Nathanael Hoskins added 16 points.
Prairie Central 66, Monticello 54. The host Hawks led by double digits in the first half and kept it at after halftime to earn their seventh straight win, this one against an Illini Prairie Conference foe. Rylie Vaughan scored a team-high 17 points for Prairie Central (18-4), with Trey Bazzell not far behind at 16 points. Payton Dunahee and Logan Goad each chipped in 10 points. Garrett Kepley scored a game-high 21 points for Monticello (10-8), while Ethan Miller (14 points) and Ryan Reeder (10 points) also reached double figures for the Sages.
Tuscola 59, Warrensburg-Latham 48. The Warriors recovered from their first loss this season with a Central Illinois Conference triumph on the road. Jalen Quinn scored 29 points to help carry Tuscola (16-1) and Jacob Kibler had 12 points.
Uni High 49, DeLand-Weldon 30. The Illineks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a home win in ECIC action. Steven Blanke had 13 points to pace Uni High (2-15).
Watseka 53, Momence 50. The host Warriors rallied from a 38-33 deficit to start the fourth quarter to record their third straight win, this one coming in Sangamon Valley Conference action. Brayden Haines scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift Watseka (11-8).
In girls’ basketball
Vermilion County Tournament
Salt Fork 31, Hoopeston Area 30. Salt Fork built up a 25-16 lead entering the fourth quarter before the Cornjerkers nearly stormed back to win the third-place game at Palmer Arena in Danville. The Storm, however, relied on a game-high 17 points from Kayleigh Davis to procure the win. Mackenzie Russell chipped in eight points as well for Salt Fork (14-11). Adasyn Jones and Ali Watson each finished with eight points for Hoopeston Area (11-12).
Westville 36, Armstrong-Potomac 29. Westville darted out to a 20-10 halftime lead in the fifth-place game and withstood a second-half rally by A-P to give the Tigers their first win streak this season. Hunter Lange produced a game-high 10 points for Westville (6-19), while teammates Hadley Cox (eight points), Lydia Gondzur (seven points) and Daphne Williamson (six points) also supplied timely baskets. Carlyn Crozier and Kyla Bullington each scored eight points for A-P (4-16).
Nontournament
Arthur Christian 45, Normal Calvary 19. The host Conquering Riders (15-7) remained perfect in East Central Illinois Conference play thanks to 18 points from Alexa Franklin and 13 points from Alexis Cutler.
Danville First Baptist 32, Chicago Parkwood Baptist 28. First Baptist trailed 16-8 at halftime before rallying for a home win. Lexi Doggett (11 points), Katelyn Hanson (nine points) and Annie Montgomery (seven points) led First Baptist.