In boys’ basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 51, Seeger (Ind.) 39. Drew Reifsteck dropped in a game-high 19 points and made all seven of his free throws, lifting BHRA (8-0) to a nonconference home win. Kaj Stanford (11 points) and Mason Hackman (10 points) complemented Reifsteck for the unbeaten Blue Devils.
Bloomington 69, Champaign Central 52. The visiting Maroons put four players in double figures, led by Khailieo Terry’s 18 points, but Central trailed 34-15 at halftime in an eventual Big 12 defeat. Nate Allen (14 points), Judd Wagner (10 points) and Isaiah Roosevelt (10 points) also chipped in for the Maroons (5-6).
Blue Ridge 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 49. The visiting Knights overcame a 16-9 deficit at the end of the first quarter to post a nonconference victory. Zach Stephens scored a game-high 17 points to lead Blue Ridge (5-4) to its third straight win. Cole Stephens, Victor Reynolds and Wayne Bowns all added nine points. Cade Elliott scored a team-high 13 points for GCMS (2-6), while Tanner Cribbett and Braden Roesch each had 11 points.
Danville 66, Normal West 60. The combination of Tevin Smith and Robert Stroud helped power the Vikings to their third consecutive win with a Big 12 victory. Smith produced 35 points and Stroud finished with 21 points for Danville (6-2).
Danville First Baptist 72, Chicago Parkwood Baptist 21. First Baptist jumped out to a 24-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a road win. Jake Cummins paced First Baptist with a game-high 21 points, while Joel Menez (eight points), Landon Froman (eight points), Joel Cundiff (seven points) and Ashton Lazzell (seven points) also contributed.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 75, Schlarman 56. Cale Steinbaugh scored 25 of his game-high 37 points in the second half, helping the host Buffaloes pull away from the Hilltoppers in a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Kaden Mingee added 11 points for G-RF (5-5), which won its third straight game. Jamal Taylor (16 points) and Cole Carnahan (15 points) carried the brunt of scoring for Schlarman (4-9).
LeRoy 60, Heyworth 38. LeRoy rolled to its fourth straight win with a convincing Heart of Illinois Conference home triumph. Caleb Moore and Nate Perry each finished with 12 points to spark the Panthers (9-1), while Logan Petersen (11 points), Mason Buckles (nine points) and Ty Egan (seven points) got in on the fun as well.
Oakwood 60, Westville 28. The host Comets outscored the Tigers 34-11 in the middle two quarters to distance themselves and pick up a VVC win. Brevin Wells scored a team-high 12 points by making four three-pointers for Oakwood (7-4), while Jayden Cox and Elijah Harden also hit double figures with 11 points each. Raef Burke (14 points) led Westville (0-8).
Prairie Central 62, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48. The host Hawks won their sixth consecutive game, rallying past the Panthers in the second half to hand PBL its first loss this season. Trey Bazzell scored a game-high 19 points and Payton Dunahee added 18 points for the Hawks (10-2), who trailed 29-22 at halftime. Trey VanWinkle led PBL (6-1) with nine points.
Salt Fork 44, Tri-County 34. Salt Fork clamped down defensively and left with a nonconference road win against the Titans. The Storm (4-2) relied on 17 points from Payton Taylor to go along with 13 points from Kieler Bennett. Mitch Pollock scored a game-high 19 points for Tri-County (5-5).
Springfield 55, St. Thomas More 41. The host Sabers couldn’t overcome the Senators in nonconference action. Tyronn Lee led STM (7-2) with nine points, while Averi Hughes (eight points), Dawson Magrini (seven points) and Cameron Cole (seven points) also contributed.
Tremont 87, Fisher 58. The host Bunnies trailed 43-26 at halftime and couldn’t slow down the Turks in the second half of an HOIC setback. Carson Brozenec (18 points), Will Delaney (10 points) and Landen Stalter (nine points) topped the scoring chart for Fisher (1-9).
Urbana 74, Peoria Notre Dame 70. The host Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then prevailed to take home a hard-fought Big 12 win. Bryson Tatum scored a team-high 30 points to lead Urbana (5-4), while Chris Cross finished with 21 points. Deshaun Sanders added eight points and Jermale Young scored all seven of his points in the overtime period.
Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Arthur Christian 40. Leading only 26-22 at halftime, the host Hawks blitzed the Conquering Riders in the third quarter, outscoring ACS 28-8 in picking up the nonconference win. Blake Smith poured in a game-high 21 points for VG/H (7-3), while teammates Logan Nohren (19 points) and Nick Coffin (10 points) also chipped in. Isaac Miller (15 points) and Evan Oliver (12 points) led ACS (0-9).
In girls’ basketball
Danville First Baptist 46, Chicago Parkwood Baptist 42. Lexi Doggett nearly scored every point for Danville First Baptist, dropping in a game-high 38 points to lead First Baptist to a road win.
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Rantoul 24. The visiting Bulldogs ended their four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion against the Eagles (2-10), receiving 11 points from Makayla Rosenberry and 10 points from Nichole Taylor, who also contributed six assists.
In wrestling
At Tolono. Unity went 4-0 on Friday night, defeating Tremont 50-23, Heyworth 66-9, Mt. Carmel 54-30 and Charleston 45-24 to improve to 14-3 in dual meets this season. Ben Gavel picked up three wins for the Rockets, while Connor Eastin, Pate Eastin, Micah Downs, Logan Wilson and Oran Varela each recorded two pins.
MATT DANIELS