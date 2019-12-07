In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
Schlarman 48, La Salette 47. The Hilltoppers held on for a close win during the first game Friday in St. Joseph, extending Schlarman’s win streak to two games. Jamal Taylor scored a game-high 21 points to spark Schlarman (3-5), which was playing its fourth game in as many nights. Cole Carnahan (11 points) and Jason Craig (eight points) also contributed in the win, which saw Schlarman rally from a 35-24 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Enmanuel Garcia Camilo (19 points) and David Carlisle (12 points) led the Lions (1-5).
Watseka 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36. The Warriors enjoyed a comfortable 33-18 halftime lead and didnt’ let up in the second half to secure a win during the second game on Friday night in St. Joseph. Conner Curry finished with a team-high 16 points for the Warriors (3-2), while Drew Wittenborn drained four three-pointers to account for all 12 of his points. Brayden Haines (seven points), Jordan Schroeder (six points) and Maddux Rigsby (six points) added to the balanced offensive output by Watseka. Cale Steinbaugh scored a team-high 16 points for the Buffaloes (2-4) and Kaden Mingee contributed 11 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Cissna Park 49. Chance Izard dropped in 18 points and Ty Pence added 14 points, helping the host Spartans (3-0) stay unbeaten and hand the Timberwolves (3-1) their first loss of the season. Drew Coursey also chipped in.
Grace Baptist Shootout
Lookout Valley 40, Arthur Christian 29. A scoreless second quarter did in Arthur Christian during its tournament game in Chattanooga, Tenn. Michael Miller scored a team-high 12 points — all on the strength of four three-pointers — to lead ACS (0-4). Evan Oliver tossed in eight points as well for the Conquering Riders.
Nontournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 78, Oakwood 66. The visiting Knights left Fithian with their second straight win to open the season, handing the host Comets their second straight loss. Jamison Rocke and Austin Plank each hit three three-pointers and finish with 17 points apiece to pace ALAH (2-0), while teammates Kaden Feagin (14 points), Domonick Baker (13 points) and Wyatt Romine (eight points) complemented the big nights from Rocke and Plank. Brevin Wells scored a team-high 16 points for Oakwood (5-3), while Kade Anderson (14 points), Jackson Powell (12 points) and Isaiah Ruch (12 points) also reached double figures for the Comets.
El Paso-Gridley 79, Fisher 58. The visiting Bunnies dug themselves a big hole they couldn’t crawl out of after the first quarter, trailing the Titans 23-6 after the first eight minutes in an eventual Heart of Illinois Conference defeat. Carson Brozenec paced Fisher (1-4) with 18 points, while Will Delaney added 13 points and Jake Cochran wound up with seven points.
Fountain Central (Ind.) 73, Westville 45. The visiting Tigers fell behind 22-5 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t rally in a nonconference setback to an out-of-state foe. Raef Burke led Westville (0-2) with 22 points and Bryce Burnett added 17 points.
Iroquois West 64, Momence 53. The visiting Raiders (3-3) relied on 18 points from Jack McMillan, 12 points from Ryan Tilstra and 12 points from Zach Gerling to post a win in their Sangamon Valley Conference opener.
Mahomet-Seymour 79, Charleston 49. The host Bulldogs rolled to a win in their Apollo Conference opener, separating themselves from the Trojans after M-S (2-3) held a 30-17 halftime lead. Grant Coleman led the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 30 points, making 13 of 24 shots from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to go along with seven rebounds. Cole Lener produced a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Braden Finch also got in on the fun for M-S with 10 points and seven rebounds. Kobe Essien and Eli Warren both finished with eight points as well.
Milford 63, Armstrong-Potomac 30. The visiting Bearcats darted out to a commanding 24-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never let the Trojans back in the game during the Vermilion Valley Conference opener for both teams. Nick Allen scored a game-high 17 points to spark Milford (4-1) as teammates Trace Fleming (12 points), Trey Totheroh (12 points) and Luke McCabe (10 points) also factored into the scoring production. Rylee Showalter and Luke Gordon each finished with six points to pace A-P (0-6).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63, Dwight 26. Paxton-Buckley-Loda continued its strong start to the season, holding the visiting Trojans to only 14 points during the final three quarters of an easy Sangamon Valley Conference win. Balanced scoring helped the Panthers (3-0), with Trey VanWinkle dropping in a team-high 10 points. Colton Coy (nine points), Gavin Coplea (eight points), Jarred Gronsky (seven points), Samuel Penicook (six points) and Alex Rueck (six points) all played a role in the lopsided win.
Peoria Richwoods 66, Champaign Central 53. The host Maroons couldn’t produced their second win at Combes Gym of the week, falling to the Knights in Central’s Big 12 opener. Pryce Punkay and Judd Wagner both finished with 12 points to lead Central (3-3).
Ridgeview 49, LeRoy 43. The host Mustangs kept their perfect start going and handed the Panthers their first loss of the season in the HOIC opener for both programs. Garrett Stevens powered Ridgeview (5-0) with a game-high 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Levi Zimmerman finished with 15 points. Max Buckles and Caleb Moore each scored 12 points to pace LeRoy (5-1) and Logan Petersen contributed 10 points as well.
Salt Fork 49, Monticello 48. The visiting Storm spoiled the home opener for the Sages, with Payton Taylor making a jump shot at the buzzer to keep Salt Fork unbeaten early in the season. Monticello (0-3) led 48-45 entering the final minute, but Taylor scored with 32 seconds left to trim the Storm’s deficit to 48-47. After both teams traded possessions, Salt Fork wound up with the ball in the waning seconds before Taylor filled the role of hero. Taylor ended up with a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds to spark the Storm (2-0), while Logan Appelman contributed 11 points and Dawson Dodd finished with seven points. Garrett Kepley scored a team-high 17 points for Monticello, while Ryan Reeder (eight points) and Ethan Miller (six points) also chipped in.
Unity 59, Mt. Zion 47. Jared Routh dropped in 19 points and Brady Porter added 16 points as the visiting Rockets prevailed in nonconference action for their first win of the season. Nate Drennan (eight points) and Blake Kimball (six point) also played important roles for Unity (1-5).
Urbana 57, Normal West 47. The visiting Tigers pulled off their second straight win, this one a hard-fought victory to open Big 12 play. Bryson Tatum and Jermale Young each scored 15 points to lift Urbana (2-3).
In girls’ basketball
Grace Baptist Shootout
Arthur Christian School 43, Lookout Valley 42. The Conquering Riders held on for a win in Chattanooga, Tenn., relying on a big game from Alexa Franklin to pull out the victory. Franklin dropped in 26 points.