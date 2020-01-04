In boys’ basketball
Arthur Christian Holiday Tournament
Victory 90, Arthur Christian School 27. Jaden Mast (seven points) and Grady Binion (six points) led the host Conquering Riders (2-10) in their semifinal defeat. ACS will now play in Saturday’s third-place game that tips at 5 p.m.
Arthur Christian School 45, CHA 30. Stout defense, to go along with 12 points from Michael Miller and nine points from Binion, led ACS to the win.
Nontournament
Blue Ridge 41, Iroquois West 33. Wayne Bowns scored a team-high 15 points, Victor Reynolds added 12 points and Blue Ridge (7-8) won its second straight game with a home nonconference triumph. Ryan Tilstra sank four three-pointers en route to a game-high 16 points for IW (6-7), which also received eight points from Jack McMillan.
Hoopeston Area 51, Westville 26. Playing for the first time since Dec. 16, Hoopeston Area shrugged off any rust in producing a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Mauricio Gonzalez scored a game-high 18 points, Cameron Flint pitched in 16 points and Josh Delfino contributed 12 points for the Cornjerkers (4-8). Dalton High was the lone Tiger to hit double figures, scoring a team-high 11 points for Westville (2-11).
Judah Christian 51, Armstrong-Potomac 35. Balanced scoring sparked the host Tribe to a nonconference win, its fifth victory in its last six games. Noah Jackson delivered a game-high 13 points for Judah Christian (12-4), Isaiah Thompson wasn’t far behind with 11 points and Khani Thomas and Joe Linsner each had nine points. Rylee Showalter accounted for all 12 of his team-high points on four three-pointers for A-P (1-9), with Dylan Knight (eight points) and Brody Howard (six points) also chipping in.
LeRoy 76, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51. The host Panthers rolled to their fifth straight victory with this nonconference triumph. Logan Petersen scored a game-high 23 points for LeRoy (10-1), one of four Panthers to hit double figures as LeRoy bolted out to a 55-27 halftime lead. Caleb Moore scored 14 points, while Nate Perry and Mason Buckles each finished with 12 points in the win. Austin Plank scored a team-high 15 points for the Knights (6-6), with Wyatt Romine (seven points), Kaden Feagin (six points) and Ben Carroll (six points) also helping out.
Paris 49, Unity 47. The visiting Rockets appeared on their way to their first two-game win streak of the season before Paris pulled off a stunning fourth-quarter comeback on its home court. Jared Routh scored a team-high 15 points for Unity (4-10), which led 35-23 entering the final eight minutes. Brady Porter also contributed for the Rockets with 13 points and Karson Ewerks chipped in seven points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 78, Rantoul 40. Rantoul had no answer for Trey VanWinkle, with the PBL standout pouring in a game-high 33 points on the strength of six three-pointers. Gavin Coplea (seven points), Colton Coy (seven points) and Samuel Penicook (six points) added some scoring balance to VanWinkle’s big night as the Panthers (10-2) enjoyed a 40-19 halftime lead. KeJaun Caradine scored a team-high 16 points for the Eagles (1-11), with Ethan Winston adding six points.
Salt Fork 59, Uni High 45. The host Storm steadily pulled away from the Illineks to secure a nonconference win, Salt Fork’s third consecutive victory. Payton Taylor dropped in a game-high 23 points to lead the Storm (9-3), which led 29-19 at halftime. Clayton Jarling tossed in 12 points, with Jacob McGee also contributing by tallying seven points. Aakash Vasireddy scored a team-high 17 points for the Illineks (1-12) and Arav Jagroop finished with 14 points.
Tuscola 68, Arcola 42. The visiting Warriors remained unbeaten on the season, leading their rivals 16-6 at the end of the first quarter in the nonconference win. Jalen Quinn registered a game-high 22 points and handed out seven assists for the Warriors (12-0), while Grant Hardwick (10 points), Ben Dixon (10 points), Cole Cunningham (nine points) and Jacob Kibler (six points, seven rebounds) also got in on the fun. Hugo Garza paced the Purple Riders (5-4) with 10 points, while Kevin Garza chipped in nine points.
In girls’ basketball
Arthur Christian Holiday Tournament
Arthur Christian School 52, Calumet Christian 47. The host Conquering Riders (8-4) prevailed in their semifinal game, relying on 28 points from Alexa Franklin and eight points from Lindsey Mast. ACS plays Gateway Legacy at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game.
Nontournament
El Paso-Gridley 35, Clinton 30. Mallory Cyrulik scored a team-high 12 points for host Clinton (9-10), while Destiny Schlesinger contributed eight points and Kaitlyn Rauch added six points.