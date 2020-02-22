In boys’ basketball
East Central Illinois Conference Tournament
Judah Christian 67, Normal Calvary 33. The host Tribe used a strong third quarter to pull away and win the tournament championship game in Champaign. Noah Jackson poured in a game-high 25 points for Judah Christian (23-4) in its 12th straight win, while Isaiah Thompson (15 points) and Tyler Grenda (10 points) also played key roles.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 70, Armstrong-Potomac 33. BHRA capped an undefeated regular season with another dominating Vermilion Valley Conference victory, taking a 25-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looking back in a road win. Drew Reifsteck scored a game-high 21 points for the Blue Devils (30-0), while Avery McConkey tallied 14 points, Mason Hackman wound up with 11 points and Kaj Stanford contributed eight points, helping BHRA post its 29th win by double digits this season. Dylan Knight and Rylee Showalter each had eight points to lead A-P (1-23).
Centennial 65, Bloomington 62. In a close Big 12 game throughout, the visiting Chargers (16-13) held on to record their second straight win.
Champaign Central 60, Peoria 57. The duo of Khailieo Terry and Pryce Punkay sparked the host Maroons to a close Big 12 win. Terry finished with 28 points to lead Central (14-14), while Punkay also hit double figures with 11 points.
Chillicothe IVC 53, Unity 49. Unity held a 28-24 halftime lead, but couldn’t stave off the Grey Ghosts during the second half of an Illini Prairie Conference loss. Jared Routh registered a team-high 14 points for the Rockets (5-23) in their regular-season finale, while teammate Blake Kimball finished with 11 points.
Clifton Central 49, Iroquois West 42. Iroquois West could not quite close the gap in sustaining a Sangamon Valley Conference home loss. Ryan Tilstra scored a team-high 16 points for the Raiders (8-20) and Jack McMillan added 13 points.
Dwight 64, Watseka 59. The host Warriors could not prevail in SVC play, falling in overtime. Jordan Schroeder scored a team-high 15 points for Watseka (14-17), with Conner Curry and Brayden Haines each tallying 11 points.
Gateway Christian 54, La Salette 32. La Salette trailed 31-13 at halftime and could not recover in a home defeat. David Carlisle scored a team-high 11 points for the Lions (10-17), while Manny Garcia added nine points and eight rebounds.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 49, Lexington 38. The host Falcons broke open an early lead and didn’t let up in posting a Heart of Illinois Conference triumph. Cade Elliott and Braden Roesch each scored a team-high 13 points to lead GCMS (7-21), with Jordan Blake adding seven points.
Fieldcrest 57, Fisher 34. The host Bunnies couldn’t generate enough offense during an HOIC loss, falling behind 39-12 at halftime. Will Delaney finished led Fisher (5-22) with 13 points.
Mahomet-Seymour 67, Charleston 43. Balanced scoring carried the visiting Bulldogs to an Apollo Conference victory, the eighth straight for M-S (19-10). Grant Coleman dropped in 19 points to lead M-S, with Kobe Essien (14 points, 11 rebounds), Braden Finch (nine points) and Cole Lener (10 assists) all contributing.
Milford 72, Hoopeston Area 57. The host Bearcats (21-10) picked up the VVC win, receiving a game-high 26 points from Tanner Sobkoviak, who also corralled eight rebounds. Trey Totheroh produced a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. Josh Delfino led Hoopeston Area (13-17) with 16 points.
Monticello 57, Olympia 45. Monticello ran its win streak to six games with a double-digit road win in Illini Prairie action. Ethan Miller scored a team-high 20 points, connecting on 5 of 6 three-pointers to pace the Sages (18-11). Garrett Kepley pitched in 18 points and Ryan Reeder added nine points for Monticello, which overcame a 17-12 deficit at the end of the first quarter and wound up shooting 52 percent from the field for the game.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 77, Cissna Park 61. Paxton-Buckley-Loda responded from its first loss in almost a month in resounding fashion, capturing an SVC title in the process. The visiting Panthers (25-4) relied on a game-high 26 points from Trey VanWinkle to go along with 23 points from Drake Schrodt to knock off the Timberwolves and cap a perfect 6-0 mark in SVC play. Malaki Verkler finished with a team-high 20 points for Cissna Park (19-9), while Penn Stoller (17 points) and Ian Rogers (12 points) also hit double figures for the Timberwolves.
Pontiac 69, Rantoul 54. Rantoul dropped its fifth consecutive game, this one in Illini Prairie play, despite a team-high 19 points from Kamryn Rome. Deonta Space (10 points) and Lorenz Lee (nine points) also chipped in for the Eagles (5-23), who only trailed 32-25 at halftime.
Prairie Central 79, St. Thomas More 68. The host Hawks collected their sixth straight win following an Illini Prairie victory. Jake Bachtold dropped in a team-high 25 points to spark Prairie Central (24-7), while Trey Bazzell added 22 points as the duo finished a combined 17 of 20 from the free throw line. Kaden King also contributed for the Hawks with 13 points. Patrick Quarnstrom poured in 25 points to pace STM (14-16), while Averi Hughes had 18 points.
Salt Fork 70, Westville 45. The Storm hit the 20-win mark in its final regular-season game, receiving a team-high 22 points from Payton Taylor to keep the host Tigers at bay. Dawson Dodd (14 points) and Clayton Jarling (10 points) also contributed for Salt Fork (20-8) in the VVC win. Raef Burke scored a game-high 24 points for Westville (5-23), with Dalton Rolinitis adding 12 points.
Tuscola 72, Sullivan 41. The visiting Warriors pulled away in the second half of this Central Illinois Conference game for their sixth straight win. Ben Dixon scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Tuscola (25-3), with Jacob Kibler compiling a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cole Cunningham and Ben Tiezzi each added 10 points, while Jalen Quinn had nine points. Ian Plank scored a team-high nine points for Sullivan (5-22), with Ryan Batman and Aaron Garvey each supplying seven points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 56, Sangamon Valley 34. The visiting Hawks concluded the regular season with their fourth straight win, reaching 20 wins in the process with a Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. Jake Eversole scored a career-high 32 points to lead VG/H (20-10), with Blake Smith contributing nine points.