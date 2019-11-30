In boys’ basketball
Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament
Champaign Central 88, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 87. Pryce Punkay sank the last of his nine three-pointers at the perfect time. The senior guard for Champaign Central drained a contested three-pointer with seven-tenths of a second left in overtime, lifting the Maroons to their first win of the season in dramatic fashion.
“I had missed the game-winner on Tuesday,” Punkay said, “so I had to get one back.”
Indeed he did, pouring in 36 points to help Champaign Central (1-1) stave off the Cyclones, three days after the Maroons lost 47-46 at Moline on Tuesday in their season opener. Isaiah Jackson added a double-double for Central with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Nate Allen also contributed with 16 points.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Centennial 46, Limestone 33. Stingy defense and opportunistic offense carried Centennial to a win in its final pool-play game and into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game against Springfield. Termarion Howard went 8 of 11 from the field en route to a game-high 17 points to spark the Chargers (2-1), who went 0 of 12 from three-point range. Jaylen Bryson (10 points, four blocks, four rebounds) and Amareon Parker (six points, eight rebounds) also produced for Centennial.
Danville 60, Mahomet-Seymour 52. The Vikings steadily pulled away from the Bulldogs, locking up a spot in Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship game against host Lincoln. Nathanael Hoskins scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Danville (3-0), while Robert Stroud (12 points, seven rebounds), Tevin Smith (11 points, six rebounds, four blocks) and Devin Miles (11 points, four steals) also produced significantly for Danville. Grant Coleman (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Cole Lener (12 points, 10 rebounds) both finished with double-doubles for M-S (1-2), which is set to play Belleville Althoff at 5 p.m. Saturday in the fifth-place game.
Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions
Lincoln Park 80, Urbana 54. The Tigers are still searching for their first win of the season after dropping their third straight game in Washington. Chris Cross and Jermale Young each netted 16 points for Urbana (0-3).
St. Anthony Turkey Tournament
Highland 59, Unity 43. Unity started out strong, grabbing a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t slow down the Bulldogs after that, trailing 30-19 at halftime and 45-26 to start the fourth quarter. Nate Drennan was the only Rocket to finish in double figures with a team-high 18 points, while Jordan Clark added nine points for Unity (0-3).
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
Parke Heritage (Ind.) 56, St. Thomas More 41. The Sabers lost the championship game of the six-team tournament, with David Hubbard, Tyronn Lee and Dawson Magrini representing STM (3-1) on the all-tournament team.
Paris 53, Hoopeston Area 29. The Cornjerkers struggled to score the ball after the first quarter in the third-place game, falling to the host Tigers. Nick Hofer tossed in a team-high seven points for Hoopeston Area (1-3), which was tied with Paris at 12 at the end of the first quarter.
St. Thomas More 63, Hoopeston Area 45. The Sabers opened strong and sprang out to a 34-20 halftime lead in an eventual semifinal victory against the Cornjerkers. Magrini was one of four STM players to finish in double figures, scoring a team-high 15 points. Patrick Quarnstrom (12 points), Hubbard (11 points) and Lee (11 points) also pitched in for STM. Lucas Hofer scored a game-high 18 points to spark Hoopeston Area.
Tri-County Turkey Tournament
Judah Christian 53, Paris JV 23. The Tribe limited the Tigers’ junior varsity team to only three points in the first half, building up a commanding 36-3 halftime lead. Noah Jackson scored a team-high 12 points for Judah Christian, which also received 11 points from Isaiah Thompson and eight points from Khani Thomas.
Oakwood 70, Tri-County 65. The Comets managed to hold off the host Titans in the first game of the day for both schools.
Oakwood 64, Hutsonville/Palestine 55. The Comets (5-1) ran their tournament record to a perfect 5-0 and won the six-team round-robin tournament with their latest victory.
Judah Christian 72, Tri-County 46. The Tribe blitzed its way to its second straight win of the day to earn second place at the tournament, taking a commanding 47-20 lead into halftime. Jackson, the tournament MVP, produced a game-high 26 points and Thompson finished with 20 points to lead Judah Christian (4-1). Mitch Pollock (13 points) and Clayton Pardi (10 points) paced the Titans (2-3) in the scoring column.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament
Warrensburg-Latham 63, Armstrong-Potomac 30. The Trojans only mustered one field goal in the first quarter, falling behind 23-2 and setting the tone in an eventual loss. Dylan Knight produced more than half of A-P’s points, scoring a team-high 16 points for the Trojans (0-3).
Tri-Point 84, Fisher 72. The Bunnies trailed by double digits at the end of every quarter despite three players reaching double figures. Carson Brozenec paced all scorers with 32 points on the strength of five three-pointers, but Fisher (0-3) couldn’t slow down Tri-Point or secure its first win of the season. Landen Stalter and Will Delaney also chipped in with 12 points apiece as Fisher sank 11 three-pointers.
Prairie Central 60, Eureka 53. Prairie Central clinched a spot in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. championship game against Warrensburg-Latham with its third win at the tournament. Trey Bazzell sank four three-pointers and wound up with a team-high 17 points as the Hawks (3-0) overcame a 40-34 halftime deficit to earn the win.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54, Iroquois West 51. The Raiders led GCMS 27-18 at halftime before the host Falcons rallied in the second half for the win. Cade Elliott scored 19 of his game-high 22 points after halftime for GCMS (2-1) and teammate Braden Roesch contributed 18 points. Ryan Tilstra paced IW (1-2) with a team-high 17 points.
Topper Classic
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Milford 43. The Blue Devils kept their early-season run of success intact, posting their third victory by at least 20 points. Drew Reifsteck dropped in a game-high 21 points to lead BHRA (3-0), while teammates Kaj Stanford (15 points), Avery McConkey (14 points) and Elijah Tidwell (11 points) also hit double figures. Nick Allen drained three three-pointers for Milford (2-1) to account for all of his team-high nine points.
Cerro Gordo Turkey Tournament
Villa Grove/Heritage 51, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 36. Logan Nohren scored 11 points, leading a balanced offensive output by the Hawks in their first tournament game of the day. Sam Reno, Blake Smith and Jake Eversole all added eight points for VG/H, which led 29-20 at halftime and limited Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg to only two points in the third quarter.
LeRoy 49, Villa Grove/Heritage 23. Ty Egan scored a game-high 13 points and Max Buckles chipped in 12 points for the Panthers in a convincing win that saw VG/H score a combined six points in the second half. Issac Mahoe had five points to pace the Hawks (2-1).
Bill Rucks Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament
Tri-City 72, Clinton 52. The Maroons fell behind 38-24 at halftime and cut their deficit to 48-42 by the start of the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough in their final pool-play game. Zeke Hickman (17 points) and Ty Brennan (eight points) led the way for Clinton (1-2) in Mt. Pulaski.
Nontournament
La Salette 61, Westville 41. The visiting Lions darted out to a 22-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, spoiling the season opener for Westville. Thomas Brauner (14 points) and Enmanuel Garcia Camilo (12 points) spearheaded the offense for La Salette (1-1). Bryce Burnett tossed in a game-high 19 points for the Tigers (0-1).
Pekin 57, Rantoul 24. The visiting Eagles (0-2) couldn’t put much together on offense, falling in nonconference action. Jaxson Freeman led Rantoul with 13 points.
In girls' basketball
Morton Thanksgiving Tournament
Peoria Richwoods 74, Champaign Central 47. The Maroons trailed 25-8 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t trim their deficit the rest of the way. Chanice Willis garnered a team-high 21 points while Addy McLeod and Kelsey Wells each added eight points for Central.
East St. Louis 76, Champaign Central 45. The Maroons tried to keep pace with the Flyers in the first half, trailing 47-34 at halftime before only netting 13 points during the second half. Willis once again topped the scoring list for Central (3-3) with 22 points on the strength of four three-pointers, while McLeod drained six three-pointers en route to 20 points.