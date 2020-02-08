In boys’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
Tuscola 91, Meridian 55. The Warriors produced their best offensive performance of the season to win the third-place game in Moweaqua and earn their 20th win of the season in the process. Jalen Quinn and Grant Hardwick each delivered 22 points to pace Tuscola (20-3), which led 54-28 at halftime. Hardwick finished with five three-pointers. Jacob Kibler and Cole Cunnigham each added 12 points, while Nick Williams chipped in nine points on three three-pointers.
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 69, Clifton Central 53. Paxton-Buckley-Loda continued its impressive play with a semifinal win in Onarga, clinching a spot in Saturday night’s championship game behind a strong second half. Trey VanWinkle scored a game-high 26 points to spark the Panthers (21-3), who have won seven consecutive games and expanded their 35-29 halftime lead to 58-41 by the start of the fourth quarter. Colton Coy finished with 13 points and Sam Penicook wound up with nine points for PBL, which will play Cissna Park at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Onarga for the tournament championship. The Timberwolves (18-6) posted their sixth straight win with a 60-53 victory against St. Anne during Friday night’s other semifinal game in Onarga.
Watseka 50, Momence 47. The fifth-seeded Warriors held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Momence for a win in the consolation semifinal game in Gilman. Conner Curry and Brayden Haines each scored 12 points to lead Watseka (13-12), which led 35-22 entering the fourth quarter. Drew Wittenborn (10 points) and Jordan Schroeder (nine points) also chipped in for the Warriors, who will face Dwight at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation championship game in Onarga.
Dwight 55, Iroquois West 54. The Raiders lost their consolation semifinal game in agonizing fashion in Gilman, falling short on a buzzer-beater. Ryan Tilstra scored a team-high 22 points to lead IW (7-17), which is set to face Momence at 3 p.m. Saturday during the seventh-place game in Onarga. Jack McMillan (13 points) and Cannon Leonard (nine points) also had productive scoring games for IW.
Nontournament
Arcola 39, Arthur Christian 35. The visiting Purple Riders relied on a solid game from Ivan Franco to pull through in a low-scoring nonconference game. Franco scored a game-high 14 points and made all four of his free throws in the second straight win by Arcola (11-8). Hugo Garza (nine points) and Ben Crane (seven points) also contributed in the win. Michael Miller scored a team-high 11 points for the Conquering Riders (10-18), with Evan Oliver (nine points) and Isaac Miller (eight points) also factoring into the scoring column for ACS.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 79, Schlarman 41. BHRA stifled Schlarman from the get-go, not allowing the host Hilltoppers to score a point in the first quarter, jumping out to a 23-0 lead and never looking back in another Vermilion Valley Conference victory by the unbeaten Blue Devils (25-0). Drew Reifsteck scored a game-high 28 points — all in the first three quarters — to spark BHRA. Avery McConkey (15 points) and Kaj Stanford (14 points) also contributed significantly for the Blue Devils. Caleb Kelly scored a team-high 10 points for Schlarman (12-13), and Jason Craig added eight points.
Chillicothe IVC 66, Monticello 51. The visiting Sages couldn’t get by the Grey Ghosts in Illini Prairie Conference action, with Monticello suffering its third straight loss. Garrett Kepley scored a team-high 18 points for Monticello (12-11) to go along with six rebounds, while Ethan Miller contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
Danville 67, Normal Community 66. Danville won for the third time in its last four games, needing a last-second shot in overtime by Martez Rhodes to earn the Big 12 road win. Rhodes secured an offensive rebound for the Vikings and hit a 5-foot jumper near the right block at the buzzer to give Danville a win in dramatic fashion. Nathanael Hoskins scored a team-high 26 points to pace the Vikings (13-14).
Eureka 74, Fisher 35. The visiting Bunnies fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and couldn’t recover in a Heart of Illinois Conference setback. Will Delaney scored a team-high nine points for Fisher (3-20), with Landen Stalter and Jake Cochran each adding eight points.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 40. Cale Steinbaugh sank nine field goals and compiled 24 points for the Buffaloes (15-11), who knocked off the Tigers (4-20) for a home VVC victory. G-RF also was aided by Justice Arthur’s nine points and Jacob Phenicie’s eight points. Raef Burke and Bryce Burnett both hit double figures scoring for Westville with 19 and 14 points, respectively.
Judah Christian 76, Normal Calvary 31. The host Tribe rolled to its ninth consecutive win, easily pulling away for an East Central Illinois Conference win. Noah Jackson, who was honored before the game for previously topping 1,000 career points, posted a game-high 23 points for Judah Christian (20-4). Isaiah Thompson also hit double figures with 14 points for the Tribe, who led 38-16 at halftime.
Mahomet-Seymour 71, Mt. Zion 58. Both Grant Coleman and Luke Koller turned in 21 points for the Bulldogs (14-10), who went on the road in an Apollo Conference matchup and secured their third consecutive win overall. Coleman also generated five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots for M-S, which earned 13 assists, eight rebounds and six steals from Cole Lener.
Milford 51, Armstrong-Potomac 26. Tanner Sobkoviak scored a game-high 17 points, helping the host Bearcats (17-9) to their third straight win with a VVC victory. Trey Totheroh also factored into the stellar performance by Milford with eight rebounds and eight assists. Luke Gordon led A-P (1-19) with six points.
Oakwood 66, Salt Fork 62. Oakwood snapped a two-game losing streak, while ending Salt Fork’s three-game win streak at the same time, with a VVC overtime triumph on the road. Josh Young capitalized for the Comets (14-12) with a team-high 21 points. Isaiah Ruch delivered 14 points and Jackson Powell finished with 12 points, buoyed by three three-pointers. Dawson Dodd led all scorers with 27 points and made seven three-pointers for Salt Fork (17-7). Payton Taylor (22 points) and Clayton Jarling (11 points) also hit double figures for the Storm.
Prairie Central 60, Unity 34. The Hawks had a solid showing at home to end a three-game losing streak and pick up a convincing Illini Prairie win. Trey Bazzell made four three-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points for Prairie Central (19-7), while Cooper Palmore and Kaden King each added eight points. Nate Drennan and Jared Routh paced Unity (4-19) with nine points apiece.
Rantoul 58, Olympia 51. Rantoul snapped a five-game losing streak with an Illini Prairie road victory. Kamryn Rome scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the second half and corralled nine rebounds to spark the Eagles (4-18). Deonta Space dropped in three three-pointers to account for 13 points, while Lorenz Lee (eight points) and Colin Wilkerson (seven points) also made critical buckets.
St. Joseph-Ogden 63, Pontiac 52. The visiting Spartans remained unbeaten in Illini Prairie play, thanks to their seventh consecutive win. Chance Izard drained six three-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points to lift SJ-O (17-6), which improved to 6-0 in league action with three conference games remaining. Jordan Kelly added 10 points, with Conner Hodge and Ty Pence each finishing with nine points for the Spartans.
In girls’ basketball
Chrisman 30, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 23. The visiting Cardinals (2-22) prevailed in Vermilion Valley Conference action, receiving a game-high 19 points from Hannah Mitchell. Cheyanne Hasselbring scored a team-high eight points for G-RF (0-23).
Schlarman 56, Oakwood 51. Division I signees Capria Brown and Katelyn Young both shined for their respective teams, but it was Brown and the host Hilltoppers who prevailed in the VVC showdown despite trailing 29-22 at halftime. Brown, a Dayton signee, compiled a game-high 31 points to pace Schlarman (16-6) to its 11th straight win and fifth consecutive VVC title. Teammate Tannah Ceader complemented Brown with 16 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Young, a Murray State recruit, finished with a team-high 26 points for Oakwood (22-7), while Karsen Rupp (10 points) and Addie Wright (nine points) also contributed for the Comets.