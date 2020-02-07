Sports editor Matt Daniels catches up with five local programs before they tip off action this weekend:
1. URBANA — Ending a 30-year drought between regional championships will make any program want more. Which is what Urbana boys’ basketball coach Verdell Jones Jr. seeks out of his Tigers. Just look at the schedule Jones crafted for this season after Urbana won a Class 3A regional title last season.
Eight out-of-state opponents.
Trips to St. Louis and Wisconsin.
And then there’s this weekend.
A Friday night home game against cross-town rival Champaign Central that tips at 7:30 p.m. at Urbana’s Oscar Adams Gymnasium before the Tigers make the three-hour drive on Saturday to face East St. Louis, the defending Class 3A state champions, at 5:30 p.m. on the Flyers’ home court.
“Some would say I was probably off my meds when I did it,” Jones said with a hearty laugh. “I know we’ve got to go to East St. Louis because I signed the contract. We just want to constantly challenge our young men.
“I’m always about the experiences for the young people. If they’re committing four years of their life to me, it’s my responsibility to make it as great a growth opportunity as I can, not just with the games and the competition, but meeting different people and learning different things.”
The Tigers (13-10) will try for their second four-game win streak of the season when they host the Maroons (12-11) on Friday night. Urbana swept the season series against Centennial, and a win Friday night would give the Tigers a 3-0 mark against their Big 12 foes from Champaign.
“For years, we’ve been the little brother in the community, and Centennial and Central have had quite a bit of success,” Jones said. “We want to be in that conversation when people talk about basketball in east central Illinois. We want people to no longer overlook Urbana. I’m sure it’s going to be a festive atmosphere.”
Senior forwards Chris Cross and Bryson Tatum are two reasons why Urbana is making itself relevant on the area scene again.
“They’re ambassadors for the program,” Jones said. “They’re just phenomenal young men who come from tremendous families, and the beauty is seeing them have the success they’re having.”
Same goes for the Tigers, who will try to win back-to-back regional titles in March for the first time in almost 80 years.
“It’s designed always that you want to be playing your best at the end of the season,” Jones said. “Our goal is always, ‘Are we getting better?’ That has to be answered every time we step out on the court.”
2. PAXTON — Consistent success is what seniors Dalton Busboom, Colton Coy, Alex Rueck and Drake Schrodt have known throughout their high school athletic careers.Not just in basketball, either, for Paxton-Buckley-Loda. The quartet were key components in helping the PBL football team make a run to the Class 3A state quarterfinals last November, with the Panthers’ football season ending just before the Panthers’ basketball season tipped off.
Now, PBL is in the midst of another superb season. The Panthers (20-3) have won six straight games going into Friday’s 6 p.m. Sangamon Valley Conference tournament semifinal game against Clifton Central in Onarga.
While Coy and fellow senior Trey VanWinkle are the two main scorers for PBL, the contributions from the aforementioned seniors isn’t lost on PBL coach Adam Schonauer.
“Dalton Busboom is a high school kid with elite leadership skills,” Schonauer said. “He holds his teammates accountable and makes sure they’re focused. It’s not something you come across very often.”
Plus, he gives up his body. Willingly and frequently.
“I don’t know if we have a stat for season charges or career charges taken, but he’d be up there,” Schonauer said of the 6-foot-1 forward. “He’s kind of the mortar that holds all of our bricks together.”
Same goes for Schrodt. If PBL needs him to score, he’ll score. If PBL needs a crucial pass at a key time, he’ll deliver.
“Simply put,” Schonauer said, “he’ll do whatever we need.”
Inclement weather in Ford County wiped out Wednesday’s practice for PBL after school, giving the Panthers one day to prep for Clifton Central after PBL opened up the SVC tournament with a convincing 60-23 first-round win against Momence on Tuesday night. Win on Friday night and Cissna Park or St. Anne awaits for PBL at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the tournament championship game in Onarga.
“At any tournament we’re at, you want to compete, and your ultimate goal is to win it,” Schonauer said. “The conference tournament is something this senior class has never won. It could be part of their legacy and one of those things they have fond memories of when they look back in 10-15 years. We’ve always had really good crowds in the past for the semifinals, and if we’re lucky enough to get in a regional championship or sectional championship, this type of atmosphere is good preparation.”
3. ST. JOSEPH — Tempering expectations for any freshman is common. And understandable.They’re freshmen after all.
But St. Joseph-Ogden freshman forward Ty Pence isn’t playing like one. The 6-foot-4 Pence is fresh off a 25-point performance during SJ-O’s 57-52 home win on Tuesday night and is averaging 12.4 points — second on the team — heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. Illini Prairie Conference game at Pontiac.
“The big games he’s had, not only has he scored, but he’s done the little things to help his team win with a lot of energy type plays that we need him to do,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said.
Duval said he and his staff, along with the returning Spartans, were aware of Pence’s scoring prowess dating back to his middle-school days. But doing so against that competition is much different than being thrown into the varsity mix at the beginning of one’s high school career.
“We had to talk to him about once you get to the varsity level, you’re going to have to do a little bit more,” Duval said. “Him being the athlete he is, that was what we had to get across to him. We hope that at some point in his career, he’s not only able to be our best scorer on the floor, but the best overall player. That’s where we’re trying to push him to get to.”
Pence is one of several options the Spartans (16-6) have used during their current six-game win streak. Senior guard Chance Izard leads SJ-O in scoring, averaging 15.3 points, while fellow senior Payton Cain (9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds) provides steady performances. But the improved play of senior guards Jordan Kelly (4.9 ppg and Payton Grimsley (4.5 ppg) has elevated SJ-O to even another level.
“Grimsley knows everything in our system,” Duval said. “It’s like having a coach on the floor. He’s a great communicator, and sometimes, we have some guys on the floor that don’t talk that loud. Grimsley picks that up.
“Jordan has made huge strides in the last year. He just pushed the basketball so well last year, but this year, he’s worked on his shot and he’s developed that. He’s turned himself into not just a point guard, but he can score it, too, which makes it tougher for teams to guard him.”
All of this has SJ-O in a solid position a week before Class 2A postseason pairings come out next Friday.
“We’re grateful for these wins of late,” Duval said, “but we need to stay just as hungry as we were early in the season.”
4. TOLONO — Playing Prairie Central again might bring up some uneasy feelings for the Unity boys’ basketball team.Don’t expect any feelings of animosity when the two Illini Prairie teams tip off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Fairbury. More so just a painful flashback to when the Rockets and Hawks met earlier this season on Dec. 26 in the first round of the Williamsville Holiday Tournament. Prairie Central won that game 74-60, but Unity standout junior guard Brady Porter sustained a torn ACL in the loss, ending his season.
“The one thing that Brady does well is his shot-making,” said Matt Reed, Unity’s coach who watched Porter drain 95 three-pointers last season. “We really miss that.”
The Rockets (4-18) are still searching for their first win of 2020 and will try to snap a nine-game losing skid when they meet Prairie Central (18-7) on Friday.
“My kids have continued to fight, and they’re learning in adverse conditions, you’ve just got to keep going,” said Reed, who credited the efforts of senior guard Jared Routh, senior forward Karson Ewerks and sophomore guard Blake Kimball, among others. “Our depth has been hurt because of injuries, but there’s no excuses. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us.”
Unity will get the chance to host the first-ever Illini Prairie/Sangamo Challenge that tips off Saturday, with 10 games taking place, both at the Rocket Center and at Osborn Gym. Unity tips off at 1 p.m. against Illini Central at Osborn Gym, its second game at the high school gym this season. Unity plays the majority of its games at the Rocket Center, located right next to the high school at Unity Junior High.
Other games on the docket on Saturday at Osborn Gym are Rantoul against Maroa-Forsyth (11:30 a.m.), Olympia against Williamsville (2:30 p.m.) and Pontiac against Athens (4 p.m.).
St. Thomas More tips off action at the Rocket Center against New Berlin at noon, followed by Monticello-North Mac (1:30 p.m.), Prairie Central-Riverton (3 p.m.), St. Joseph-Ogden against Auburn (4:30 p.m.), Chillicothe IVC-Pleasant Plains (6 p.m.) and Bloomington Central Catholic-Petersburg PORTA (7:30 p.m.).
“It’s going to be a great Saturday of basketball, and I think it’ll work really well at our schools,” Reed said. “When you look at the idea, these are two of the best 2A conferences in the state. It’ll be a nice precursor for a sectional-type matchup these schools might face later in the season, and these are the kind of games that get you ready for the postseason.”
5. MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team still has five games left before postseason seeds in Class 3A will be unveiled on Feb. 20.Five more chances to pad their resume and improve their playoff positioning the best the Bulldogs can. But M-S did a superb job adding to its postseason portfolio by winning 59-52 at Normal Community, a 4A program that is 17-8 this season and perennially known for deep March runs.
So M-S coach Ryan Bosch isn’t trying to downplay the significance of what the Bulldogs (13-10) accomplished on Tuesday night in their latest road victory.
“It was a really, really big win for us,” Bosch said. “It’s one that we hope we can cull back to in March and use as a reference point for us moving forward. You go into a really good program’s gym and feel like you’ve got your backs against the wall, but we were locked in. I liked the way we went through warmups and where we were at mentally. I’m just hoping to build a little bit of momentum off this win.”
The Bulldogs carry a two-game win streak into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. tip at Mt. Zion in Apollo Confernece play. The fact M-S responded so well only four days after suffering a 66-36 loss at Lincoln last Friday night also stands out to Bosch.
Having a Division I signee in 6-foot-7 senior forward Grant Coleman certainly helps matters. The Milwaukee recruit scored 24 points in only 17 minutes during the Bulldogs’ 59-27 nonconference home win against Rantoul last Saturday and finished with 20 points in the nonconference win against Normal Community. This was after he only had four points at Lincoln.
“Last year, when Grant had a bad game, he really had a bad game sometimes and that might depend on his defense and his shooting,” Bosch said. “This year, Grant finds ways to help the team every night, whether it’s five to six assists or getting his hand on a loose ball. It’s spilled over to where he’s become such a wellrounded player now.”
Add on 17 points from junior guard Braden Finch against Normal Community, and Bosch knows he has two playmakers capable of creating havoc for opposing teams.
“He found ways to make plays against Normal Community,” Bosch said. “Braden’s got a lot of swagger to him, and sometimes that works to his benefit and sometimes that works to his detriment, but you need somebody on the team that has that it factor, and Braden certainly does.”