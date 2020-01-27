BRANDON TRIMBLE helped St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball to a 2016 Class 2A state title and now is earning conference awards at Wisconsin-Parkside. He checked in before Thursday’s win over Wayne State:
How have you adjusted to the college game?
When I redshirted (as a freshman), I learned a lot. Learning that the game was going to be a lot faster-paced and that everyone is as good as you or better than you. When I started playing last year, it was a good reality check to finally play and to learn to compete against other great athletes in the conference. You just have to keep working hard, because the moment you take your foot off the gas, there’s another person that’s trying to beat you and compete against you.
What are the biggest changes you’ve had to make on the court at the college level?
I would say everything. I’ve been working on all parts of my game at the college level. At the high school level, you can get away with not playing defense as hard or just shooting the ball. But when you get to the college level, your coach wants you to play offense and defense even more. The conditioning was the biggest thing for me.
Did you start playing right away in 2018-19?
No. So last year I came in off the bench. I had a senior in front of me, Adam Bonk, and he led the D-II nationally in three-point percentage. So I had to earn every minute last year, and so I have to do that, too, this year.You’ve been playing well of late, scoring 63 points over a three-game stretch.I just want to play every game as hard as I can, and I’m just trying to make my family proud and trying to put the 217 on the map, getting St. Joe’s name out there. And I just love playing the game. It was great to finally play how I know I can.
Were you expecting to be named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Player of the Week last Monday?
I didn’t realize I got it until my coach came and talked to me the day after the (Northern Michigan) game (on Jan. 11) and said, “You might get it.” So that’d be an honor because that was my first one of my whole career here. So it’s pretty special, to be honest. I’m hoping to get more.
Your mother is a consistent Twitter presence during the Parkside games. What does it mean to have that sort of family support?
It’s helped me out tremendously. I really didn’t think I would get homesick even though I’m only three hours away (from St. Joseph). But family is really important to me, and whenever my family gets a chance to come down and watch me play, it means a lot to me.