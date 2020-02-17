RYLAND HOLT didn’t wait to make an impact with Minnesota State men’s basketball. The 2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate ranks second on the team in scoring. He offered thoughts on his early success:
You recently received your second Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division Player of the Week award. Did that come as a surprise to you?
I was definitely excited to get it. We played pretty well (last) weekend, so a couple teammates mentioned that I’d be on the radar. But ... it’s definitely a big accomplishment for me, for sure. ... I definitely wasn’t expecting it (coming into college). It wasn’t one of my goals or anything. Once I got the first one I was like, “OK, maybe I’ll see if I can get another one.” So I just keep playing hard and keep doing what the coaches ask me to do, and it just fell into place.
What’s it been like making the transition to Division II basketball?
It’s definitely been a lot of fun. The guys have been really accepting. I think we’re a really tight group, so that’s been the most fun part. It’s definitely a challenge. D-II’s no joke, for sure. It gets that stigma ... but it’s the real deal. Especially in this conference it’s a battle every night just to get a win, and you’ve got to come in day in and day out ready to go.
What are some of the biggest adjustments you’ve had to make so far?
Probably the defensive side of the ball. Playing AAU ... was a little bit faster, but it’s different at the college level. The game moves a little bit quicker and you’ve really got to slow it down, get caught up to that pace. That’s probably the biggest thing you’ve got to adjust to first.
What has the road been like to receiving regular minutes on the floor?
I didn’t start until maybe six games into the season. We had a bad stretch of injuries, so I got moved into the starting lineup and was able to hold the job. ... I wouldn’t call it a surprise. I was thankful for the opportunity, but I was playing pretty much starting minutes.
Did you have a moment where you felt like you’d arrived on the college scene?
The first game at SIU Carbondale, it was pretty nerve-racking. I was pretty nervous for that game. I’ve played in a lot of big games, but that was probably the first time I was really nervous. But after that I think I got settled in pretty well.
What does it mean to you to be representing Gibson City at the D-II level?
It’s awesome. I talk to Coach (Ryan) Tompkins every weekend, before every game, and it’s just super cool to hear how proud everyone is back home.