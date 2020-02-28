Eight area small-school boys’ basketball teams on Friday night will vie for IHSA regional hardware. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers his thoughts on each matchup:
Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
No. 1 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils (31-0) vs. No. 4 St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (23-8), 7 p.m.
How they got here: BHRA def. No. 11 Oakwood 62-52; SJ-O def. No. 13 Westville 70-22 and No. 6 Villa Grove/Heritage 56-40.
Blue Devils to watch: Mason Hackman (Soph.); Drew Reifsteck (Sr.); Elijah Tidwell (Jr.).
Spartans to watch: Payton Cain (Sr.); Chance Izard (Sr.); Ty Pence (Fr.).
Prediction: BHRA 51, SJ-O 49. Both Blue Devils coach Gary Tidwell and Spartans coach Kiel Duval stated Wednesday they expect this to be a great regional final, and there’s no reason not to agree. Reifsteck tips the scale in favor of the No. 1 seed.
Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional
No. 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers (26-4) vs. No. 3 Tuscola Warriors (26-3), 7 p.m.
How they got here: PBL def. No. 7 Watseka 53-22; Tuscola def. No. 10 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45-38.
Panthers to watch: Colton Coy (Sr.); Drake Schrodt (Sr.); Trey VanWinkle (Sr.).
Warriors to watch: Grant Hardwick (Jr.); Jacob Kibler (Sr.); Jalen Quinn (Soph.).
Prediction: PBL 60, Tuscola 53. A healthy Quinn — uncertain entering the week — makes the Warriors that much more dangerous. The Panthers have the added benefit of defeating Tuscola more recently, and on the Warriors’ home court, and will use that to their advantage.
Class 1A Lexington Regional
No. 1 Roanoke-Benson Rockets (30-1) vs. No. 5 LeRoy Panthers (17-9), 7 p.m.
How they got here: Roanoke-Benson def. No. 13 Lexington 51-26 and No. 9 Heyworth 67-43; LeRoy def. No. 10 Cornerstone 78-59 and No. 4 St. Anne 51-36.
Panthers to watch: Ty Egan (Jr.); Nate Perry (Jr.); Logan Petersen (Jr.).
Prediction: Roanoke-Benson 60, LeRoy 48. The Panthers are playing well of late, winners of their last four. The Rockets, however, rarely have been slowed this season and seem on a mission to at least reach a sectional final.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
No. 1 St. Teresa Bulldogs (15-11) vs. No. 4 Salt Fork Storm (22-8), 7 p.m.
How they got here: St. Teresa def. No. 16 DeLand-Weldon 76-11 and No. 8 Decatur Lutheran 64-58; Salt Fork def. No. 14 Uni High 62-34 and No. 7 Cerro Gordo/Bement 50-44.
Storm to watch: Dawson Dodd (Sr.); Clayton Jarling (Sr.); Payton Taylor (Sr.).
Prediction: St. Teresa 68, Salt Fork 58. Don’t read too much into the Bulldogs’ record, as they’ve played a fairly challenging schedule and own wins over the likes of Tuscola. The Storm will be feisty as ever but ultimately will come up short.
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional
No. 2 Ridgeview Mustangs (24-8) vs. No. 3 Cissna Park Timberwolves (21-9), 7 p.m.
How they got here: Ridgeview def. No. 16 Armstrong-Potomac 60-27 and No. 8 Tri-Point 58-38; Cissna Park def. No. 15 Donovan 51-32 and No. 14 Fisher 73-64.
Mustangs to watch: Dylan Jones (Sr.); Reece Ramirez (Jr.); Levi Zimmerman (Sr.).
Timberwolves to watch: Keegan Boyle (Sr.); Ian Rogers (Jr.); Penn Stoller (Sr.).
Prediction: Cissna Park 65, Ridgeview 62. This is a difficult one to predict, but I’m giving the nod to the Timberwolves because the tougher-than-expected battle they received from Fisher on Wednesday should have them a little more ready to roll than the Mustangs.