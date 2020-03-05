BLOOMINGTON — Fully healthy, the Danville boys’ basketball team can hold its own against nearly any team in the state.
Problem is, the Vikings haven’t had their full roster at their disposal for much of the season.
They do now. And Danville will strive for its second straight regional title — and third in the last four seasons — after the fourth-seeded Vikings topped No. 7 Bloomington 73-58 on Wednesday night during a Class 3A Bloomington Regional semifinal game.
“That’s what it’s all about is just progressing and moving on,” Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “I thought our guys did a good job. They showed our growth.”
Nathanael Hoskins led the way for Danville (16-15) on Wednesday night. The junior guard dropped in 23 points to go along with eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
“He let the game come to him,” Robinson said. “Everything was played at his pace.”
Danville senior forward Robert Stroud added 15 points and junior forward Martez Rhodes chipped in with 12 points.
The task doesn’t get any easier for Danville, with the Vikings squaring off against top seed Lincoln (29-2) at 7 p.m. in the regional championship game. The Railsplitters knocked off the Vikings 43-31 earlier this season on Nov. 30 during the title game of the Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament.
“They’re a very disciplined and hard-working team,” Robinson said. “This is an opportunity we’re looking forward to. In order to be a great program like we want to be, you’ve got to play well against great teams, and that’s our next challenge.”
Panthers fall in heartbreaker. Paxton-Buckley-Loda saw its superb season come to an end with a 50-49 loss to Joliet Catholic on Wednesday night in a Class 2A Pontiac Sectional semifinal game.
“It was a difficult, upset locker room after because these guys have invested so much into this,” PBL coach Adam Schonauer said. “We really believed we could make a deep run.”
Instead, the Panthers (27-5) found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard against the Hilltoppers (15-19), who advance to play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (33-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the sectional title game.
PBL led 23-19 at halftime, but trailed 36-31 entering the fourth quarter after Joliet Catholic went on a spurt during the third quarter.
“They hit a few shots in a row, and we went on a bit of an offensive drought,” Schonauer said. “There was a three-minute stretch there that was really critical.”
PBL senior guard Trey VanWinkle poured in a game-high 29 points, while fellow seniors Colton Coy and Dalton Busboom each finished with seven points.
“This has been a four-year process for a lot of these guys, and they had a lot riding on this year,” Schonauer said. “All these seniors are high-character kids with great work ethics, and they’re all dependable. That’s what I’m going to miss the most is the practices and the bus rides because they were such a fun group to be around.”
Mustangs move on. Ridgeview kept Salt Fork at bay throughout Wednesday night’s Class 1A Schlarman Sectional semifinal game, with the Mustangs finishing off a 51-39 victory at Shebby Gymnasium.
Reece Ramirez scored a game-high 16 points for Ridgeview (24-8), which plays Roanoke-Benson at 7 p.m. on Friday in the sectional championship game. Levi Zimmerman (13 points) and Garrett Stevens (10 points) also hit double figures for the Mustangs.
Payton Taylor compiled a team-high 14 points for Salt Fork (23-9) and Dawson Dodd added seven points.