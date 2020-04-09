CHAMPAIGN — Before the coronavirus pandemic struck and altered the sports landscape, the Illinois High School Association was slated to vote on April 21 about the future site of the boys’ basketball state tournament.
Champaign and Peoria are the only two cities who have put in a bid, with Peoria hosting the event since 1996 at Carver Arena. Champaign was the host site for the tournament from 1919 through 1995, with Kenney Gym, Huff Hall and Assembly Hall serving as the venues.
When the IHSA board decides on what city will host the tournaments in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — all under a new format featuring all four classes having state tournament games during a three-day period from Thursday through Saturday — is still to be determined. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said last week he didn’t want to hold a virtual meeting to discuss the situation and said a special board meeting could be called before the IHSA board is set to meet again on June 15.
Anderson said it’s “incredibly important” to have this meeting in person before voting.
“The bids were outstanding,” Anderson said. “The folks that we get to work with in all locations are great people. The communities are great. We have currently great relationships with all of them. The competitiveness of this bid, to me, just warrants our board sitting down together face-to-face, reviewing all of the details of what has been provided to us and what we can expect from each venue before they make that decision.”
While Champaign is considered a favorite to land the tournament again after declining attendance at Peoria in recent years, Anderson said the board has “some really tough choices,” in regards to what city they award the tournament to when they make their decision.
“To me, this isn’t a slam dunk,” Anderson said. “These are folks who have put significant time and preparation in putting their bids together. We had a March meeting that we did virtually, and we tried to have some discussion on a couple items, and out of that, I just felt like this decision is important. For that reason, we’re not going to make that decision until we can collectively get the board together, have a good face-to-face discussion and reach a good outcome.”
Anderson didn’t predict when the meeting to choose the site could take place, citing a variety of factors amid the uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has brought.
“If school is back in session in early May and we’re back to now planning for and hopefully prepping for our spring championships, we’re going to have a lot on our plate. That would reach the highest priority,” Anderson said. “Theoretically, it is possible when we’re given the all-clear to gather and to bring our board together to meet face-to-face that it could happen prior to the June board meeting that is scheduled, but we hope that we’re going to be busy prepping for and conducting spring championships.”
Four weeks ago, Anderson and the IHSA made the decision to cancel the remainder of the boys’ basketball state tournament on March 12, with all Class 1A and 2A teams already in Peoria ahead of state semifinal games on March 13 and state championship games on March 14. Sectional championship games, super-sectional games, state semifinal games and state championship games for 3A and 4A were never played, marking the first time in the event’s 112-year history no state champion was crowned.
“I reflect on it often,” said Anderson, the IHSA’s executive director since 2015. “I couldn’t ever imagine in this role that this type of decision would have to be made where we just shut down our tournament. Our 1A and 2A basketball teams were playing for the state finals and on-site. We were going into a meeting to tell them we were shutting the tournament down, and it still breaks my heart to think that we had to make that decision.
“Obviously, we believe it was the right decision as things have played out since, but I still cringe at the thought that they weren’t able to finish their seasons. It really is uncharted and a position that I never wanted to be in, but frankly, I think people respect, with the circumstances we’re in, that this is all warranted. But boy, is it challenging. Making those choices at the time was very, very difficult.”