The whirlwind that is the holiday tournament season for local boys’ and girls’ basketball teams now is behind us.
As we throw out the 2019 calendar and pin up 2020’s version, programs have a firm grasp on just what their potential is and what they need to work on.
It’s one of the many great aspects about these tournaments, which cram several games into a three- or four-day timespan. Coaches can put their athletes to the ultimate test and see how they respond to the stress.
Such showcases also allow sports media types, such as myself, to gain a better idea of what to expect from certain teams moving forward.
As such, I’ll dive into five points of interest I gleaned from local holiday tournament action across the state (and beyond).
Big-school boys offer promise, question marks
The Big 12 Conference quartet of Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville and Urbana accumulated four similar experiences this holiday season — at least from a scoreboard perspective.
All four teams won at least two games in their respective tournaments, with the Vikings going 3-1 on their ledger.
Danville’s time in the rugged Pontiac Holiday Tournament was without Tevin Smith on the back end, but the Vikings’ perseverance minus their Division I talent has to count for something.
Centennial, meanwhile, kept up their low-scoring ways in the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic by outlasting 2019 Class 1A state qualifier Central A&M during one game and going into double-overtime with Oak Lawn, a 4A program, in another.
Champaign Central finally got Khailieo Terry and Pryce Punkay on the floor at the same time in Centralia, while Urbana picked up some momentum facing out-of-state competition in St. Louis.
On the boys’ side, the Big 12 looks to be pretty potent this season. All four of these area clubs gave a hint they could rank highly in league play.
Villa Grove/Heritage girls impress
Bismarck’s BSN Classic, for all intents and purposes, was led by Benton (Ind.) Central. Which local unit came out of that event best off, though?
My money is on Dan Sappenfield’s VG/H Blue Devils. Sure, they were overwhelmed by Benton, but they also avenged an earlier loss to Unity and knocked off host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
VG/H boasts a variety of scoring options in Aliya Holloman, Jordyn Ray, Samantha Campbell and Kyleigh Block, the last of whom tallied her 1,000th career point during the tournament.
With in-state losses only to St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity — by a combined seven points — the Blue Devils could be primed for a strong start to 2020 and could be a tough out in 2A.
Hawks appear to be for real
Prairie Central is on the outer reaches of our coverage area, but its basketball teams in Fairbury are giving us something to talk about.
The Prairie Central boys went 3-1 in the Williamsville Holiday Tournament, racking up a fifth-place finish, while the girls recorded a 4-1 mark and third-place finish in the Riverton Christmas Classic.
Combined, the Prairie Central hoopsters have produced a 29-6 record in the front half of the 2019-2020 season.
Coaches Darin Bazzell (boys) and Darrelynn Dunn (girls) both have taken a measured approach to this success, so it’ll be interesting to see how Illini Prairie Conference play treats the Hawks.
Vermilion County carries monster scorers
If you read our prep highlights on a near-daily basis, you may notice some of the biggest individual point totals thus far have come out of the region closest to the Illinois-Indiana border.
Starting on the girls’ side, Oakwood’s Katelyn Young and BHRA’s Emily Meidel are dominant when it comes to finding the bottom of the bucket. Young and Meidel have both reached 2,000 career points in the midst of their senior seasons.
Come holiday tournament time, that equated to the Comets winning the consolation title at the highly-respected 16-team State Farm Holiday Classic’s small-school bracket and the Blue Devils going 3-2 in the testing BSN Classic.
Not to be outdone in his own school, BHRA’s Drew Reifsteck has eased to 20-plus points versus a variety of foes. The Blue Devils cruised to the boys’ BSN Classic crown and are 14-0 going into Tuesday night’s game at Milford.
Don’t forget about Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Cale Steinbaugh, either. Only a sophomore, he ensured the Buffaloes seventh place in the 12-team BSN Classic with a 33-point outing and has proven hard to slow down in G-RF’s 8-7 first half to the season.
Bulldogs won’t be bullied
Neither Mahomet-Seymour basketball team held a particularly impressive record, on paper, as 2019 came to its conclusion.
Ryan Bosch’s boys turned in a 7-5 mark, while Nathan Seal’s girls sat at 9-7. But none of those statistics tells the whole story.
The M-S boys dropped a three-point decision to North Lawndale at the State Farm Holiday Classic’s outset. Not bad for a 3-14 seed matchup, especially considering North Lawndale went on to place fourth overall among the large-school field. At any rate, Bosch’s Bulldogs rebounded with three consecutive wins, including a pair by fewer than 10 points, to win the consolation title.
As for Seal’s bunch, M-S extended its win streak from two to four in the early stages of the Mattoon Holiday Tournament.
The Bulldogs also played within 10 points of the host, an Apollo Conference foe to which it lost 57-31 weeks prior. To top it off, they dispatched 2019 Class 1A sectional finalist Altamont in each side’s finale.
Apollo Conference play is never an easy venture, but I wouldn’t be surprised if both M-S squads fare well in 2020.