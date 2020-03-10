Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS breaks down what to watch for among the two postseason games involving area teams that tip tonight:
Class 3A Lincoln Sectional
Springfield Lanphier (24-9) vs. Urbana (18-13), 7 p.m.
The standouts: Junior KJ Debrick is averaging a double-double of 12.6 points and 10.9 rebounds, and four other Lions (Ty Banks, TJ Price, Michael Ousley and Jaden Snodgrass) all average around 10 points. Jermale Young and Bryson Tatum have taken turns playing hero during the postseason thus far for Urbana, while Chris Cross has fought through some difficult shooting nights to make an impact.
The X-factor: If Urbana really did learn from last year’s sectional semifinal drubbing at the hands of Lincoln. The Tigers fell behind very quickly and never recovered, and they’ll need to avoid a similarly slow start this time.
The pick: Urbana 69, Lanphier 65. It’s games like this one that the Tigers’ regular-season schedule — arguably the area’s toughest — should’ve prepared them for. If Urbana puts forth the defensive and rebounding efforts against Lanphier that it did versus Mahomet-Seymour in the regional final, the Tigers should get enough offensive looks of their own to move forward.
Class 2A Illinois-Springfield Sectional
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (22-13) vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (34-0), 7 p.m.
The standouts: Freshman Jake Hamilton, at 6-foot-3, stars for the Cyclones with 11.1 points per game and is backed by 10 points and nearly six rebounds per outing from 6-7 senior Kyle Ingram. Drew Reifsteck continues to dominate in the postseason for BHRA, boasting 26 points in a sectional final win over Joliet Catholic, while sophomore Mason Hackman came on strong in the paint last week.
The X-factor: Who adjusts to the big stage faster. This is the Blue Devils’ first-ever super-sectional appearance, while SHG hasn’t been this far in the playoffs since 1948.
The pick: BHRA 58, SHG 55. The Cyclones have defeated some extremely strong foes lately (Riverton, Pleasant Plains, Petersburg PORTA), but the time has come for me to stop doubting the Blue Devils. If they could best an extremely well-tested Joliet Catholic squad in the sectional final, this matchup also is winnable. Reifsteck again will need to come up huge, and someone like Hackman or Brett Meidel will have to throw a body on the big Ingram.