CHAMPAIGN — Two boards inside the Champaign Central boys’ basketball team’s locker room at Combes Gym tell the story.
One features the Big 12 standings. The other focuses on the records of all the teams the Maroons might see come regional action in late February.
“Moving up those boards,” Central coach Jeff Finke said, “is really our goal.”
The Maroons (9-9, 2-3 Big 12) have a chance to do so in both categories this Friday night.
That it could come with a victory against Unit 4 rival Centennial (9-7, 0-3) just adds to the dynamic. The two teams meet for the first time this season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Central’s Combes Gym. The return game is Feb. 18 at Centennial, but counts only as a nonconference game.
“The last week we’ve actually started to play the way we expected us to,” Finke said. “We know there’s a long way to go, but we’re happy with everyone getting healthy and falling into roles.”
Central is fresh off a 61-46 win at Normal West on Tuesday night, the Maroons’ first road win this season.
Finke, in his fifth season coaching at Central, has a 5-3 record against the Chargers, with the Maroons winning three of the last four games between the two rivals.
Central’s top two players in Khailieo Terry and Pryce Punkay are familiar with the atmosphere, but key Central contributors like Isaiah Roosevelt, Judd Wagner, Nate Allen and others will get their first meaningful time on the court in the rivalry.
“We try to prepare them, but it’s going to be an emotional game,” Finke said. “To have a crowded gym and to have that opportunity to compete for 32 minutes against a rival with community pride on the line, it’s always fun.”