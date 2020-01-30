Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Emily Meidel (10) brings down a rebound while being defended by St. Joseph-Ogden's Ella Armstrong (23) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Taylor Barnes (15) in a prep girls basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Emily Meidel (10) brings down a rebound while being defended by St. Joseph-Ogden's Ella Armstrong (23) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Taylor Barnes (15) in a prep girls basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
St. Joseph-Ogden's seniors, L-R-Taylor Barnes, Katie Cramer, Hannah Dukeman and Anna Wentzloff and their parents were honored before before a prep girls basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
ST. JOSEPH — Emily Meidel scored enough points Wednesday to force overtime against St. Joseph-Ogden.
But the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior wasn’t alone on the floor in this nonconference battle.
So the Blue Devils didn’t have to worry about competing past the regulation 32 minutes.
Meidel banked 31 points, posting 12 in the first quarter of a 47-31 victory over the Spartans one day before IHSA Class 2A postseason seeds were released.
“We had to have all five people (on the court) contributing to get this win,” Meidel said. “(My teammates) hit some big shots, and they had some big boards.”
The latter statistic was especially true for BHRA (23-5), which avenged a 57-37 loss to SJ-O (19-7) from the previous season.
The Blue Devils corralled nine rebounds before the Spartans mustered even one, and the final ledger favored the visitors by a 21-14 margin.
BHRA coach Mike Stephens credited the trio of 5-foot-11 Meidel, 5-10 Sierra Bryant and 5-10 Sophia Rome for making life a little easier in the paint.
“Those three are awful tough on the boards,” Stephens said. “Rome and Bryant are very strong kids, and then Meidel’s long. ... Rome was very aggressive on the boards (Wednesday).”
Bryant finished with eight points and Rome with four as well, with Emily Clapp rounding out the Blue Devils’ scoring with four free throws in the final quarter.
No one, however, was going to outshine Meidel offensively.
After being held to just four second-period points under enhanced defensive scrutiny from the Spartans, the two-time News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball first-teamer erupted for 11 more points in the third quarter.
She admitted the previous campaign’s setback versus these Spartans had an impact on her efforts.
“It was definitely a motivation,” Meidel said. “I can’t remember the last time we beat St. Joe, so we really just wanted to come in here and get a win.”
That wasn’t going to be easy for BHRA, considering that SJ-O entered the evening one triumph shy of 20.
It was also the Spartans’ senior night, and Ball State softball signee Hannah Dukeman — one of four upperclassmen — took part in her first game of the 2019-2020.
Dukeman has been sidelined by offseason wrist surgery. But she recently was medically cleared to return to the court and generated SJ-O’s first two points Wednesday with a pair of free throws.
The Spartans ultimately were paced by Katie Cramer’s 11 points and Ella Armstrong’s eight points.
“We could’ve played a little bit with more energy,” Spartans leader Kevin Taylor said. “We didn’t execute very well, either. Like I said, we had some good looks early on. We missed them, and we kind of just let it take us over emotionally.”
Taylor also wasn’t pleased with SJ-O’s defensive work, responding to a question about the topic with a chuckle and query of his own: “You want a scale of one to 10?”
“We didn’t do at all what we were supposed to do defensively,” Taylor said. “Emily’s a great player and we wouldn’t have stopped her, but we should’ve done a better job of slowing her down.”
The Blue Devils experienced much more success stunting the Spartans’ attack. SJ-O found itself within nine points of BHRA early in the fourth quarter before a stretch of three consecutive possessions ending in a turnover spelled the end of any Spartan run.
“We kind of went on the idea we’re going to defend like we defend in practice every night,” Stephens said.
These squads reside in the same 2A sub-sectional — with SJ-O also a regional host — meaning there’s a chance another meeting is on the horizon come mid-February.
If that’s the case, the Blue Devils will possess momentum courtesy dispatching the Spartans on Wednesday.
“I’m real proud of my kids,” Stephens said. “This is a tough environment to come over and win in on senior night over here.”