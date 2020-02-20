Middle school basketball coach knew exactly where to turn for help — Dad
CHAMPAIGN — Early in the season, players on the Edison Middle School eighth-grade boys’ basketball team would shout “Coach Carr” during practice. And two heads would turn.
Demetrius Carr Jr. is the team’s first-year head coach. His dad, Demetrius Carr Sr., is one of the assistants.
It didn’t take long for the Carrs to come up with a way to end the confusion. The younger remained “Coach Carr” and his dad is now known as “Papa Carr.”
By any name, it is working. The Carrs, along with assistant Scott Olfhoff, have helped the Comets to a 20-3 record. Tonight at Urbana Middle School, Edison faces Shorewood Troy for third place in the IESA Class 4A state tournament. If Edison wins, it will be the best finish in school history.
The Carrs had never coached together before this season. When his son led Edison’s seventh-graders last year, Carr Sr. was at most of the games, quick to offer advice but in an unofficial role.
“I was always screaming on the side,” Carr Sr.
When Carr Jr. moved to the eighth-grade team this season, he asked his dad to help on the bench.
“He knew my vision, to get the boys to state,” Carr Jr. said. “He wanted to help me out with that.
“I thought it was a good idea. Growing up, he taught me how to play basketball.”
Carr Sr. was all for it.
“I’d do anything for my kid,” he said. “I was grateful to be able to sit beside him and help him coach. That’s powerful to me.”
This is the first time coaching for Carr Sr., but the 52-year-old has been involved in the game forever — first as a prep player in Louisiana, then a college player at Arkansas Baptist and later a longtime official.
The plan is to keep coaching together next season — and beyond.
“As long as he’s here, I’m going to be right beside him,” Carr Sr. said,
The Carrs are having fun working together.
“Since I’ve been helping him coach, our relationship and bond has grown stronger,” Carr Sr. said. “You can’t put a price tag on that. I’m blessed.”
‘A high standard’
Carr Jr., 27, works as a hall monitor at Edison. It fits well with his coaching gig.
“I wanted to be close with the boys,” Carr Jr. said. “Make sure they stay on task in the classroom. I hold the kids to a high standard.”
His plate is plenty full. Besides his duties at Edison, Carr Jr. is also working on his master’s in marketing.
He played basketball at Centennial and was also a track standout. After two years at Lincoln College, he transferred to Purdue, where he competed in the long jump and triple jump.
How did Carr Jr. go from track to coaching basketball?
After earning his sociology degree at Purdue, he worked at an after-school program in Lafayette, Ind. When the local AAU program unexpectedly lost its coach, Carr Jr. took over.
Carr was there for 18 months before returning to Champaign.
Carr Sr., who works as a laborer/electrician at the University of Illinois, was thrilled to have Junior back in C-U.
The son listens to his father. Always has.
“He was very respectful and still is today,” Carr Sr. said.
‘You can’t beat it’
Carr Jr. is enjoying his time at Edison. Working with his dad has been a bonus.
Long term, Carr Jr. wants to coach at a higher level. He is not in a hurry.
“Take my time, transition from middle school to high school and eventually college,” he said.
Carr Jr. has a quick answer when asked about his coaching role model: Marc Changnon.
Changnon worked with Carr Jr. at Edison last year. He was also on the Centennial staff during Carr’s playing days.
Changnon has a photo at home of Carr and the rest of Centennial’s freshman team after winning the Central Invite. Future Charger and Illini star Rayvonte Rice was also part of that team.
Changnon was the eighth-grade Edison coach in 2006, which the team finished fourth in the state.
On Tuesday, Changnon talked to Carr’s team before its afternoon practice. Changnon passed out wristbands to the Comets with the initials A.D.Y.B. — Always Do Your Best.
Changnon is not surprised Carr went into coaching. Or that he has been an instant hit.
“I went through life hoping to influence young men, to encourage them, to inspire them and have them go on and do great things,” Changnon said. “For Demetrius to come back, get a job at Edison and seeing him on the sidelines is amazing. Having his father with him is just wonderful.”
As a player, Carr couldn’t wait to get to practice.
“He was one of the most coachable kids I have ever been around,” Changnon said. “For him to then take that attitude and put it into a coaching body, then influence young men with that same attitude, you can’t beat it.”