ST. JOSEPH — Two elements of the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball style that coach Ryan Bosch typically lauds his athletes for are rebounding and free-throw shooting.
The Bulldogs needed to perform well in both departments Saturday when taking on Crete-Monee in the Christie Clinic Shootout opener.
Though the Warriors owned just one win entering the single-day event, hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden, they also compete in a challenging Southland Athletic Conference that includes Associated Press-ranked Bloom Township and Kankakee.
Bosch’s assessment of each factor was not nearly as positive by the time M-S and Crete-Monee finished battling.
The Bulldogs missed three freebies in the matchup’s final minute and were swamped in the paint during the first half, with both issues contributing to a 47-45 M-S loss.
“I’ve got to believe our identity is more than what we showed (Saturday),” Bosch said. “This is one of those where we’ve kind of got to look on film and look ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we need to fix.”
Both sides likely wouldn’t mind burying film of Saturday’s last 60 seconds, which featured each club giving away golden opportunities to secure a victory.
Three different players for the Warriors (2-14) failed to convert a free throw during that time, and one make was wiped out by a lane violation.
For the Bulldogs (8-8), both Kobe Essien and Grant Coleman couldn’t find the bottom of the net from the charity stripe in that same stretch, with a chance to either tie the game or put M-S in front.
“Our guys just have to have some faith that they’re a good basketball team and (that) these are mistakes that we don’t commonly make,” Bosch said. “We do not shoot that poorly from the free-throw line, on average.”
M-S’s primary issue earlier in the game was slowing down Crete-Monee senior Coy Hampton.
The 6-foot-4 forward crashed the boards with vigor, accumulating three first-quarter offensive rebounds and six overall. He finished with eight points off those rebounds and 14 points in the game.
“I would love to see him compared to everybody else in the Chicagoland area with his rebounds,” Warriors coach Brad Meyer said. “He’s an easy double-double every night.”
Trayvon Rudolph also compiled double-digit points for Crete-Monee with 12, and the Warriors snatched 19 first-half rebounds to the Bulldogs’ 11.
Once the Warriors grabbed a lead on the scoreboard, they significantly slowed their pace. The result was Crete-Monee remaining in front and cutting down its turnovers from nine before intermission to four after it.
“We handled it in stride,” Bosch said. “It was frustrating there to feel like the game was within reach, but you’ve got chase them in their little stall offense.”
Coleman, a Milwaukee signee, grinded his way to 20 points for M-S to pace all producers, though he missed 4 of 6 free throws along the way. Essien was closest to joining Coleman in double figures with nine points, adding seven rebounds.
“We had a feeling (Coleman) was going to get hot, and he did eventually get hot,” Meyer said. “But we knew where he was at on the court at all times. Our guys just finally bought in to playing good, hard man-to-man defense.”
The Bulldogs are trying to regain the footing they held out of last month’s State Farm Holiday Classic, in which they posted three victories in the 16-team large-school tournament.
Since then, M-S has dropped three of four games in the new year.
“I appreciate the kids’ heart to make a little bit of a comeback there,” Bosch said, “... but we just had a lot of mental lapses.”
Kankakee 66, Danville 33. Devin Miles’ 12 points wasn’t enough to push the Vikings (9-8) forward, as they dropped their fifth consecutive game.
Tevin Smith (injury) and Nathanael Hoskins (illness) again were held out for Danville, which trailed Class 3A’s No. 5 team just 29-22 at halftime.
Monticello 63, Cissna Park 60. Ethan Miller bucketed a career-high 24 points to lift the Sages (8-6) past the Timberwolves (10-5) in overtime, with Monticello outscoring Cissna Park 12-9 in the extra frame.
Miller added four steals and three assists for the Sages, who garnered 20 points from Garrett Kepley.
The Timberwolves’ Penn Stoller (19 points), Ian Rogers (17 points) and Keegan Boyle (11 points) all hit double figures, and Stoller also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Pleasant Plains 56, La Salette 20. A three-game win streak came to a screeching halt for the Lions (5-9) as they couldn’t get their offense on track.