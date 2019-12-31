In boys’ basketball
Kansas Holiday Tournament
Paris 60, Tri-County 57. The host Titans led 40-37 entering the fourth quarter of the championship game, but couldn't prevail. Mitch Pollock scored a game-high 22 points to pace Tri-County (8-7), while Cole McClain (13 points) and Jack Armstrong (10 points) also chipped in for the Titans.
Westville 48, Argenta-Oreana 38. The Tigers (2-10) held the Bombers (1-9) scoreless in the overtime period in order to win the fifth-place game. Westville’s Bryce Burnett generated four of his event-high 22 points in extra time, while Raef Burke accounted for three of his 17 points in that stretch. Ryder Sprague was the lone A-O athlete in double figures with 15 points.
Hutsonville/Palestine 54, Chrisman 50. Nick Eddy went off in the second half for the Cardinals (0-10), scoring 16 of his game-best 21 points over the final 16 minutes of a loss in the tournament’s seventh-place game. Porter Hale added seven points for Chrisman.
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Prairie Central 64, Tremont 57. Trey Bazzell produced a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Hawks (13-4) took down the No. 7 seed in the fifth-place game. Rylie Vaughan’s 11 points and Cooper Palmore’s 10 points and eight boards also gave Prairie Central a lift in the victory. Bazzell ultimately was named to the all-tournament team for his four-game efforts.
In girls’ basketball
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Tri-County 59, Danville 52. Bella Dudley’s 15 points and four rebounds played a significant role in the Titans (12-5) holding off the Vikings (7-9) for the second time in this tournament, securing fifth place as a result. Tayler Barry’s balanced outing of 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and six steals also helped Tri-County, which received 12 points from Melia Eskew. Erin Houpt led all scorers with 28 points for Danville, and she was backed by 10 points apiece from Nau’tika Conaway and Tharija Rose.
Peotone Holiday Tournament
Schlarman 62, Joliet Catholic 52. The Hilltoppers (6-6) trailed by three points at halftime but found their offensive footing to end the showcase with a 2-2 record. Dayton signee Capria Brown scored 10 of her team-high 27 points during the first quarter to lead Schlarman, while three of her teammates also finished in double figures: McKaylee Allen (14 points), Tannah Ceader (11 points) and Emma Bogen (10 points).