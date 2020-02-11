Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS keeps his leading two clubs the same but mixes up the rest:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 26-0 (1)
Blue Devils stayed unbeaten with easy wins over three Vermilion Valley foes, host tough Milford on Friday.
2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22-3 (2)
Panthers topped the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament field, make non-league visit to La Salette next.
3. Urbana 14-11 (4)
Tigers staved off Champaign Central and held tough with East St. Louis, pay visit to Mahomet-Seymour soon.
4. Tuscola 20-3 (3)
Warriors placed third in Central Illinois Conference event, will try Tuesday to avenge prior loss to St. Teresa.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-6 (7)
Spartans on an eight-game win streak after knocking off Auburn, contest road game at Rantoul on Tuesday.
6. Mahomet-Seymour 15-10 (9)
Bulldogs riding high on run of four consecutive wins, try to make it five on Tuesday night versus Urbana.
7. Judah Christian 20-4 (8)
Tribe hasn’t lost in 2020 — stretch of nine games — and faces good challenge to that streak against LeRoy.
8. Centennial 14-11 (10)
Chargers victorious in their last four outings, host Peoria Notre Dame on Friday in Big 12 Conference play.
9. Champaign Central 12-13 (5)
Maroons lost close ones to Urbana and Chatham Glenwood, stop by St. Thomas More in lone game this week.
10. Prairie Central 20-7 (6)
Hawks buzzed Unity and Riverton on back-to-back days, bring in Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday.