Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers fresh rankings after the conclusion of a busy slate of games at holiday tournaments:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Danville 9-3 (1)
Pontiac Holiday Tournament consolation champs visit Metamora Saturday and Champaign Central on Jan. 8.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14-0 (2)
BSN Classic champions return to Vermilion Valley Conference action next Tuesday night at Milford.
3. Urbana 7-7 (3)
Tigers sixth at Legends of Winter Roundball Classic in St. Louis, host Indiana power Crispus Attucks on Jan. 10.
4. Prairie Central 13-4 (4)
Hawks climbed to fifth place at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament, head to El Paso-Gridley next Tuesday.
5. Tuscola 11-0 (7)
Monticello Holiday Hoopla champions open 2020 with four straight road games, starting Friday at rival Arcola.
6. Champaign Central 7-8 (6)
Maroons lost consolation title game at Centralia Holiday Tournament, head north to Libertyville this Saturday.
7. Centennial 7-6 (8)
Chargers finished fourth at Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic, play Saturday at Taylorville Shootout.
8. Mahomet-Seymour 7-5 (—)
State Farm Holiday Classic large-school consolation champs have first game of new year at Taylorville Shootout.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-4 (9)
Spartans placed sixth at State Farm Holiday Classic small-school event, return home Friday against Cissna Park.
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-2 (—)
Panthers placed second at Monticello Holiday Hoopla, host nearby nonconference foe Rantoul this Friday night.