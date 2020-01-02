TUSCmont1
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Tuscola's Ben Dixon (12) and Monticello's Ben Cresap (5) in their Monticello Holiday Hoopla game at Monticello High School on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Tuscola's Ben Dixon (12) and Monticello's Ben Cresap (5) in their Monticello Holiday Hoopla game at Monticello High School on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers fresh rankings after the conclusion of a busy slate of games at holiday tournaments: 

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)

1. Danville 9-3 (1)

Pontiac Holiday Tournament consolation champs visit Metamora Saturday and Champaign Central on Jan. 8.

2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14-0 (2)

BSN Classic champions return to Vermilion Valley Conference action next Tuesday night at Milford.

3. Urbana 7-7 (3)

Tigers sixth at Legends of Winter Roundball Classic in St. Louis, host Indiana power Crispus Attucks on Jan. 10.

4. Prairie Central 13-4 (4)

Hawks climbed to fifth place at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament, head to El Paso-Gridley next Tuesday.

5. Tuscola 11-0 (7)

Monticello Holiday Hoopla champions open 2020 with four straight road games, starting Friday at rival Arcola.

6. Champaign Central 7-8 (6)

Maroons lost consolation title game at Centralia Holiday Tournament, head north to Libertyville this Saturday.

7. Centennial 7-6 (8)

Chargers finished fourth at Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic, play Saturday at Taylorville Shootout.

8. Mahomet-Seymour 7-5 (—)

State Farm Holiday Classic large-school consolation champs have first game of new year at Taylorville Shootout.

9. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-4 (9)

Spartans placed sixth at State Farm Holiday Classic small-school event, return home Friday against Cissna Park.

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-2 (—)

Panthers placed second at Monticello Holiday Hoopla, host nearby nonconference foe Rantoul this Friday night.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

