The season tipped off Monday night for some area teams, so what better time for preps coordinator Colin Likas to reveal his first full rankings of the 2019-2020 campaign: 

1. Danville 0-0 (1)

Vikings return All-Area first-teamer Tevin Smith and several other key members from Class 4A sectional finalist.

2. Champaign Central 0-0 (6)

Khailieo Terry will be a year more comfortable running the point, and Pryce Punkay also will contribute a lot.

3. Urbana 0-0 (5)

Tigers lost first-teamer Payton Sheen but retain important guys like Chris Cross, Jermale Young, Bryson Tatum.

4. Cissna Park 0-0 (3)

Timberwolves must make up for absence of 6-foot-7 Stadeli twins, still should be able to shoot the lights out.

5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-0 (10)

Drew Reifsteck remains in the fold for a Blue Devils program that graduated very little among key athletes.

6. Tuscola 0-0 (8)

Jalen Quinn alone will generate some wins for the Warriors, who also boast guys like Jacob Kibler, Ben Dixon.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 0-0 (9)

Spartans lost Jack Cook and Joel Orcutt, but keep similarly strong pieces such as Chance Izard and Payton Cain.

8. Centennial 1-0 (—)

Chargers must make up for loss of Bryson Cowper, but started year knocking off Mahomet-Seymour on Monday.

9. Judah Christian 1-0 (4)

Tribe lost a bit from Class 1A sectional finalist, still can rack up wins with Noah Jackson, Tyler Grenda leading.

10. Unity 0-1 (—)

Rockets return majority of regulars and should shoot well, though they lost to Effingham St. Anthony on Monday.

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).