The season tipped off Monday night for some area teams, so what better time for preps coordinator Colin Likas to reveal his first full rankings of the 2019-2020 campaign:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Danville 0-0 (1)
Vikings return All-Area first-teamer Tevin Smith and several other key members from Class 4A sectional finalist.
2. Champaign Central 0-0 (6)
Khailieo Terry will be a year more comfortable running the point, and Pryce Punkay also will contribute a lot.
3. Urbana 0-0 (5)
Tigers lost first-teamer Payton Sheen but retain important guys like Chris Cross, Jermale Young, Bryson Tatum.
4. Cissna Park 0-0 (3)
Timberwolves must make up for absence of 6-foot-7 Stadeli twins, still should be able to shoot the lights out.
5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-0 (10)
Drew Reifsteck remains in the fold for a Blue Devils program that graduated very little among key athletes.
6. Tuscola 0-0 (8)
Jalen Quinn alone will generate some wins for the Warriors, who also boast guys like Jacob Kibler, Ben Dixon.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 0-0 (9)
Spartans lost Jack Cook and Joel Orcutt, but keep similarly strong pieces such as Chance Izard and Payton Cain.
8. Centennial 1-0 (—)
Chargers must make up for loss of Bryson Cowper, but started year knocking off Mahomet-Seymour on Monday.
9. Judah Christian 1-0 (4)
Tribe lost a bit from Class 1A sectional finalist, still can rack up wins with Noah Jackson, Tyler Grenda leading.
10. Unity 0-1 (—)
Rockets return majority of regulars and should shoot well, though they lost to Effingham St. Anthony on Monday.