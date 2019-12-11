URBANA — Chris Cross, Jermale Young and Bryson Tatum are known quantities for Urbana boys’ basketball.
Each is a returning starter from last season’s team that ended the program’s 30-year regional championship drought.
And all three played as such in Tuesday’s home opener against Big 12 Conference rival Centennial, reaching double-digit points.
Junior Mario Turner, by comparison, is a newer member of the Tigers’ first five on the floor. Someone who, potentially, could slip through the cracks of an opponent’s scouting report this early in the 2019-2020 campaign.
Maybe not after this outing.
“Sometimes, if you’ve been slept on, you’ve got to wake them up,” Turner said, “one way or another.”
Turner achieved that by tying the game high with 13 points, helping Urbana knock off Centennial 59-47 in front of a packed Oscar Adams Gymnasium.
“I’m excited for him,” Tigers coach Verdell Jones Jr. said of his 6-foot-1 guard. “He gets in (and) he gets the extra work in. He wants to be great. He wants to be the best he can be.”
Turner banked a couple of first-quarter field goals as Cross was held off the scoreboard for Urbana (4-3, 2-0 Big 12), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. But maybe Turner’s defining moment Tuesday occurred in the following period.
With Tatum at the line shooting the second of two free throws, Turner fought to inside position, hauled down the missed bid and tossed it back into the twine.
Punctuated by lifting his arms into a flexing motion.
“If you do things the right way every time you get an opportunity, good things happen,” Jones said, “and so he’s done that.”
That particular play highlighted an especially sore spot for Chargers leader Tim Lavin, as Centennial (3-3, 0-2) dropped its second straight league showcase.
“They had 20 offensive rebounds,” Lavin said. “When we (do) play good defense, you’ve got to end it with a screen-out. We did a horrible job of screening out, which is a shame because we work on it enough in practice.”
Tuesday’s first half differed significantly from the Chargers’ previous outing, last Friday against Peoria Manual. In that game, Centennial forced the Rams into a slower tempo offensively and permitted just 39 points to Class 3A’s No. 5 team.
The Tigers, meanwhile, generated 34 points in the first half alone. They were nearly matched by the Chargers at 31, outpacing the 25 points Centennial compiled over its entire game with Manual.
“We don’t want to do that, either,” Lavin said. “That was part of the plan — not to get up and play fast like that — because ... we struggle doing that.”
Lavin credited Urbana for establishing the pace, which Jones said he was pleased with despite some missed shots after halftime.
Those “woeful” offensive lapses didn’t hurt too much, though, since Urbana held its foe to five third-quarter points.
“The game will ... turn in your favor if you stay disciplined,” Jones said, “and that’s kind of our word for the year. Discipline.”
Cross joined Turner at 13 points for the Tigers, while both Young and Tatum finished with 11 points.
Axel Laby keyed the Chargers with 13 points of his own — eight occurring prior to intermission. Amareon Parker (11 points) and Termarion Howard (10 points) also hit double figures, but each accounted for just one second-half field goal.
Centennial’s consistent paint presence early in the affair dried up once Urbana locked in both defensively and on the glass. The Chargers drained six field goals over the tilt’s final 16 minutes, and four of them were shot beyond the three-point line.
“We did a lot of standing around,” Lavin said. “We’re supposed to be screening, cutting and looking for shots that way, not passing the ball to a guy and then stand and watch.”
The Tigers have watched their fortunes improve since an 0-3 outset to the season, posted at the daunting Tournament of Champions in Washington, Ill.. Two of the defeats came to out-of-state enemies.
“It just showed us how we can play against better teams,” Turner said. “How if we play against good teams like that, we can play against teams like this and it’ll be easier for us to win.”