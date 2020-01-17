CHAMPAIGN — Termarion Howard never was going to be exactly like his older brother when it came to basketball.
As a Centennial senior, Howard checks in at 5 feet, 11 inches and plays guard for coach Tim Lavin’s Chargers.
It’s the same position Terrion Howard held in his senior year at Centennial during the 2014-15 season, also under Lavin. But the elder Howard was listed at just 5-5.
This stark difference in height didn’t mean the younger Howard couldn’t learn from his long-graduated sibling. He’ll try to take some of those lessons into Friday’s crosstown rivalry Big 12 matchup between the Chargers (9-7, 0-3 Big 12) and Champaign Central (9-9, 2-3), slated for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at the Maroons’ Combes Gymnasium.
“He’s the reason why I’m still playing this game, still to this day,” Howard said of Terrion. “He motivates me to keep going.”
Terrion currently is a first-year student assistant with the St. Francis men’s basketball program after two years suiting up for both the Joliet-based Fighting Saints and the Parkland College men’s team after his time ended at Centennial.
Howard enjoyed watching Terrion and the Chargers battle Central back when the younger Howard was in grade school and junior high. He didn’t necessarily consider that he one day would be in Terrion’s shoes, more so focusing on Terrion’s actions as Centennial compiled a 5-2 record versus the Maroons during Terrion’s three varsity campaigns.
Not only does Howard heed advice he received from his brother all those years ago, but he also trains under Terrion at certain times — especially when Terrion has been home from college. Terrion’s biggest tip these days centers around getting up and down the floor.
“I used to struggle at the defense until this summer,” Howard said. “Then I worked on my speed. ... Since I’m a guard, I have to be able to defend the other point guard, if he’s quick or not.”
That’s especially important in the system Lavin has Centennial using this season, which has the Chargers limiting foes to an average of 44.9 points.
How has Howard ensured he can keep pace with even his fastest opponents?
“(I) do sand workouts,” said Howard, who finds space for this at the University of Illinois’ Campus Rec Outdoor Center. “Wear bags around my legs and run.”
Prior to that, Howard was adjusting his lifestyle in similar ways. He’d wake up at 6 a.m. for running and weightlifting sessions. He also altered his diet in a positive manner.
The main result is Howard becoming a dependable scoring option.
“I’ve developed a lot,” Howard said. “I went from not playing a lot to starting now, and ... being a person that, I think, my teammates should be looking to score the ball.”
Producing plenty of points hasn’t been the Chargers’ modus operandi so far this season, as they average 49.2 a night. There’s a chance, even with their stout defense, they may need to exceed that mark Friday given Central scored 79 and 61 points in its previous two games.
Either way, Howard and his Centennial teammates just want one item: to knock off the Maroons in their own gym.
“It’d be a big win,” Howard said. “We can see, me and my team, what we can do in an environment like this.”