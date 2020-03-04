PONTIAC — The undefeated season continues.
So does the chance of reaching the Class 2A state tournament.
The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball team completed both objectives on Tuesday night, defeating Coal City 58-48 in a Pontiac Sectional semifinal game and advancing to Friday night’s sectional title game between either Paxton-Buckley-Loda (27-4) or Joliet Catholic (14-19). Those two teams tangle at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the second Pontiac Sectional semifinal game.
BHRA (33-0) received another steady performance from senior guard Drew Reifsteck. In what’s become a defining trend all season, the 5-foot-9 Reifsteck led all scorers, dropping in a game-high 24 points to keep the Coalers (20-12) at bay.
“He’s been consistent, and that’s the thing that really makes him so unique and special,” BHRA coach Gary Tidwell said. “Even though he’s getting the best effort from the best defensive player on the other team, he still finds a way to score and finds a way to help his teammates.”
BHRA’s supporting cast was up to the task on Tuesday night, too. Junior guard Elijah Tidwell finished with nine points, including two clutch three-pointers in the third quarter after the Blue Devils went into halftime ahead 29-23.
Senior guard Avery McConkey and sophomore forward Mason Hackman each added eight points.
“We had good balance overall, but our defense triggered some fast-break opportunities for us, especially in the first half,” Gary Tidwell said. “We were able to get our hands on some loose balls and create some offense that way.”
Unlike in its first two postseason games, BHRA found itself leading through most of the first half on Tuesday night. But Gary Tidwell and his players realize playing two close games last week at the St. Joseph-Ogden Regional — and prevailing in both with a 38-28 win against SJ-O last Friday and a 62-52 win last Wednesday against Oakwood — benefitted the Blue Devils. Especially since BHRA won 23 games in the regular season by at least 20 points.
“To be able to go into St. Joe on their turf and come away with a hard-fought win says a lot about the mindset of our players,” Gary Tidwell said. “That’s given us a lot of confidence.”
Now, the Blue Devils look to keep their mojo intact on Friday night. All while trying to make school history since BHRA has never won a sectional title.
“It’s a great feeling,” Gary Tidwell said. “It’s not a situation that comes along very often. We’re ecstatic to be there, and we just want to keep it rolling. One of our goals was to get to the state tournament, and we feel like we have a tremendous capability of doing that. Friday night should be really fun and a great atmosphere.”