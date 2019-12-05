CHAMPAIGN — Walking into Champaign Central High School on Wednesday morning, Pryce Punkay didn’t have to wait long before classmates and teachers greeted him.
With high-fives, including one from his first-hour math teacher, Matthew Hopkins.
“He gave me one and said, ‘That was pretty cool,’” Punkay recalled Wednesday afternoon.
Cool indeed. The Central senior has delivered two memorable moments, all in the whirlwind span of five days, in helping the Maroons boys’ basketball team he stars for pick up two early-season wins.
Both happened courtesy of last-second three-pointers the 6-foot-3 Punkay made under difficult circumstances.
The first took place last Friday to lead Central past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 88-87 in overtime at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament. Punkay received a pass from teammate Nate Allen, took four dribbles up the court and drained a 22-foot three-pointer just before the buzzer sounded.
The second one transpired Tuesday night during Central’s home-opening 52-51 win against Decatur Eisenhower at Combes Gym. This one featured a higher degree of difficulty — he caught a pass about 10 feet beyond the three-point line on the right wing, took one dribble, turned and hoisted a contested three-pointer.
Nothing but net. (Watch it below.)
“I told my mom afterwards, ‘That’s a pretty cool way to have my last first home game go,’ because all my friends and family were there,” Punkay said. “At Galesburg, it was my family, my teammates and their families, really.”
Central basketball’s Twitter account, @HoopinMaroons, posted both videos, which had generated more than 13,000 views by Wednesday evening. But those numbers aren’t what’s important to Punkay’s parents, Dan and Timmie.
“My wife and I are going to be his harshest critics, but the thing I like about Pryce and how he’s handled this is he knows to put the team first,” Dan Punkay said. “Of course, it was exciting. We were definitely happy for him.”
Dan and Timmie, as part of the parent group that helps the Central basketball program, were busy after last Friday night’s game in Galesburg making sure the team had food. They spent the moments after Tuesday night’s game helping collect money from the concession stand.
But they’ve still had time to soak in what their son has accomplished through the first five games of his senior season.
“It’s really been a blur with the meals we help put together for the team and one of our daughters has been dealing with the flu bug for a bit,” Dan said. “It’s just one thing after another, but it’s something we’ll remember, and I’m sure Pryce will remember, for quite some time.”
Sinking three-pointers is nothing new for Pryce, who established Central’s single-season record when he made 96 last season. Division III in-state schools Elmhurst and Illinois Wesleyan have shown the most interest so far in his basketball ability — Pryce wants to major in business or financial planning in college — once his high school career ends.
“I definitely did not have any expectations to hit even one buzzer-beater this year, let alone two in five days,” Pryce said. “It’s just been super exciting to make a play like that because you see other kids make plays like that all the time on social media, and to be able to have one of your own is cool.”