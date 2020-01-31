TUSCOLA — Two teams full of confidence.
Two teams full of good players. Two teams full of passionate fans.
And two teams with plenty of wins.
That’s the setting for one of the marquee small-school boys’ basketball games this season that tips off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tuscola.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Let the fun begin. Again.
The two programs already met once this season, with Tuscola prevailing 45-39 in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Dec. 28.
A little more than a month later, the Warriors (18-1) and Panthers (18-3) clash again, each looking for an impressive win in an effort to improve its postseason resume and sustain current success.
“We just had a slugfest of a high school basketball game against them in the championship game in Monticello,” Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said. “They don’t have a bad loss, and we know that they’ll be gunning for us on our home court.”
PBL has won four straight games and only counts losses to Tuscola, Prairie Central (18-4) and Bloomington Central Catholic (14-8). Panthers coach Adam Schonauer is eager to see how his team fares in a road environment against the Warriors, whose only loss happened on Jan. 21 with a 61-39 defeat at Central A&M, the state’s third-ranked team in Class 1A.
“Our kids are excited and they’re up for the challenge,” Schonauer said. “There is a little bit of a buzz around the community because I think it’ll be a fun, Friday night high school basketball game. I expect a great atmosphere. We showed we can compete with them earlier this season. We played very well for about three quarters, and then we went through a dry spell offensively. Our kids know we can play with them.”
Both teams feature play-making guards.
Senior Trey VanWinkle is PBL’s go-to scoring option, while Tuscola sophomore Jalen Quinn is a Division I prospect capable of taking over a game.
Illinois assistant coach Chin Coleman was at Tuscola’s 72-40 home win against Shelbyville on Wednesday night, and Bozarth said Quinn is set to take a visit to Missouri next weekend. Purdue and Virginia Tech have also expressed interest in Quinn, who scored 15 points against PBL last month.
“He’s a really good talent,” Schonauer said. “He’s a really good driver getting to the rim, and he can kind of wiggle his way there a lot of times. We’ve got to keep him in front of us, and we still have to locate him on the perimeter. It really takes a team effort defending him because he passes the ball so well, and if we just focus on him, he’ll pass it out to one of their shooters, which they have plenty of.”
Grant Hardwick and Cole Cunningham are Tuscola’s top two outside shooters, but senior Nick Williams has proven adept this week from beyond the arc.
Tuscola’s sixth man sank three three-pointers during Tuesday’s 67-41 home win against Arthur Christian and added four more during Wednesday night’s win against Shelbyville.
“Nick’s been really good of late,” Bozarth said. “He bought into his role from the beginning. He’s comfortable coming off the bench and knocking down shots. He just has confidence on the court.”
So does PBL. VanWinkle is a consistent double-digit scorer for the Panthers, with senior forward Colton Coy adding even more offense to his game in the last month.
“Trey really worked hard this past summer to get shots up,” Schonauer said. “He’s looking for his shot. He’s not settling. What he does offensively just complements our other players because it gives other guys opportunities.”
Like Coy.
“We saw as a younger kid that he had the skill-set,” Schonauer said. “The big thing is he’s starting to make shots from the perimeter. He has that inside-outside type of game where he can score in different ways.”
Seniors such as Drake Schrodt, Samuel Penicook, Dalton Busboom and Alex Rueck, among others, have also filled vital roles this season for PBL.
“It’s a blessing as a coach to have so many skill players capable of making shots,” Schonauer said. “Our best basketball is when the ball gets moving and teams start chasing us and we’ve got multiple guys making shots. It’s fun basketball. It’s pretty basketball. The ball has energy when it gets moving, and our guys are willing to share the ball.”
All of these elements add up for what should be a memorable Friday night. Of course, both teams have plenty of season left, starting on Saturday when Tuscola carries a No. 2 seed into the eight-team Central Illinois Conference tournament in Moweaqua. PBL is the top seed at the eight-team Sangamon Valley Conference tournament that tips off next Tuesday in Gilman and Onarga.
But for one Friday night in late January, players, coaches and supporters of both teams should get a glimpse of what to expect when the postseason intensity arrives in late February for the 2A programs.
“Our sub-sectional has multiple really, really good teams capable of winning a regional title, and the reality is only two of us will win regionals,” Bozarth said. “We strive to win every game, and ultimately, that’ll make your resume look good, but you’ve got to beat good teams. PBL is a good team and a great opportunity for us.”
Schonauer agreed.
“I hope it’s just a good, clean game and we learn something about ourselves,” Schonauer said. “Ultimately, we would like to play well deep into February and into March. That’s our main goal.”