Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers his thoughts on the five area boys’ basketball programs still in postseason contention before they compete in regional and sectional action:
Class 3A
Rantoul Regional
(2) Mahomet-Seymour (21-10) vs. (3) Urbana, (17-14), 7 p.m.
The standouts: Milwaukee signee Grant Coleman led all scorers in the Bulldogs’ regional semifinal win over Champaign Central, while Tigers point guard Jermale Young both facilitated for his teammates and hit a buzzer-beating field goal versus Centennial in the other regional semifinal.
The X-factor: Cole Lener on defense. Lener made life extremely difficult on Central star Pryce Punkay. Whether he covers Young, Chris Cross or Bryson Tatum on Friday, Lener will need to be that good again.
The pick: Urbana 67, Mahomet-Seymour 64. That the Tigers so badly lost to the Bulldogs (76-52) on Feb. 11 will give Urbana significant motivation to turn the tables.
Bloomington Regional
(1) Lincoln (30-2) vs. (4) Danville (16-15), 7 p.m.
The standouts: Nathanael Hoskins was the Vikings’ top dog in a semifinal success against the regional host, while Robert Stroud has come on strong beneath the rim. Lincoln’s Will Ewald and Kaden Froebe can erupt offensively by connecting both from inside and out.
The X-factor: As in the regional semifinal, Tevin Smith’s health. He didn’t have to be Danville’s leading scorer — or even in its top three — during the semifinals, but the Vikings will need him Friday.
The pick: Lincoln 56, Danville 51. These opponents squared off at November’s Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament, with the Railsplitters pulling away 43-31. Expect some more offense this time, but also a similar outcome.
Class 2A
Pontiac Sectional
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (33-0) vs. Joliet Catholic (15-19), 7 p.m.
The standouts: Drew Reifsteck has been huge in each of the Blue Devils’ three postseason victories, displaying not only a keen scoring knack, but just the ability to make the right plays at the right times. As Reifsteck goes, so goes BHRA. Elijah Tidwell and Kaj Stanford are strong sidekicks as well for the undefeated Blue Devils. Cristian Young is a usual leading suspect for the Hilltoppers, and John Ehrsam was big in JCA’s 50-49 semifinal win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
The X-factor: The ability of BHRA’s secondary scoring options to produce. JCA allowed PBL’s Trey VanWinkle to hit 29 points but permitted 20 points to the rest of the Panthers. If the Blue Devils can better that with Reifsteck and Co., they’re in good shape to pick up the program’s first sectional title, keep their undefeated season intact and advance to Tuesday night’s super-sectional game on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus.
The pick: Joliet Catholic 49, BHRA 47. This will be, easily, the Blue Devils’ biggest test. It’s probably wrong to doubt a team led by Reifsteck, but JCA’s unique schedule should have them prepared for this moment.
Class 1A
Schlarman Sectional
Ridgeview (24-8) vs. Roanoke-Benson (34-1), 7 p.m.
The standouts: As expected, Reece Ramirez and Levi Zimmerman sparked the Mustangs to a semifinal triumph over Salt Fork. Luke Braman, at 6-foot-8, isn’t the type of athlete normally seen at 1A, and his presence is huge on both ends.
The X-factor: The Mustangs can’t let Braman be the one to beat them.
The pick: Roanoke-Benson 48, Ridgeview 44. The Mustangs actually gave the Rockets one of their closer games — a 44-36 result on Feb. 4 — so a Ridgeview win isn’t impossible.