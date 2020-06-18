From left, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson and Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood talk shop outside State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday afternoon. Anderson was in town for a press event held outside State Farm Center about the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament returning to Champaign from 2021 through 2023 after the city last hosted the event in 1995. ‘I see this being a long-term commitment,’ Anderson said.