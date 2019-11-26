In boys' basketball
Cerro Gordo Turkey Tournament
Blue Ridge 52, Uni High 39. A 27-point opening period was more than enough to set the Knights (1-0) on the path to victory versus the Illineks (0-1). Zach Stephens mustered 12 of his game-high 28 points in those first eight minutes while Colten Stephens compiled 12 points overall for Blue Ridge. Uni High received 11 points from Arav Jagroop and eight points from Adit Kalsotra.
GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament
Eureka 74, Fisher 61. The Bunnies (0-1) held a two-point lead after the first quarter but were stymied afterward by their Heart of Illinois Conference enemy in a tournament opener. Carson Brozenec connected four times from distance en route to 20 points for Fisher, which acquired 14 points from Will Delaney and 11 points from Jake Cochran.
Warrensburg-Latham 64, Iroquois West 56. Despite Ryan Tilstra and Jack McMillan each jetting to 21 points for the Raiders (0-1), they couldn’t get past the Cardinals. IW led at the end of the first quarter and at intermission before W-L put together a 21-point third period to pull away.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Centennial 69, Mahomet-Seymour 55. The Chargers (1-0) turned an 18-8 disadvantage through one period into a 44-all tie entering the fourth quarter, then got their offense rolling in taking care of the Bulldogs (0-1). Jaylen Bryson produced eight of his team-leading 16 points in the final frame for Centennial, which procured 12 points apiece from Axel Laby and Amareon Parker, as well as 10 points from Kvion Lott. Milwaukee commit Grant Coleman thrashed his way to 27 points for M-S, hitting 10 of 11 free throws, and teammate Braden Finch added 11 points.
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
Hoopeston Area 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55. The Cornjerkers (1-0) trailed their Vermilion Valley Conference foe by 10 at halftime but rallied past the Buffaloes (0-1) down the stretch. Josh Delfino was a big reason why, hitting 19 of his 23 points in the second half to go with 17 points from Lucas Hofer. G-RF’s Cale Steinbaugh matched Delfino with 23 points and was backed by Jace Bina’s 12 points.
St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament
Effingham St. Anthony 63, Unity 34. The Rockets (0-1) found themselves behind 19-6 after eight minutes and never recovered in losing to the host school. Nate Drennan topped Unity’s chart with nine points, followed closely by Jordan Clark’s seven points.
Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament
Judah Christian 68, Martinsville 53. A 22-7 third-quarter scoring edge for the Tribe (1-0) ultimately gave it the upper hand in this tournament debut. Noah Jackson poured in 28 points for Judah, drilling a trio of three-pointers and converting 8 of 11 free throws. Isaiah Thompson also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Oakwood 50, Paris JV 38. The Comets (1-0) came roaring back from a 14-6 deficit after one quarter, ultimately setting aside a non-varsity foe. All three of Josh Young, Kade Anderson and Isaiah Ruch racked up 12 points for Oakwood.
Tri-County 68, Hutsonville/Palestine 62. The Titans (1-0) trailed 21-12 through eight minutes but mustered between 18 and 20 points in each of the remaining three quarters to post a tournament-opening win.
Topper Classic
At Schlarman
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 63, Danville JV 27. Drew Reifsteck sank 11 field goals en route to a game-best 23 points for the Blue Devils (1-0), who opened the year by routing a non-varsity foe. Nine other BHRA athletes produced at least one point, that group led by Mason Hackman’s 11 points.
Fountain Central (Ind.) 47, Schlarman 41. The host Hilltoppers (0-1) always found themselves a step behind their out-of-state opponent in a tournament opener. Cole Carnahan contributed 13 points, including a pair of triples, for Schlarman to go with Jamal Taylor’s 10 points.
In girls’ basketball
Oakwood McDonald’s Comet Classic
Judah Christian 28, Westville 10. The defense of the Tribe (1-3) held the Tigers (0-3) without a point in the fourth quarter en route to its first win of the season. Sa’kinah Williams put up a balanced effort of 12 points, six rebounds and six blocks for Judah, which garnered four points, five rebounds and six steals from Lyndon Pelmore. Daphne Williamson’s four points paced Westville.
Oakwood 49, Uni High 21. Katelyn Young proved unstoppable for the Comets (3-1), who dealt the Illineks (4-1) their first loss of the year. The Murray State signee produced 32 points, entirely on two-point field goals. Addie Wright’s seven points was Oakwood’s next-best mark. Sara Hashash and Lara Marinov both boasted six points for Uni High.
Nontournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48, Shelbyville 41. The visiting Knights (2-0) got the better of the fourth quarter, which started with a 31-all tie, to defeat a non-league opponent. Alexa Miller’s 17 points paced ALAH, with 15 coming in the second half. Mallory Nichols put forth 10 more points in the win.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Pontiac 40. The host Panthers (3-2) used a 16-4 edge in the second quarter to hold off their nonconference enemy. Brooke Walder posted eight of her 10 points in that period for PBL, while Mackenzie Bruns led the scoring with 13 points on 6-of-11 free throw accuracy.
Ridgeview 52, Iroquois West 30. River Rosales and Kelly Jones piled up 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the visiting Mustangs (5-0), who kept their undefeated run going by dousing the Raiders (0-5). Ridgeview led by just four at the break before outscoring IW 31-14 the rest of the way. The hosts were paced by Shelby Johnson’s 10 points and McKinley Tilstra’s eight points.
Sullivan 45, Arcola 19. Lilly Null’s 14 points showed the way for the host Redskins (4-0), who worked around the Purple Riders (2-2) in a nonconference showcase. Sullivan pulled ahead 17-4 in the first period and didn’t look back, also aided by Avery Still’s 12-point, 10-rebound double-double and Emily White’s seven points and seven steals. KayLee Hohlbauch’s 10 points led Arcola.
Tuscola 43, Cerro Gordo/Bement 28. Marissa Russo was a constant offensive threat for the visiting Warriors (2-1), potting 15 points in a nonconference victory over the Broncos (1-3). Brynn Tabeling also reached double figures scoring for Tuscola with 11 points. Eight different CG/B players made a basket, led by Jazzie Hicks’ seven points and Megan Hart’s six points.
Unity 45, LeRoy 30. Elyce Knudsen continued her strong start to the campaign with another 18 points as the visiting Rockets (4-1) dispatched the Panthers (1-5) in a non-league tilt. Knudsen hit a pair of three-pointers among her output and was complemented by Chloee Reed’s 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting. LeRoy was paced by Layna Spratt’s 12 points, which was boosted by 6-of-10 free throw shooting.