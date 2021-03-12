In boys’ basketball
Big 12 tournament
➜ Centennial 53, Peoria Notre Dame 46. Deontrae Warren knocked down four three-pointers in the first half on his way to a game-high 20 points as Centennial (7-5) took a 29-21 halftime lead. The win set the Chargers up for a semifinal matchup with archrival Champaign Central. Jack Young scored 11 points for the Chargers, and Amareon Parker netted eight points, including three late free throws. Noah Reynolds produced 10 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for Peoria Notre Dame.
➜ Champaign Central 45, Peoria Manual 43. With the Maroons (9-4) trailing by two with six seconds left, Diego Sanchez knocked down a three-pointer to give Champaign Central a 44-43 lead. Henry Hamelberg scored a team-high 15 points and Sanchez added 13 as the Maroons moved on to the semifinals against Centennial on Friday night.
➜ Normal Community 56, Urbana 37. Jermale Young supplied 16 points for the Tigers (1-10) in the tournament-ending loss, including nine in the second quarter.
In girls’ basketball
Big 12 tournament
➜ Danville 55, Normal West 45. Erin Houpt was clutch late, knocking down all six of her fourth-quarter free throws as the Vikings (10-2) pulled away in the final period of a tight game. The Mercer commit scored 29 points, including 22 in the second half for Danville, which led 41-38 after three quarters. McKaylee Allen scored nine of her 10 points in the second half to help set up a semifinal matchup with Peoria Central.
➜ Peoria 67, Champaign Central 42. Addy McLeod tallied 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal for Champaign Central (2-14) in its tournament-ending loss. Loreal Allen added 14 points for the Maroons, who led 26-25 at the half but scored only three points in the fourth quarter.
Sangamon Valley Conference tournament
➜ Clifton Central 40, Cissna Park 26. Addison Seggebruch scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Cissna Park (2-12), and Mikayla Knake added seven points in the consolation semifinal loss.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 39. The Panthers won to set up a championship matchup with Watseka. Baylee Cosgrove had 13 points to lead PBL (9-3) in the tournament win while Brooke Walder chipped in with eight points.
➜ Watseka 41, Iroquois West 20. Natalie Schroeder led the way with 12 points for Watseka (16-1), which knocked down 14 of its 15 free throws. Kinzie Parsons had seven points and a team-high six rebounds, and Allie Hoy added eight points and five rebounds. Shea Small scored eight points for Iroquois West (8-6) in the loss.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 51, Tuscola 48. Alexa Miller netted 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with five steals and three assists for ALAH (13-2), which staved off a late run by Tuscola (14-3) in a nonconference road win. The Warriors — led by 13 points and seven rebounds from Marissa Russo — trailed by 10 heading into the fourth before storming back. Makenzie Brown had a team-high 12 rebounds for ALAH.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 51, St. Joseph-Ogden 39. Ashlyn Lannert led the Spartans (8-6) with 10 points and Ella Armstrong added six in an Illini Prairie Conference road loss.
➜ Charleston 62, Mahomet-Seymour 45. Cayla Koerner knocked down three three-pointers on her way to 16 points and added five rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (7-8) in the Apollo Conference loss. Durbin Thomas supplied 13 points, and Emma Clements pulled down six rebounds and blocked two shots.
➜ Hoopeston Area 52, Donovan 44. Emma Glotzbach scored a career-high 14 points, Adasyn Jones added 13 and Are Crose had 10 for the Cornjerkers (11-4), which finished the season with eight straight wins.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Schlarman 0. Keanu King scored a hat trick and Liam Oxendine buried another goal to lead the host Blue Devils (2-0), all in the first half. Hayden Rice and Nathan Dice each dished out an assist, and Jamal Taylor tallied 11 saves for Schlarman (0-1).
➜ Blue Ridge 1, ALAH 1. Gavin Mechling scored the lone goal for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (0-0-1) in a home draw with the Blue Devils (0-0-2).
➜ Judah Christian 2, Arthur Christian 1. Colin Magenheimer scored twice in the second half for Judah Christian (2-0) after Jaden Mast gave Arthur Christian (0-2) a halftime lead.
Iroquois West 3, Hoopeston Area 0. Santiago Andrade scored early and Lucas Alvarez added two more in the last two minutes of the first half to give the Raiders (2-0) their second win of the season. Conner Price added an assist for Iroqouis West. Derek Drayer made 17 saves for host Hoopeston Area (1-1).
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Brady Tevebaugh and Grant Powell tallied two goals and an assist for the host Comets (1-1) in a 6-0 win, and Sam Howie added a goal and three assists. Chance Bays saved nine shots for the Buffaloes (0-2).
➜ Urbana 3, Normal Community 3. Jackson Gilbert had a goal and an assist and Sam Rummenie and William Arana added a goal apiece for host Urbana (1-0-1). Chase Mandra had five saves, including one on a penalty kick.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 6, Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth 1. Ethan Neufeld scored the lone goal for the host Bombers (0-1-1), Landon Lawson had an assist and Jonathon Austin had 10 saves.