With less than a month remaining in this calendar year, it’s easy to forget just how many exciting high school sports activities remain before we head into January.
Holiday basketball tournaments already are happening and will kick into full gear right after Christmas Day.
The Watseka Holiday Tournament for boys’ basketball opened last Thursday, with eight of the 12 competitors residing in The News-Gazette’s coverage area.
The majority of these showcases, however, will get underway on Dec. 26 across the state.
Before I take a quick look at some of, in my opinion, the most intriguing lineups, I have a couple notes about our coverage of these tournaments.
As has been the case throughout the basketball season — the result of manpower shortage — we won’t be running box scores from any tournament games.
That said, we will have a daily tournament scoreboard running Dec. 26-30 at news-gazette.com. As with Friday night football, it’ll be a one-stop shop for any holiday tournament involving a local boys’ or girls’ hoops program.
Now on to the tournaments themselves.
One event that’s always sure to wow us is the Monticello Holiday Hoopla — both for boys’ and girls’ basketball.
On the boys’ side, we’ll see Monticello, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Tuscola, Oakwood, Ridgeview, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Clinton as area teams participating. On the girls’ side, we’ve got all of those programs minus Oakwood.
There were some incredible boys’ games played in this tournament over the last couple years, and I think we’ll see more of the same this season. Tuscola, Oakwood, Ridgeview and PBL all are teams I would watch to possibly win the whole thing.
On the girls’ side, my early prediction is that the tournament winner comes out of the Gold Pool, which features Ridgeview and PBL. Both clubs are off to hot starts in 2019-2020, with the former undefeated at the time I write this.
The State Farm Holiday Classic always is sure to thrill over in the Bloomington-Normal area.
In the boys’ small-school bracket, I’m curious to see what St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Thomas More accomplish. Each is in our top-10 rankings at this time, and if they were to meet at the 16-team event, it’ll be for a tournament championship.
Each gender’s BSN Classic — the girls’ formerly Bismarck’s Blue Devil Classic — offers up some good small-school competition, too.
Among the boys, Judah Christian and Villa Grove/Heritage have to be the immediate favorites. However, I wouldn’t sleep on the Vermilion Valley Conference duo of Salt Fork and Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
With the girls, host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin is at the head of the class. An undefeated start to the season will do that for you.
BHRA’s best challenges should come from Unity and Villa Grove/Heritage, each of which has racked up some impressive wins in late 2019.