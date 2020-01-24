ARCOLA — Success is nothing new for the Arcola football program.
After all, the Purple Riders own four state championships in school history in that sport and have reached the Class 1A playoffs each of the last six seasons.
This past fall, Arcola reached the 1A state quarterfinals. A positive experience for the passionate fans who support the Douglas County school.
And it was good news for second-year Arcola boys’ basketball coach Greg Gisinger. Even if it meant several players who star in both sports received a late start to the basketball season.
“It took us a while to get going,” Gisinger said. “But we have really good kids that were successful in football, and they expect the same thing in basketball.”
Arcola is not a finished product by any means this basketball season.
The Purple Riders (8-6) carry a two-game losing streak into the start of the 11-team Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament that begins Friday night, but have shown the ability, in spurts, to become a complete team.
Arcola received a No. 3 seed in the draw and has a bye into the quarterfinals, awaiting either No. 6 Cumberland or No. 11 Argenta-Oreana at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Four first-round games tip off Friday night at host schools before Arcola becomes the hub for the first-ever LPC tournament.
“It’s nice being at home, and obviously hosting the tournament I think helps our chances,” Gisinger said. “We’ve got a good seed, but I think there’s a lot of teams that do things well. Every team in the conference has some weaknesses that you can exploit, and that means a lot of it comes down to matchups and how you play in those moments. It’s going to be a really competitive tournament. I could see seven or eight teams that could win this.”
Senior Hugo Garza is one of the key cogs for the Purple Riders. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound forward, who was an All-State offensive lineman on the football field the last two seasons, makes his presence felt on the basketball court.
“One of the most underrated things about Hugo is his athleticism,” Gisinger said. “We have four or five plays where it shows how good his hands are and how quick his feet are. He makes some plays in transition where you have to sit back and just watch because he looks like a dang tight end at times.”
And he can step away from the basket if need be.
“He’s got great touch, and he’s one of our best shooters,” Gisinger said. “He brings some physicality to an otherwise small team. We’ve got to do a better job getting him the ball inside more.”
Junior guard Kevin Garza and sophomore guard Beau Edwards are coming off double-digit scoring performances during Tuesday night’s 62-54 home loss to Villa Grove/Heritage. The Purple Riders led for the majority of the game before the visiting Hawks pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“Kevin has probably been our most solid player all year,” Gisinger said. “He’s becoming a lot better shooter, he takes care of the basketball and he might be our best defender. Beau, at times, looks like a sophomore, but he’s freakishly athletic. He plays with such high energy that we feed off that.”
Last year’s conference tournament in the now-defunct Little Okaw Valley is when Gisinger said Arcola started to play its best basketball. He’s hoping for a repeat this year.
“That transition of going from my first year to the second year this season was easier,” Gisinger said. “I’ve got to give the kids a ton of credit. They play so hard for us. We spend a lot of time building relationships with these kids, whether it’s eating lunch with them or going to their houses and meeting their families. I think it’s paying dividends for us.”