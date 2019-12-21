CHAMPAIGN — Jalen Quinn wasn’t certain of his career-high scoring total entering Friday night’s nonconference boys’ basketball game at Judah Christian.
“Maybe 24, I think,” Quinn said. “Maybe.”
Not anymore.
The Tuscola sophomore and Illinois recruiting target recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 13 steals and 10 rebounds as the Warriors held off a late surge from the Tribe en route to a 64-52 victory. Quinn also dished out six assists for Tuscola (6-0), which avenged a 75-49 beatdown from Judah (7-3) on the Warriors’ hardwood last season.
“For whatever reason, Judah has played us consistently tough, and ... we’ve been on the short end of that stick two years in a row,” Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said. “They made some tough shots, and we finally got a little stretch there in the fourth quarter where we got some steals and easy buckets.”
That was driven primarily by Quinn, who potted three field goals for seven points after the Tribe cut its deficit from a high of 19 points to just four with about 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
It started with Quinn draining a contested shot from beyond the arc, directly in front of his own bench, stifling a spirited Judah crowd.
“Coach told me to keep bringing the energy into the game,” Quinn said. “We knew that they were a very good team, and we had a very good team.”
The sides traded the lead throughout the first half, as the Judah duo of Tyler Grenda and Noah Jackson used superior size and positioning to help the Tribe to a 14-12 rebounding edge.
Grenda notched all of his 12 points before intermission, while Jackson hit eight of his team-leading 17 in that stretch.
The Warriors responded with 15 points from Quinn and nine from Cole Cunningham to take a 32-26 advantage into the break.
And Tuscola stepped on the gas once it returned to the court, scoring the second half’s opening 13 points while Warriors’ forward Jacob Kibler (eight rebounds) began cutting down on Judah’s access beneath the rim.
“We needed stops, and they beat us up on the boards pretty good,” Tribe coach Bill Ipsen said. “We said it was going to be a rebound battle, and they did a good job on that, and we needed to find Quinn in transition.”
Jackson and Isaiah Thompson (11 points) nearly revived Judah late as Grenda was held off the scoresheet, but Quinn and Co. wouldn’t be stopped. It’s something to which the Warriors’ foes are becoming accustomed.
“We all had a stretch where we could’ve folded,” Bozarth said, “... but I think we all, as a group, rallied pretty well.”