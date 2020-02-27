PAXTON — Jalen Quinn returned for the Tuscola boys’ basketball team at just the right time.
The sophomore standout missed last Friday’s regular-season finale for the Warriors because of an undisclosed medical issue, but delivered a double-double during the third-seeded Warriors’ 45-38 win against pesky No. 10 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional semifinal game on Wednesday night.
Quinn posted 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Tuscola (26-3) into Friday’s 7 p.m. regional title game against PBL. Ben Dixon (11 points) and Cole Cunningham (nine points) also chipped in for the Warriors.
Jordan Blake produced a team-high 14 points for GCMS (8-22), with teammate Tanner Cribbett adding 13 points.
Sages fall in OT. Eighth-seeded Monticello lost 57-51 in overtime to No. 3 Riverton during a 2A Riverton Regional semifinal game on Wednesday night.
Garrett Kepley scored a game-high 16 points for the Sages (19-12), who led 35-27 entering the fourth quarter. Ethan Miller (11 points) and Briggs Fultz (10 points) also contributed for Monticello.
Hawks upset. Top-seeded Prairie Central saw its season end, losing 59-48 to No. 7 Joliet Catholic on Wednesday night during a 2A Manteno Regional semifinal game. Trey Bazzell had a team-high 15 points for the Hawks (24-8).
Tribe stumbles. No. 2 Judah Christian lost 62-58 to No. 6 Warrensburg-Latham in a Class 1A Mt. Pulaski Regional semifinal game on Wednesday night, ending the season for the Tribe (24-5).
Storm holds on. Fourth-seeded Salt Fork will play for a 1A regional title on Friday night against top seed St. Teresa in Catlin after the Storm defeated No. 7 Cerro Gordo/Bement 50-44 on Wednesday night. Payton Taylor (18 points) and Clayton Jarling (15 points) helped carry Salt Fork (22-8).
T’Wolves advance. Third-seeded Cissna Park outlasted No. 14 Fisher 73-64 on Wednesday night in a 1A Iroquois West Regional semifinal game, with Ian Rogers (25 points) sparking the Timberwolves (21-9). Carson Brozenec led Fisher (6-23) with 22 points.
LeRoy moves on. Fifth-seeded LeRoy beat No. 4 St. Anne 51-36 on Wednesday night in a 1A Lexington Regional semifinal game, with Logan Petersen scoring a game-high 33 points for LeRoy (17-9).