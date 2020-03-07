Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Mario Turner (23) looks at Mahomet-Seymour's Cole Lener (4) after getting his own rebound in the Rantoul Class 3A Regional final game at at the high school in Rantoul on Friday, March 6, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Mario Turner (23) looks at Mahomet-Seymour's Cole Lener (4) after getting his own rebound in the Rantoul Class 3A Regional final game at at the high school in Rantoul on Friday, March 6, 2020.