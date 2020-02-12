Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.