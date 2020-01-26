In boys’ basketball
Chick-Fil-A-Classic
Belleville West 49, Champaign Central 34. Pryce Punkay scored 10 points and Khailieo Terry chipped in eight points, but it wasn’t enough for Champaign Central (11-11), who lost in the consolation championship game at Belleville East.
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
Ridgeview 53, Tri-Valley 49. In a close fifth-place game throughout, the Mustangs (17-4) pulled away late to secure the win in El Paso. Levi Zimmerman scored a game-high 23 points to pace Ridgeview, with Reece Ramirez contributing 13 points.
Flanagan-Cornell 51, Gibson City/Melvin-Sibley 48. Ninth-seeded Flanagan-Cornell barely pulled away from 11th-seeded Gibson City/Melvin-Sibley (5-14) to take the consolation championship in El Paso. Cade Elliott led the Falcons with 13 points.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 68, Tri-County 50. The second-seeded Knights (12-6) won their sixth consecutive game in this quarterfinal victory. Jamison Rocke and Austin Plank each had 16 points for ALAH, which plays Cumberland at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a semifinal game.
Cumberland 56, Arcola 53. The host and third-seeded Purple Riders fell in a close quarterfinal game. Ivan Franco scored a team-high 14 points for Arcola (8-7), while Kevin Garza (10 points), Kacee Moore (nine points) and Beau Edwards (nine points) also chipped in. Arcola will try to end its three-game losing streak at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a consolation quarterfinal game against Blue Ridge.
Nontournament
Arthur Christian School 50, La Salette 38. Arthur Christian trailed 19-15 at halftime before using a strong third quarter to pull ahead and close out a nonconference home win. Evan Oliver scored a team-high 14 points for the Conquering Riders (7-15) and Michael Miller wasn't far behind with 11 points.
Cissna Park 63, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53. Cissna Park (14-6) won its second straight road game, this time with a nonconference triumph as Ian Rogers scored a game-high 21 points for the Timberwolves.
Herscher 55, Watseka 53. The Warriors had their three-game win streak snapped with a narrow nonconference setback. Conner Curry scored a team-high 12 points for Watseka (11-9), while Drew Wittenborn and Maddux Rigsby each finished with 11 points.
Judah Christian 61, Milford 47. The duo of Noah Jackson and Isaiah Thompson helped carry the host Tribe to its seventh consecutive win. Jackson delivered a game-high 24 points for Judah Christian (18-4) and Thompson came through with 23 points, while Joe Linsner chipped in nine points during the nonconference victory. Luke McCabe scored a team-high 13 points for Milford (14-9), which had a three-game win streak snapped in the road setback. Nick Allen and Trey Totheroh each added 10 points for the Bearcats.
Monticello 78, Meridian 56. Monticello shot 56 percent from the field and 60 percent from three-point range in producing its best point total of the season and picking up a nonconference win. Ryan Reeder scored a game-high 24 points for the Sages (11-8), while Garrett Kepley narrowly missed a double-double with 18 points and nine assists. Ethan Miller (13 points, four assists), Briggs Fultz (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Jake Edmondson (eight points, six rebounds) also chipped in significantly.
Peoria Notre Dame 58, Danville 54. The Vikings couldn't avoid their third straight loss, falling in Big 12 action at home to the state’s fifth-ranked team in Class 3A. Robert Stroud scored a team-high 24 points for Danville (10-12) and teammate Nathanael Hoskins contributed 14 points.
In girls’ basketball
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
El Paso-Gridley 39, Fisher 34. The sixth-seeded Bunnies could not break through for a win during the third-place game at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Sidney Hood scored a team-high 12 points for Fisher (12-11), while Brianna Keeton added six points.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
Tri-County 62, Villa Grove/Heritage 49. Tayler Barry wouldn’t be denied. And Tri-County won the first-ever Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament championship because of it. Barry poured in a game-high 35 points to carry the Titans (20-5) against the host Blue Devils. Melia Eskew (nine points, eight steals) and Bella Dudley (seven points, eight rebounds, six assists) also contributed for Tri-County. Aliya Holloman (15 points), Kyleigh Block (12 points) and Jordyn Ray (11 points) all hit double figures for VG/H (18-5).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Cerro Gordo/Bement 42. Mackenzi Bowles scored a team-high 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, handed out four assists, blocked four shots and came up with three steals to lead ALAH (13-9) past the Broncos (9-16) in the third-place game in Villa Grove. Alexa Miller (eight points, six steals, five assists, five rebounds), Jolynn Barbee (seven points, four steals) and Makenzie Brown (11 rebounds) also contributed for ALAH.
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Watseka 36. The top-seeded Panthers claimed tournament championship honors behind a game-high 24 points from Mackenzie Bruns, who sank 12 of 15 free throws in PBL's fifth consecutive victory. Baylee Cosgrove added eight points for PBL (18-6), which snapped Watseka's nine-game win streak. Kennedy McTaggart (11 points) and Natalie Schroeder (10 points) led the second-seeded Warriors (19-6).
Dwight 48, Iroquois West 33. The fourth-seeded Raiders (6-20) fell in the third-place game despite eight points apiece from Giselle Lopez and Ashton Miller.
Cissna Park 56, St. Anne 47. Mikayla Knake scored a team-high 18 points to go along with seven steals and six assists for Cissna Park (4-20), which ended a four-game losing streak with this seventh-place game triumph. Alexis Seggebruch (15 points, seven rebounds) and Bonnie Russell (15 points, seven rebounds, four steals) also played vital roles for the Timberwolves.
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
Sullivan 61, Meridian 37. Emily White recorded a game-hig 27 points, nine rebounds and six steals to spark top-seeded Sullivan to a quarterfinal win in Shelbyville. Avery Still (21 points), Lilly Null (10 assists) and Jerra Goad (seven points) all played key roles for Sullivan (19-4), which has won eight straight games and faces No. 5 Tuscola at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in a semifinal game.
Nontournament
Danville 52, Centennial 37. The host Vikings picked up their second consecutive win, relying on another superb game from Erin Houpt. Houpt produced a game-high 22 points for Danville (11-12), which led 24-14 at halftime. Nau’tika Conaway also had a stellar game for the Vikings with 18 points. Kate Yanhke led the Chargers (1-20) with 12 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Pontiac 42. Ella Armstrong filled the role of hero for the Spartans in picking up an Illini Prairie Conference road win. The SJ-O sophomore, who finished with nine points, sank two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to break a 42-42 tie and deliver a third straight win for the Spartans (18-6). Katie Cramer made four three-pointers to account for all 12 of her team-high points.
In wrestling
At Peoria. Veteran coach Ed Mears enjoyed a banner day, along with his team, at the Big 12 Duals. Mears picked up his 300th win with the Chargers after Centennial beat Peoria Manual 72-3, Peoria Richwoods 58-21 and Peoria Notre Dame 39-30. Roger Edwards at 145 pounds and David Navarra at 170 had pins in all three matches to lead Centennial.
In boys' swimming
At St. Charles. Champaign Central faced some strong suburban programs out of the Chicago area at the St. Charles North Invitational, but ended up placing sixth overall. Ryan Wierschem led the Maroons by placing second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.87 seconds and fifth in the 100 butterfly (53.23). Nolan Miller added a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:50.56) for Central.
