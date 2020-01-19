In boys’ basketball
Vermilion County Tournament
At Danville
Hoopeston Area 50, Westville 35. Lucas Hofer poured in 15 points as the Cornjerkers (8-10) got their tournament run started on the right foot by dispatching the Tigers (3-14). Mauricio Gonzalez’s 12 points was a solid complement for Hoopeston Area. Raef Burke led all scorers with 16 points for Westville.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28, Salt Fork 23. In a low-scoring tournament opener, Cale Steinbaugh connected on 9 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to lead the Buffaloes (11-9) past the Storm (11-5). Steinbaugh finished with a game-high 13 points for G-RF, his closest opponent being Salt Fork’s Payton Taylor with seven points.
Oakwood 59, Armstrong-Potomac 32. Josh Young climbed to 14 points as the Comets (11-8) worked around the Trojans (1-13) in the tournament debut for both sides. Brevin Wells and Kade Anderson each accounted for 10 points for Oakwood. Dylan Knight was the top scorer on both sides, netting 17 points for A-P.
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
At El Paso
Ridgeview 62, Fisher 36. Reece Ramirez banked 21 points for the fifth-seeded Mustangs (15-3), who pushed past the 12th-seeded Bunnies (3-16) and into an 8 p.m. Monday quarterfinal game with No. 4 El Paso-Gridley. Levi Zimmerman contributed 14 points to Ridgeview’s victory. Fisher, which received nine points each from Will Delaney and Jake Cochran, hosts No. 13 Lexington at 6 p.m. Monday in a consolation quarterfinal game.
LeRoy 61, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56. Logan Petersen’s 22-point performance for the sixth-seeded Panthers (12-3) allowed them to prevent an upset by the 11th-seeded Falcons (4-13). Ty Egan’s 11 points and Mason Buckles’ 10 points also helped LeRoy, which next draws No. 3 Tremont in an 8 p.m. Tuesday quarterfinal game. GCMS, which moves into a Wednesday consolation semifinal game with No. 10 Heyworth, landed 21 points from Braden Roesch.
Bloomington CC MLK Classic
Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54. The Panthers led 41-37 entering the last quarter but couldn’t hang on in this tough bout. Trey VanWinkle’s 22 points nearly paced PBL to a win.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Farmington 37. VanWinkle this time surged to 27 points as the Panthers (15-3) recovered from their earlier setback to end the day on a high note. Colton Coy added 10 points for PBL.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 65, St. Joseph-Ogden 51. Drew Reifsteck’s 28-point outing played a big role in the visiting Blue Devils (18-0) spurning the Spartans (10-6) in non-league play. Kaj Stanford’s 11 points and Mason Hackman’s 10 points also showed the way for BHRA. Chance Izard scored 23 points to pace the Spartans.
Central A&M 84, Arcola 29. The host Purple Riders (8-5) fell behind 28-10 in the first quarter of this nonconference matchup and couldn’t recover. Ivan Franco’s eight points led Arcola in defeat.
Judah Christian 62, Villa Grove/Heritage 55. Noah Jackson boasted nearly half of the points for the host Tribe (15-4), his 30 dictating a nonconference win over the Hawks (12-8). Isaiah Thompson also fared well for Judah Christian with 21 points. Logan Nohren (18 points), Jake Eversole (12 points) and Sam Reno (10 points) all hit double digits for VG/H.
Milford 51, Chrisman 30. Trace Fleming turned in a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the host Bearcats (14-8) in a Vermilion Valley Conference victory against the Cardinals (0-16). Tanner Sobkoviak and Trey Totheroh also hit 10 points for Milford, with the former adding nine steals.
Rantoul 56, La Salette 47. Despite falling behind 14-7 in the opening quarter, the host Eagles (2-13) managed to knock off the Lions (6-10) in nonconference action. Kamryn Rome’s 13 points and KeJaun Caradine’s 11 points provided a good cushion for Rantoul. Enmanuel Garcia led all scorers with 25 points for La Salette.
Schlarman 70, North Vermillion (Ind.) 46. A 21-point second quarter proved critical for the host Hilltoppers (9-11) in their win over an out-of-state foe. Jamal Taylor cranked out 19 points for Schlarman to go with 12 points from Cole Carnahan.
In girls’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Villa Grove
Argenta-Oreana 33, Cumberland 28. Cassi Newbanks generated 17 points for the eighth-seeded Bombers (6-10), who staved off the No. 9 seed in first-round play. Tara Grider pocketed 10 points for A-O, which meets No. 1 Tri-County in a 6 p.m. Monday quarterfinal game.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 36, Arcola 33. The fifth-seeded Broncos (9-14) led the fourth-seeded Purple Riders (9-7) by seven points entering the fourth quarter, eventually holding them off down the stretch. Riley Brandenburg’s 11 points and Haley Garrett’s 10 points pushed CG/B, which meets either No. 1 Tri-County or No. 8 Argenta-Oreana in a 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal game. Arcola, which plays No. 10 Decatur Lutheran in a 6 p.m. Monday consolation semifinal game, was led by Ella Hopkins’ 10 points.
At Broadlands
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45, Blue Ridge 23. A 14-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter lifted third-seeded ALAH (12-8) past sixth-seeded Blue Ridge (7-16) in a quarterfinal game. Mackenzi Bowles spread out her game-best 15 points across all four periods and was backed by between three and five points from seven teammates. ALAH will take on either No. 2 Villa Grove/Heritage or No. 7 Okaw Valley in a 7:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal. Jaclyn Pearl’s nine points paced Blue Ridge, which faces No. 9 Cumberland in a 7:30 p.m. Monday consolation semifinal.
Vermilion County Tournament
At Danville
Hoopeston Area 32, Armstrong-Potomac 29. Ali Watson’s nine points and nine rebounds was the focal point in the Cornjerkers (11-10) opening their tournament run by holding off the Trojans (4-14). Mattie Kennel scored a game-high 10 points to lead A-P.
Salt Fork 45, Westville 20. All but five of Kayleigh Davis’ 18 points fell in the second quarter as the Storm (12-10) stumped the Tigers (4-18) in a tournament opener. Both Carsyn Todd and Mackenzie Russell reached double figures for Salt Fork as well with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lydia Gondzur and Chloe Brant each finished with four points to lead Westville.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9. Emily Meidel’s 14 points and Sophia Rome’s 10 points were more than enough to guide the Blue Devils (18-5) to a Day 1 win versus the Buffaloes (0-15). Emma Clapp also notched eight points to aid BHRA. Bryleigh Collom’s four points was the top mark for G-RF.
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
At El Paso
Lexington 62, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. Hannah Hathaway’s 12 points and Abby Spiller’s 10 points weren’t enough for the 12th-seeded Falcons (6-16) to avoid a 5:30 p.m. Monday consolation quarterfinal game with No. 13 Flanagan-Cornell.
Heyworth 44, LeRoy 37. Despite Kiera Spratt sinking 12 points for the 10th-seeded Panthers (5-16), they’ll slip into a 7 p.m. Wednesday consolation semifinal game with No. 11 Tri-Valley.
Fisher 55, Tri-Valley 48. The sixth-seeded Bunnies (11-9) prevailed against their 11th-seeded enemy and moved on to a 5:30 p.m. Monday quarterfinal with No. 3 Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Brianna Keeton’s 14-point, 19-rebound double-double was huge for Fisher, while both Sidney Hood and Kallie Evans notched 11 points.
NTC/CIC Shootout
At Altamont
Clinton 66, Neoga 60. The Maroons (12-11) thrived in overtime to outlast their foe in this one-day cross-conference event.
Tuscola 46, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42. The Warriors surged to their fourth win in the last five games behind a team-high 24 points from Brynn Tabeling to help outlast the Bobcats.
Nontournament
Illini Central 41, Judah Christian 39. Jenna Barnhart’s 13 points, three assists and three steals couldn’t direct the host Tribe (12-9) to a nonconference win. Sa’kinah Williams’ 11 points and nine rebounds also pushed Judah Christian, as did Tory Clevenger’s nine points in her return from a broken elbow.
Milford 48, Cissna Park 21. The visiting Bearcats (13-7) went on a 20-5 run in the second quarter to overwhelm the Timberwolves (3-18) in non-league play. Kaylee Warren’s 14 points and five rebounds led Milford. Alexis Seggebruch scored a team-high eight points for Cissna Park.
St. Thomas More 51, Chillicothe IVC 42. Kennedy Ramshaw scored 24 points to key the the host Sabers (6-9) to their third consecutive win, this one in Illini Prairie Conference play. Both Ava Dickerson and Alaina Bowie added 10 points for STM.
Watseka 51, South Newton (Ind.) 24. Natalie Schroeder sank a trio of three-pointers on her way to 21 points as the visiting Warriors (17-5) traveled across state lines for their seventh win in a row.
In wrestling
At Urbana. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm dominated the heavier weight classes at the 39th Urbana Invitational, guiding the Tigers to the team title in a field of 12. Craig Johnson at 182 pounds, Dawson Pruitt at 220 and Hayden Copass at 285 all secured individual championships for Westville/G-RF. Runner-up Danville garnered similar efforts from Damarion Moore at 113, Anterrius Turner at 145 and Eliseo Perez at 152. LeRoy/Tri-Valley placed third behind weight-class wins from Josh Sexton at 106, Ty Baxter at 160 and Grant Sant Amour at 170. Urbana’s Andre Hunt notched third at 220 to lead the host school.
At Mahomet. Host Mahomet-Seymour took third at its own 22-team Marty Williams Invitational, the best finish among local programs. Logan Petro finished runner-up at 138 pounds to best the finish for the Bulldogs, who also garnered third-place results from Gage Granadino (152) and Mateo Casillas (195). Carter Hall finished second at 120 to lead Champaign Central, with the Maroons placing 16th as a team. Centennial finished 10th as a team, with Cam McMullen at 120 and Roger Edwards at 145 both placing fourth for the Chargers.
At Pontiac. Unity and Prairie Central joined host Pontiac in finishing with a 7-1 dual record at the Illini Prairie Conference Meet. Monticello finished 5-3, St. Joseph-Ogden went 4-4, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda went 1-8 and St. Thomas More finished 0-9 in the two-day evemt. J.D. Sexton of STM went 7-0 in contested matches at 152 pounds to lead the Sabers. In Prairie Central’s victory over Unity, both Corbin Moser at 145 and Logan Deacetis at 170 secured a fall in less than one minute.
At Toledo. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac defeated Argenta-Oreana (60-13) but lost to host Cumberland (51-30). Kelton Dykes (126 pounds), Nathanael Gnaden (195) and Braxton Wilson (220) all won two contested bouts for the Blue Devils.
In boys’ swim & dive
At Champaign. Henry Moore was involved in three event victories for host Centennial, which posted 272 points in a triangular meet win against Metamora (258) and Mahomet-Seymour (127) at Unit 4 Pool. Moore pulled ahead in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 53.69 seconds) and 500 free (5:16.31) individually and swam a leg on a winning 400 free relay. Jesse Fewkes (200 individual medley, 2:08.97), Cade McAndrew (100 butterfly, 56.40) and Min Kang (100 backstroke, 1:00.96) also placed first for Centennial. Max Katz, who took third in diving (180.70) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.87), paced M-S.
At Danville. Lane Wagner secured both of the host Vikings’ event triumphs as Danville scored 125 points to place second in a triangular meet with Normal West (312) and Springfield (108). Wagner touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly (55.29 seconds) and 100 backstroke (56.80), also racing on second-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Gavin Ray and William Bruett also competed on both of those runner-up relays.
COLIN LIKAS