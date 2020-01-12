In boys’ basketball
Clinton New Year’s Shootout
Mt. Zion 57, St. Thomas More 36. The Sabers (9-8) lost for the fifth time in their last six matchups, dropping this one-day event game to an Apollo Conference team. STM, which fell behind 18-5 in the first quarter, was led in scoring by Patrick Quarnstrom (10 points) and David Hubbard (seven points).
Nontournament
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Shelbyville 37. Trey VanWinkle’s 17 points paired with a cumulative 14-of-19 free-throw shooting for the host Panthers (12-2) equaled a nonconference win. Colton Coy’s 12 points was the next-best mark for PBL, which saw eight kids net at least two points each.
Tuscola 55, Cerro Gordo/Bement 42. Jacob Kibler cultivated a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double for the visiting Warriors (14-0), who fended off the upset-minded Broncos (10-7) in non-league action. Jalen Quinn contributed 17 points and five assists to Tuscola’s output. CG/B’s JD Benson led all scorers with 20 points, connecting on 6 of 7 free throws, and Connor Brown added 16 points.
Macon County Tournament
Cerro Gordo/Bement 32, Warrensburg-Latham 30. The seventh-seeded Broncos (8-12) held the 5 seed scoreless in the third quarter while producing 15 points of their own en route to the consolation championship win. Eight different CG/B athletes netted at least two points apiece, led by Riley Brandenburg’s seven points and six points from each of Graycie Copsy and Haley Garrett.
In girls’ basketball
Nontournament
Eureka 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50. The host Panthers (13-6) trailed by just two points after the first period, but their nonconference foe steadily pulled away down the stretch. Mackenzie Bruns produced 26 points on 8-of-10 free-throw shooting for PBL, which landed 10 points from Baylee Cosgrove.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Iroquois West 34. Emily Clinton shot 11 of 12 from the free-throw line — including 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter — to aid the host Falcons (6-13) in dispatching the Raiders (5-15) in nonconference play. Three of Clinton’s teammates reached exactly 10 points to back her effort: Hannah Hathaway, Abby Spiller and Kyleigh Brown, with Spiller draining four field goals in the last eight minutes. Both Abby Kocher and Shea Small produced 12 points for IW.
Hoopeston Area 43, Cissna Park 18. The host Cornjerkers (9-9) allowed exactly three points in each of the first three quarters, overwhelming the Timberwolves (2-16) in a nonconference matchup. Ali Watson erupted for a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double for Hoopeston Area, making five steals as well. Lexie Breymeyer added 13 points and four steals in the victory. Mikayla Knake’s eight points and Alexis Seggebruch’s eight rebounds paced Cissna Park.
Judah Christian 49, Westville 40. Sa’kinah Williams turned in a 20-point, seven-rebound performance for the host Tribe (10-8), which reached double-digit wins on the season with a non-league victory over the Tigers (3-16). Lyndon Pelmore’s 10 points, seven boards and five steals also pushed Judah, as did nine points from Megan Wolf and eight points from Jenna Barnhart. Hunter Lange and Hadley Cox cooked up 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Westville.
Sullivan 40, Mt. Zion 31. The host Redskins (14-4) avenged a five-point loss to the Braves on Dec. 28, picking up a nonconference win here when Avery Still generated 15 of her 18 points in the second half. Still also hauled in 13 rebounds for a double-double, while Emily White tallied nine points and three steals for Sullivan.
Tri-County 50, Salt Fork 31. Three different players reached double figures scoring for the host Titans (15-5) in their fifth win a row, coming versus the Storm (11-8) in nonconference action. Bella Dudley was atop that trio with 15 points, followed closely by Tayler Barry (14 points) and Melia Eskew (10 points), the latter of whom added four assists and four steals to go with Lillie Cox’s eight rebounds. Carsyn Todd sank 12 points for Salt Fork.
Tuscola 41, Unity 23. The visiting Warriors (11-6) found the answer to controlling Elyce Knudsen of the Rockets (13-6), limiting the standout to her lowest point total of the season en route to a non-league success. Pacing Tuscola offensively were Marissa Russo with 16 points and Brynn Tabeling with 14 points, aided by 7-of-8 free-throw shooting. Knudsen compiled 10 points for Unity to go with six points from Chloee Reed.
Watseka 39, Fisher 37. Natalie Schroeder’s 13 points led all scorers and was integral to the host Warriors (14-5) winning their fourth consecutive game, holding off the Bunnies (8-9) in a nonconference showcase. Kennedy McTaggart’s 10 points and Sydney McTaggart’s seven rebounds also made an impact for Watseka. Sidney Hood’s 11 points and Leah McCoy’s eight points topped Fisher’s scoring chart.
In wrestling
At Fairbury. Mahomet-Seymour shifted from another tournament to Prairie Central’s Hawk Classic because of weather, and the result was the Bulldogs besting the 17-team field with 252 points. Logan Petro and Gage Granadino were M-S’s champions, winning the 138-point title by fall and the 152 crown by sudden victory, respectively. The Bulldogs also received runner-up displays from Braeden Heinold at 132, Daniel Renshaw at 220 and Seth Buchanan at 285. Host Prairie Central took second as a unit with 212 points, keyed by triumphs from Logan Deacetis at 170 (fall in final), Brandon Hoselton at 195 (fall) and Josh Woodrey at 220 (major decision). Eleventh-place Hoopeston Area and 12th-place Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth took top showings from Abel Colunga (third at 182) and Makail Stanley (160 champion by decision).
At Princeton. Both Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher and LeRoy/Tri-Valley posted one individual championship at the 57th Princeton Invitational, but it was the Panthers who placed highest of all area teams by taking ninth in a field of 34. The Falcons’ Cale Horsch won the 126-pound bracket via a 6-5 decision in his final, while LeRoy/TV’s Ty Baxter snared the 160 crown with a 7-4 decision in his title match. GCMS/Fisher took 16th in the team chase, followed locally by Monticello in 22nd and Clinton in 28th. The Sages’ Matt Kerr landed runner-up in the 182 bracket.
At Robinson. St. Joseph-Ogden defeated Lawrenceville 36-33 at the Robinson Duals but dropped its other three matchups. Both AJ Wagner and Isaiah Moore picked up three pinfall victories across the four duals — at 113 and 126 pounds, respectively. Brodie Sullivan also pulled off one contested win apiece at 182 and 195.
In boys’ swim and dive
At Champaign. Champaign Central’s Ryan Wierschem was involved in the only two local wins of the day at the Charger Invitational, hosted by Unit 4 Pool. Wierschem snagged the 200-yard freestyle title in 1 minute, 46.43 seconds and swam a leg on a victorious 200 free relay (1:31.49) with Nolan Miller, Nik Johnson and Davin Yoo. The Maroons ranked fourth of 13 teams, not far behind third-place Centennial, also helped by Johnson taking second in the 50 free (22.79) and Miller rating third in the 500 free (4:55.80). The Chargers were paced by fourth-place finishes from Cade McAndrew in the 100 butterfly (56.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.76), matched by teammate Jesse Fewkes in the 200 IM (2:09.63). Eleventh-place Danville was led by Lane Wagner (fourth in 500 free, 4:56.11), 12th-place Mahomet-Seymour was keyed by Max Katz (fourth in diving, 339.05) and 13th-place Urbana was paced by Avery Wright (third in diving, 350.70).