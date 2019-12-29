In boys’ basketball
Centralia Holiday Tournament
Mt. Vernon 53, Champaign Central 44. The Maroons (7-8) trailed 29-25 at halftime, but couldn't prevail in the consolation championship game on Saturday night. Pryce Punkay paced Central with 14 points.
Champaign Central 55, Chicago Marist 40. Khailieo Terry put forth a 22-point outing for the Maroons and Punkay added 17 points during Central’s consolation semifinal victory in its first game on Saturday.Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas ClassicOak Lawn 69, Centennial 64. The Chargers (7-6) put forth a valiant effort, but it wasn’t enough in a double-overtime setback during the third-place game in Effingham.
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Danville 56, New Trier 41. Nathanael Hoskins finished a solid individual tournament run by helping the Vikings (9-3) to the consolation championship victory. Hoskins secured 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting as Danville was without the services of Tevin Smith for the second consecutive outing. Backing Hoskins were Robert Stroud (14 points), Delrey Crowder (12 points) and Devin Miles (six points, seven rebounds).
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
Urbana 76, Jennings 59. Urbana (7-6) built a 35-24 halftime lead and cruised in the second half to land a spot in Sunday’s 3 p.m. fifth-place game in St. Louis.
State Farm Holiday Classic Large Schools
Mahomet-Seymour 60, Springfield 56. The 14th-seeded Bulldogs relied on balanced scoring to win the consolation championship game in Normal against the ninth-seeded Senators. Kobe Essien tallied a team-high 18 points for M-S (7-5), while Braden Finch (17 points) and Eli Warren (12 points, six assists) also contributed during the Bulldogs’ third straight win.
Mahomet-Seymour 65, Thornwood 58. Grant Coleman put on a show for the Bulldogs as they knocked off the 15th seed in a consolation semifinal game. Coleman banked 32 points, grabbed six rebounds and added four steals. Essien also reached double figures with 12 points and Nic Liagradonis iced the game with two late free throws.
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
El Paso-Gridley 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 36. The sixth-seeded Spartans trailed 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t recover, losing a lopsided fifth-place game in Normal. Payton Cain, Conner Hodge and Ty Pence each had six points to lead SJ-O (8-4).
Rock Falls 57, St. Thomas More 51. The eighth-seeded Sabers fell behind 28-19 at halftime and couldn't make up the deficit during the 11th-place game in Normal. Patrick Quarnstrom (14 points) and Justen Green (13 points) hit double figures for STM (8-5).
St. Joseph-Ogden 75, Bloomington Central Catholic 63. Chance Izard blew the doors off his Illini Prairie Conference rival’s defense, swishing six three-pointers on his way to 36 points as the Spartans took down the No. 2 seed in a fifth-place semfinal game. Izard also was a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to go with 15 points from Cain.
Peoria Christian 75, St. Thomas More 56. A 23-10 scoring disadvantage in the second period derailed the Sabers in this consolation semifinal game. Cameron Cole’s 12 points and Averi Hughes’ 10 points led STM.
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
Prairie Central 66, Beardstown 54. Trey Bazzell cooked up a 21-point day for the fourth-seeded Hawks (12-4), who qualified for the fifth-place game with this double-digit win over the No. 8 seed. Logan Goad added 11 points for Prairie Central, which matches up with No. 7 Tremont at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Unity 71, South Fulton 32. The 13th-seeded Rockets (4-9) ended their stay in Williamsville with a convincing win, ending their two-game losing skid.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Monticello 54, Ridgeview 32. The host Sages capped their stay with an impressive win during the third-place game. Ryan Reeder sank 4 of 5 three-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points for Monticello (7-4). Garrett Kepley (12 points) joined Reeder in double figures. Levi Zimmerman had a team-high 10 points for Ridgeview (10-3)
Neoga 58, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43. Braden Roesch’s 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field wasn’t enough to push the Falcons (3-9) ahead in the fifth-place matchup. Roesch also led the team with five rebounds, and both Tanner Cribbett and Cade Elliott produced seven points for GCMS.
Oakwood 55, Clinton 52. Brevin Wells’ balanced output of 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists keyed the Comets (8-7) in capturing seventh place, via a victory versus the Maroons (4-12). Isaiah Ruch’s 10 points and four boards also paved the way for Oakwood, which ended a three-game skid. Clinton’s Zeke Hickman was the top scorer overall with 20 points and achieved a double-double with 10 rebounds. He was backed by Tyrese Petty’s 12 points.
BSN Classic
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Judah Christian 49. Drew Reifsteck would not be denied, accounting for half of BHRA’s point total in lifting the undefeated host Blue Devils to a tournament title. Reifsteck poured in 31 points for BHRA (14-0), which enjoyed a 33-16 halftime lead. Kaj Stanford joined Reifsteck in double figures with 12 points for the Blue Devils. Noah Jackson scored a team-high 16 points for Judah Christian (11-4), while Isaiah Thompson and Tyler Grenda each had 10 points for the Tribe.
Salt Fork 45, Milford 40. The duo of Payton Taylor and Clayton Jarling sparked Salt Fork to a win in the third-place game. Taylor compiled a game-high 18 points for the Storm (8-3) and Jarling wasn’t far behind with 14 points. Luke McCabe (12 points) and Trey Totheroh (nine points) led the Bearcats (10-5).
Villa Grove/Heritage 56, Centralia Lutheran 53. The Hawks prevailed in a close fifth-place game, with three players finishing in double figures for VG/H (10-5). Ierik Sorenson drained three three-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points for the Hawks, while teammates Logan Nohren (12 points) and Blake Smith (10 points) also chipped in.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 74, Fisher 64. With the Buffaloes (8-7) trailing the Bunnies (3-12) by six points after the first quarter, Cale Steinbaugh went off for 30 of his game-best 33 points during the ensuing three periods to help his side succeed in the seventh-place tilt. Steinbaugh got to the free-throw line repeatedly and knocked down 15 of 20 attempts, while Kaden Mingee (18 points) and Cameron Ford (10 points) also aided G-RF. Jake Cochran led a quartet of Fisher athletes in hitting double-figure points, joined by Landen Stalter (13 points), Will Jokisch (12 points) and Will Delaney (10 points).
Blue Ridge 68, Rantoul JV 49. The Knights (6-8) outscored their junior-varsity foe 19-2 in the second quarter en route to their first win of the event, in the 11th-place game. Zach Stephens potted 12 of his game-best 34 points in that decisive period and was complemented by Wayne Bowns’ 13 points and Lane Nichols’ 10 points.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Arcola 58, Sullivan 32. Beau Edwards and Kevin Garza each served up 14 points for the Purple Riders (5-3), who closed the event with their third consecutive win, taking the third-place game with the Redskins (3-10). Garza nailed two three-pointers among his scoring, and Ben Crane added 10 points for Arcola. Colin Chappel had the best scoring effort for Sullivan with six points.
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
Chillicothe IVC 59, Rantoul 39. Rantoul only trailed 24-20 at halftime before the Grey Ghosts pulled away during Rantoul's final tournament game. Kamryn Rome (11 points, four rebounds) led the Eagles (1-10).
Mt. Zion 50, Rantoul 43. A three-point fourth quarter doomed the Eagles in their first game on Saturday. Rome's 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field paced Rantoul, while Lorenz Lee pulled down five rebounds.Kansas Holiday TournamentMartinsville 45, Argenta-Oreana 34. Ryder Sprague scored 12 points for the Bombers, but that wasn’t enough to stop the club from falling to 1-1 in tournament action. Ethan Bryant was the next-best point A-O point producer with eight points.
Westville 61, Chrisman 49. Bryce Burnett shot 13 of 15 from the charity stripe and piled up 23 total points as the Tigers collected their first triumph of the season and tournament by knocking off a Vermilion Valley Conference rival. Raef Burk’s 12 points also benefited Westville’s attack. The Cardinals took in 13-point efforts from both Karson Lewsader and Layne Smith.
Tri-County 59, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 55. The Titans improved to 2-0 at their own showcase by staving off their latest foe. Cole McClain netted five two-pointers and five free throws in earning 21 points for Tri-County, which acquired 11 points from Mitch Pollock.
Paris 60, Argenta-Oreana 31. Brock Kirkland scored a team-high 11 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Bombers (1-8) in their second game on Saturday.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 55, Chrisman 36. Despite 12 points each from Porter Hale and Landry Lorenzen, the Cardinals (0-9) remained winless.
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
Mt. Pulaski 74, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 61. The Knights fell behind 48-26 at halftime and despite cutting into their deficit in the second half, fell in the third-place game. Austin Plank scored a team-high 13 points for ALAH (6-5), which also received eight points apiece from Wyatt Romine and Wyatt Hilligoss.
In girls’ basketball
Decatur Eisenhower Tournament
Champaign Central 49, Williamsville 41. The Maroons kept their enemy off the scoreboard in the first quarter, then fended off a rally down the stretch to improve to 2-1 in the event. Chanice Willis, Azaria Smith and Addy McLeod each had 14 points for Central.
Champaign Central 65, Urbana 51. A three-point deficit through eight minutes wasn’t anything the Maroons (9-9) couldn’t handle as they paid back the Tigers (8-8) for a Big 12 Conference loss the previous week. Willis was a scoring machine in this one, potting 36 points. McLeod hit three times from distance on her way to another 14 points for Central. Urbana, which finished 1-3 in the showcase, received 21 points from Chian Scott, 13 points from Lanie Scott and 12 points from Raevyn Russell.
State Farm Holiday Classic Small Schools
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Bloomington Central Catholic 39. Katie Cramer hit 6 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter as the fourth-seeded Spartans (13-4) overcame a two-point deficit and held on for a win during the fifth-place game in Bloomington. Cramer finished with nine points, a total matched by teammate Payton Jacob and topped by SJ-O’s Taylor Wells (10 points).
Oakwood 35, Camp Pt. Central/Augusta SE 19. The eighth-seeded Comets ended their stay in Bloomington with a win in the consolation championship game. Katelyn Young (12 points), Aubrey Wells (11 points) and MiKayla Cox (nine points) powered Oakwood (14-4) to its third straight victory.
St. Thomas More 44, Bishop McNamara 34. The 14th-seeded Sabers (3-7) rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to win the 15th-place game in Normal. Kennedy Ramshaw scored a team-high 16 points for STM, which garnered 12 points — a trio of three-pointers included — from Alaina Bowie.
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Annawan 35. Balanced scoring helped SJ-O win a fifth-place semifinal game. Ashlyn Lannert’s 12 points and Taylor Barnes’ seven points paced SJ-O.
Oakwood 42, Rockford Lutheran 34. Young’s 18 points paired with the eighth-seeded Comets permitting just 11 first-half points allowed them to hold off the No. 12 seed in a consolation semifinal game. Aaliyah Denius added 12 points for Oakwood.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
Ridgeview 51, Monticello 32. Emma Nunamaker was nearly perfect shooting the ball, making 8 of 9 from the field and all three of her free throws to score a game-high 20 points in leading Ridgeview (16-1) to a win in the championship game. Kelly Jones added 15 points for the Mustangs, who carry a six-game win streak into the new year. Olivia Swanson (11 points) and Hannah Swanson (10 points) paced the Sages (5-10).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Tuscola 53. Mackenzie Bruns dropped in a game-high 26 points and PBL held off Tuscola in the third-place game. Baylee Cosgrove (10 points), Emily Adwell (nine points) and Hannah Schwarz (nine points) complemented Bruns’ big night for the Panthers (11-5). Brynn Tabeling poured in 19 points and Marissa Russo added 15 points for Tuscola (8-5).
Stark County 36, Clinton 33. The Maroons (9-8) were outscored 22-12 in the second half en route to a loss in the fifth-place game. Kaitlyn Rauch’s nine points and Mallory Cyrulik’s seven points led Clinton.
Neoga 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43. The Falcons (4-11) fell behind 24-11 in the first quarter and lost the seventh-place game. Abby Spiller poured in 13 points and snagged four rebounds for GCMS.
BSN Classic
At Bismarck
Benton Central (Ind.) 50, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 38. Emily Meidel scored a game-high 23 points, while Sophia Rome and Sierra Bryant each added six points, but it wasn’t enough for BHRA (14-3) in the championship game.
Villa Grove/Heritage 52, Unity 33. Kyleigh Block delivered a team-high 17 points, Aliya Holloman added 13 points and Madie Burwell chipped in 11 points for the Blue Devils (13-3) during their third-place game triumph. Elyce Knudsen scored a team-high 16 points for Unity (12-4).
Cissna Park 42, Westville 39. The Timberwolves (2-13) both avenged a loss to the Tigers (3-13) two days prior and wrapped up seventh place at this showcase. Kenadee Edelman’s 13 points, Alexis Seggebruch’s 12 points and seven rebounds and Mikayla Knake’s seven steals sparked the Timberwolves. Hunter Lange (18 points, 11 rebounds) led Westville.
Knights Holiday Classic
At Arthur
Mt. Zion 49, Sullivan 44. Tournament MVP Emily White scored a game-high 17 points and made seven steals for Sullivan, but it wasn’t enough as the Redskins (11-4) fell in the championship game. Avery Still added a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Shelbyville 36. Mackenzi Bowles put together a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Knights (8-7) prevailed in the third-place showdown. Alexa Miller’s 10 points and Makenzie Brown’s 11 rebounds also helped ALAH push forward.
Cumberland 37, Chrisman 21. Makenzie Mitchell (eight points) led the Cardinals, but it wasn’t enough for Chrisman (0-11) to prevail in the seventh-place game.Mattoon Holiday TournamentMahomet-Seymour 54, Altamont 43. The Bulldogs (9-7) wrapped up third place by outscoring their foe in three of four quarters. Makayla Rosenbery’s 21 points and five steals topped the chart in both statistics for M-S, which was fueled by Durbin Thomas’ 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Ashley Wheeler also chipped in 10 points.
Peotone Blue Devil Classic
Peotone 48, Watseka 36. Kennedy McTaggart was the top point producer for the Warriors (10-5), but her 10 points couldn’t hold off the host school.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Brownstown/St. Elmo 66, Arcola 34. Arianna Warren (11 points) and KayLee Hohlbauch (10 points) led Arcola, but it wasn’t enough for the Purple Riders (8-4) in a third-place game defeat.
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Paris 60, Tri-County 42. Tayler Barry posted her third double-digit scoring performance of the tournament with 15 points, but the Titans couldn’t slow an unbeaten foe. Bella Dudley joined Barry on that plateau with 13 points, but no other Tri-County player hit more than three points.
Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Danville 48. Erin Houpt’s 22 points and Nau’tika Conaway’s 19 points weren’t enough for the Vikings to avoid slipping to 0-3 in their pool.
Tri-County 57, Cairo 24. Barry eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Titans (11-5) qualified for the event’s fifth-place matchup. Barry finished with 17 points while teammate Kaylenn Hunt banked 11 points as Tri-County next will face Danville at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Danville 52, Charleston 24. It was once again Houpt and Conaway making the biggest strides offensively, and this time it led the Vikings (7-8) to a win — their first of the tournament. Houpt potted 17 points and Conaway added 15 points.
In wrestling
At Lincoln. Cam McMullen’s third-place showing at 126 pounds paced Centennial at the Lincoln Holiday Tournament, in which the Chargers placed seventh of 24 programs. Centennial also landed three fifth-place efforts, from Nick Pianfetti at 106, Roger Edwards at 145 and Ryan Vasey at 170.
At Granite City. Seth Buchanan placed third at 285 pounds, one of four Mahomet-Seymour athletes to medal at the 24-team Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament. Mateo Casillas (fifth, 195), Daniel Renshaw (fifth, 220) and Gage Granadino (seventh, 152) also contributed to the Bulldogs placing 15th in the team standings.
At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac finished 2-3 at St. Thomas More’s New Year’s Challenge, held at David S. Palmer Arena. The Blue Devils knocked off Herrin (44-33) and Eastbrooke (66-12) but fell to Seeger (Ind.) (45-31), Clinton (48-30) and Peotone (45-36). Jacob Akins finished 5-0 on the day at 170 pounds,COLIN LIKAS