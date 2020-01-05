In boys’ basketball
Taylorville Shootout
St. Thomas More 63, Barry-Western 48. Patrick Quarnstrom put down 9 of 15 attempts from the field for the Sabers (9-5), who ended a two-game skid in this one-day event. Quarnstrom also recorded six rebounds for STM, bettered on his team only by David Hubbard’s eight. Dawson Magrini’s 16 points was the next-best scoring mark for the victors.
Centennial 58, Limestone 38. The Chargers (8-6) jumped out to a 16-3 edge in the first eight minutes and never looked back in ending a two-game losing streak. Termarion Howard’s game-best 15 points was achieved on 6-of-8 shooting for Centennial, which acquired another 11 points from Amareon Parker on 5-of-6 marksmanship from the field.
Normal West 70, Mahomet-Seymour 59. Grant Coleman wound up a rebound short of a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-6), who couldn’t find enough offense versus a Big 12 Conference team. Cole Lener wasn’t far behind Coleman in scoring with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field for M-S.
Arthur Christian School Holiday Tournament
Defender Ministry (Iowa) 70, Arthur Christian School 40. Michael Miller and Jaden Mast each eclipsed double figures scoring for the Conquering Riders (2-11), who couldn’t come out ahead in the tournament’s third-place game. Miller finished with 13 points and Mast put down 11 points for ACS.
Nontournament
Libertyville 50, Champaign Central 39. Junior Khailieo Terry reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career via a 14-point night for the Maroons (7-9), who needed more scoring in a nonconference loss. Terry is the 12th player in program history to hit four figures.
Marshall 59, Monticello 58. A buzzer-beating layup by Marshall’s Daniel Tingley sunk the host Sages (7-5), who lost in that fashion for the second time this season. Monticello was led in the nonconference defeat by Garrett Kepley’s 17 points, five rebounds and three assists, as well as Dylan Ginalick’s 12 points.
Metamora 58, Danville 48. Nathanael Hoskins dumped in 25 points for the visiting Vikings (9-5), who fell for the second time in a row during nonconference play.
In girls’ basketball
Arthur Christian School Holiday Tournament
Gateway Legacy (Mo.) 45, Arthur Christian School 28. The Conquering Riders (8-5) were stymied offensively in the event’s championship matchup. Alexa Franklin mustered more than half of her team’s offense with 19 points for ACS.
Nontournament
Central A&M 46, Tuscola 40. Marissa Russo boasted a double-double for the host Warriors (8-6), but her big day wasn’t enough to push her side ahead in Central Illinois Conference play. Russo sank 23 points and snagged 12 rebounds for Tuscola. She was supported by Brynn Tabeling’s eight points and Sophie Kremitzki’s nine rebounds.
Fisher 45, St. Thomas More 35. Sidney Hood compiled a game-best 16 points for the visiting Bunnies (7-7), who won their sixth consecutive game by holding off the Sabers (3-8) in nonconference action. Both Brianna Keeton and Ashley Smith pulled down double-digit rebounds for Fisher with 14 and 12, respectively. Alaina Bowie’s 15 points was the high-water mark for STM.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Cissna Park 32. Abby Spiller turned in a nine-point, seven-rebound effort for the visiting Falcons (5-11), who outlasted the Timberwolves (2-14) by the narrowest of margins in a non-league tilt. Hannah Hathaway matched Spiller with nine points while Ryleigh Brown banked eight points and six boards for GCMS. Cissna Park, which outscored its foe 10-6 in the fourth quarter, was paced by Mikayla Knake’s 19 points.
Mt. Pulaski 59, Judah Christian 38. Sa’kinah Williams came close to a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots for the visiting Tribe (8-7), which had a four-game win streak end in nonconference action. Jenna Barnhart joined Williams in double-double territory with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Heyworth 42. The host Panthers (12-5) produced 25 points in the first quarter and ultimately dumped their non-league foe. Mackenzie Bruns generated 10 of her team-high 22 points in that eight-minute stretch for PBL to go with 14 points from Hannah Schwarz, who drilled four three-pointers.
St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Chillicothe IVC 19. The host Spartans (14-4) secured both their third win in a row and their first Illini Prairie Conference success of the season. Payton Jacob and Katie Cramer each hit two three-pointers for SJ-O, finishing with 14 and 10 points overall, respectively.
Tri-Valley 42, Blue Ridge 33. Farrah Michaels bucketed 10 points for the host Knights (5-14), but a scoreless first quarter meant they couldn’t prevail in nonconference play. Jaclyn Pearl’s eight points complemented Michaels’ performance.
Watseka 44, Milford 36. The visiting Warriors (11-5) found their offensive groove in the fourth period, overcoming a five-point disadvantage to topple the Bearcats (8-7) in a non-league showcase. Natalie Schroeder was critical to the result, connecting on four of her six three-pointers in the last eight minutes en route to 21 points for Watseka. Kennedy McTaggart’s six points and 12 rebounds also aided the win. Jakki Mowrey’s 18 points led Milford.
In wrestling
At Argenta. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher snared three first-place weight class finishes at the Gary Cook Bomber Classic, keying a team win out of 12 programs. Cale Horsch at 126 pounds, Kaden Gream at 145 and Payton Kean at 195 were the Falcons’ champions. Horsch won by fall in 1 minute, 37 seconds during his final, Gream pulled out a 7-2 decision in his title bout and Kean scored a fall in 3:28 during his last tilt. Braylen Kean added a second-place effort for GCMS/Fisher at 170. Host Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth took ninth, with Makail Stanley the 160 champion via a 2:14 fall in his title match.
At Benton. Unity split a pair of matches, defeating West Frankfort 52-27 and losing 38-33 to Vandalia. Ben Gavel led the Rockets with two pins, doing so at 126 pounds and 132, while Tavius Hosley (106), Korie Novak (138), Pate Eastin (160), Connor Eastin (170), Micah Downs (182), Karson Richardson (195), Cade Scott (220) and Logan Wilson (285) all recorded a pin during one of Unity’s two matches.
At Mahomet. Chance Decker posted a 5-0 record at 145 pounds for Mahomet-Seymour as it knocked off Richland County (76-3), Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm (57-22), Lawrenceville (68-9), Cumberland (45-19) and LeRoy/Tri-Valley (49-24). Decker scored four pinfall victories along the way, the fastest of which happened in 22 seconds. Seth Buchanan finished 4-0 at 285 for M-S, while both Mateo Casillas and Daniel Renshaw collected three wins at 195/220 and 220, respectively. For Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm against the Bulldogs, Grayson McBride recorded a 9-0 major decision at 106, while Hayden Weaver secured a fall in less than two minutes at 120. For LeRoy/Tri-Valley versus M-S, Ethan Matlock and Ty Baxter won at 120 and 160, respectively, with a fall in less than 40 seconds.
In boys’ swim & dive
At Aurora. Ryan Wierschem was Champaign Central’s best finisher at the Waubonsie Valley Aqua Pentathlon, earning 10th place as the Maroons took sixth in the team chase. Wierschem held the ninth-fastest time in both the 50-yard freestyle (22.80 seconds) and 100 butterfly (54.65). Nolan Miller placed 11th in the final standings, aided by a 1:55.26 in the 200 free.