In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Momence 75, Hoopeston Area 69. Lucas Hofer accounted for five three-pointers for the Cornjerkers (2-8), as well as 29 points overall, but Hoopeston Area had to settle for inclusion in the 11th-place game. Josh Delfinocontributed 15 points to the cause as well.
Milford 60, Westville 34. Nick Allen’s 14 points served as the high-water mark for the Bearcats (6-3), who qualified for Monday’s ninth-place game by handling the Tigers (0-6). Trace Fleming contributed 10 points for Milford, which earned 10 rebounds and five assists from Trey Totheroh. Raef Burke and Bryce Burnett both reached 10 points for Westville, which settles into the 11th-place tilt.
Iroquois West 50, Donovan 26. Jack Pree’s 11 points and Jack McMillan’s 10 points put the Raiders (5-5) in the fifth-place contest.
La Salette 60, Tri-Point 40. The Lions (3-8) worked their way into the fifth-place game with a hot start in this contest. La Salette jumped out to an 18-0 lead, with David Carlisle hitting three triples in that span. Manny Garcia posted a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double for the Lions to go with Joe Martin’s 13 points and Carlisle’s nine points and six assists.
Prairie Central 50, Bishop McNamara 41. The Hawks (8-2) held their foe scoreless in the second quarter, advancing to the championship game in the process. Jake Bachtold went 10 of 11 from the free-throw line on his way to 14 points for Prairie Central, which benefited from Rylie Vaughan’s 15 points and Trey Bazzell’s 13 points.
Cissna Park 36, Watseka 25. The Timberwolves (9-1) earned their way into the championship game with a stout defensive effort. Both Penn Stoller and Malaki Verkler banked 10 points for Cissna Park, while Watseka’s Drew Wittenborn led all scorers with 11 points.
Nontournament
Centennial 62, Mt. Zion 37. Termarion Howard and Axel Laby each climbed to 13 points for the the host Chargers (4-4), who ended a three-game skid in dominant fashion. David Laby added another eight points in the nonconference success.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, Unity 33. Trey VanWinkle banked all of his 21 points in the first three quarters to lift the visiting Panthers (5-0) to a non-league win over the Rockets (2-7). Twelve different PBL players hit at least two points, with Colton Coy's 10 points supporting VanWinkle's output. Nate Drennan's nine points paced Unity.
Tri-Valley 66, St. Joseph-Ogden 64. Chance Izard drained five three-pointers for the host Spartans (6-1), but they suffered their first defeat of the season in a nonconference setting. Izard put up 27 points for SJ-O, which collected another 17 points from Ty Pence.
Tuscola 73, Fisher 56. Four members of the Warriors (4-0) reached double-figure scoring during a nonconference home win versus the Bunnies (1-7). Jalen Quinn and Cole Cunningham both potted 19 points for Tuscola, with the former scoring all his points in the second half and the latter nailing five three-pointers. Grant Hardwick and Jacob Kibler both accounted for 13 points, as well, with Hardwick tossing in a trio of threes. Will Delaney’s game-high 24 points fueled Fisher, as did Carson Brozenec’s 15 points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 36, Sullivan 34. In a low-scoring non-league affair, the host Hawks (6-2) were able to overcome the Redskins (0-7) despite being outscored 13-5 in the fourth quarter. Blake Smith’s 12 points keyed VG/H to go with 10 points from Grant Nohren. Ian Plank led all scorers with 16 points for Sullivan.
In girls' basketball
Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament
Iroquois West 32, Milford 31. Shea Small's 10 points paced the fifth-seeded Raiders in staving off their fourth-seeded opponent. McKinley Tilstra's eight points and Shelby Johnson's seven points also aided the IW cause.
Hoopeston Area 43, Clifton Central 22. Ali Watson produced 14 points and Lexie Breymeyer accounted for 13 points as the Cornjerkers started their tournament on the right foot.
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Iroquois West 25. The tournament’s No. 1 seed was too much to handle for the Raiders (4-9), who finished the first day of the event with a .500 record. Emma Lopez tallied six points in the defeat.
Dwight 45, Hoopeston Area 42. Watson compiled another 21 points, but that wasn't enough for the Cornjerkers (5-5) to pull off a win.
Nontournament
Fisher 60, Cissna Park 30. Sidney Hood produced no fewer than five points in any quarter for the Bunnies (3-7), who knocked off the Timberwolves (0-8) in a nonconference game played at Parkland College. Hood finished with 23 points, including a pair of conversions from beyond the arc for Fisher, which landed 10 points and four steals from Kylee Bishop on top of Brianna Keeton’s 13 rebounds. Kenadee Edelman hit five three-pointers for Cissna Park and compiled 16 total points.
Heyworth 39, Cerro Gordo/Bement 30. Jazzie Hicks connected on five field goals for 10 points, but the host Broncos (3-9) fell a bit short versus their nonconference foe. Reese Brunner added six points for CG/B, which was outscored 10-3 in the last eight minutes.
Judah Christian 39, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18. Both Lyndon Pelmore and Sa’kinah Williams posted balanced stat lines for the host Tribe (7-6), which earned its third consecutive victory by dumping the Buffaloes (0-8) in a non-league affair. Pelmore’s 11 points, six rebounds and six steals paired well with Williams’ 10 points, nine boards and three swipes for Judah, which acquired another eight points from Jenna Barnhart. Heading the attack for G-RF were Bryleigh Collom (eight points) and Madison Kiser (four points).
Mattoon 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 23. The visiting Knights (4-5) watched their non-league opponent generate a 21-9 scoring edge in the second quarter, blazing the path to the final result. Seven different ALAH athletes bucketed at least one field goal, with Mackenzi Bowles’ six points at the forefront. Alexa Miller pulled down six rebounds as well.
Normal Community 51, Danville 50. The Ironmen put down the game-winning basket with fewer than 10 seconds to play as the Vikings (5-5) suffered a tough Big 12 Conference loss. Erin Houpt sank the last of her four three-pointers just before Normal’s deciding bucket. Houpt finished with 24 points to go with Nau’tika Conaway’s 12 points.
In wrestling
At Belleville. Monticello took down Mercer County (48-30) and host Belleville Althoff (42-36), losing to Orion 44-30. Jacob Trent, Kaleb Reid and Nick Wassom each boasted two contested wins on the day, coming at 126 pounds, 160 and 285 for the Sages.
At Benton. Unity breezed to five dual triumphs at the Benton Duals, trumping Caldwell County (Kent.) 57-19, Fairfield 66-18, Harrisburg 61-18, Carterville 77-6 and East Alton-Wood River 75-6. Winners of four contested matches apiece for the Rockets were Tavius Hosley (113 pounds) and Cade Eastin (170), with three-time victors in the form of Braxton Manuel (120), Pate Eastin (160), Micah Downs (182/195), Cade Scott (195/220) and Karson Richardson (220/285).
At Bloomington. Logan Petro was a force at 138 pounds for Mahomet-Seymour, which defeated Mascoutah (39-34), Troy Triad (39-30), Belleville East (42-24) and Granite City (48-30). Petro won each of his matches for the Bulldogs, who got three contested victories from Mateo Casillas (195), Daniel Renshaw (220) and Seth Buchanan (285).
At Clifton. Jacob Akins put together a strong day for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac despite the Blue Devils winning just one of five duals in the Clifton Central Meet. Akins won all four of his contested matches at 170 pounds, with each coming by pinfall and the fastest occurring in 41 seconds. Justin Pattison also succeeded twice in contested results for BHRA, both at 120. In a matchup between the Blue Devils and St. Thomas More, the Sabers’ Eivory Shellman and Robbie Darr earned victories at 145 and 152, respectively.
At Plano. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher took second of 19 programs at the Plano Invitational, the Falcons’ 163 points falling behind only IC Catholic’s 180. Cole Maxey and Payton Kean each placed first in their respective weight classes to pace GCMS/Fisher. Maxey was the champion at 132 pounds, winning his final match by a 3-0 decision. Kean was the top dog at 195, also securing his last win by a 3-0 decision.
COLIN LIKAS