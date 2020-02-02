In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
Cumberland 63, Villa Grove/Heritage 61. A buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of regulation allowed sixth-seeded Cumberland to force overtime, during which it topped the fifth-seeded Hawks (15-9) to win the tournament crown.
Okaw Valley 45, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40. The second-seeded Knights (12-8) finished tournament play on a two-game skid, stumbling versus the No. 1 seed in the third-place contest.
Decatur Lutheran 71, Tri-County 62. The seventh-seeded Titans (11-12) couldn’t take down a fourth tournament win, falling to the No. 8 seed in the consolation final. Tri-County trailed Decatur Lutheran 35-25 at halftime, and a 22-15 third-period edge wasn’t enough to pull ahead.
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
Central A&M 66, Sullivan 33. The eighth-seeded Redskins (3-17) couldn’t muster up enough offense versus the No. 1 seed — a state-ranked enemy — on its home floor in Moweaqua. Sullivan slipped into a 6 p.m. Monday consolation semifinal with No. 5 Warrensburg-Latham.
Tuscola 38, Clinton 34. The second-seeded Warriors (19-2) bounced back from their second loss of the season the previous night, though they barely outlasted the seventh-seeded Maroons (5-18) in first-round action at Moweaqua. Tuscola next faces either No. 3 St. Teresa or No. 6 Shelbyville in a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday championship semifinal. Clinton will match up with the other half of that aforementioned duo in a 7:30 p.m. Monday consolation semifinal.
East Peoria Shootout
Centennial 43, Chicago Corliss 41. The Chargers avenged a Dec. 28 holiday tournament loss to the defending Class 2A fourth-place finisher, holding off the Trojans by a single field goal.
Beecher Shootout
Watseka 56, Chicago Carver 37. Taking an early lead, the Warriors (12-11) ended a three-game skid with the help of Jobey Grant and Jordan Schroeder’s 12 points apiece. Brayden Haines was Watseka’s third player in double figures scoring with 11 points.
Rosedale Invitational
Arthur Christian 61, Calvary Christian Academy (Ohio) 55. The Conquering Riders (10-17) took home third place in Irwin, Ohio. Evan Oliver scored a game-high 23 points, Micah Linville scored 10 points and Mason Smith had six points and 11 rebounds for ACS.
Nontournament
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Rantoul 27. Grant Coleman bucketed 24 points for the host Bulldogs (12-10), who snared a nonconference victory over the Eagles (3-17) after pulling ahead 42-19 in the first half. Cole Lener’s 10 points offered good support to Coleman’s output.
Maroa-Forsyth 57, Unity 51. A 22-point effort from Jared Routh wasn’t enough to push the host Rockets (4-17) past a nonconference foe. Unity, which was outscored 20-12 in a decisive third quarter, also netted 11 points from Nate Drennan.
St. Joseph-Ogden 79, Westville 44. Two dominant halves improved SJ-O to 15-6 with a nonconference win, its fifth in a row overall. The Spartans were led by Ty Pence’s 19 points and also assisted by 16 points from Payton Grimsley and 14 points from both Payton Cain and Jordan Kelly. Bryce Burnett had a game-high 25 points to lead the Tigers (3-19).
Salt Fork 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46. Trailing 36-29 entering the last eight minutes, the host Storm (16-6) blitzed the Falcons (5-17) the rest of the way to earn a non-league win. Payton Taylor (20 points), Clayton Jarling (13 points) and Dawson Dodd (12 points) were the main catalysts for Salt Fork, with all three turning in at least six points apiece during the fourth quarter. Braden Roesch was the lone GCMS player in double figures scoring with 19 points.
Urbana 78, Danville 76. The Tigers (12-10) hung on in Big 12 Conference play to post a victory versus the Vikings (12-14). Urbana was led by Bryson Tatum with 21 points and Christopher Cross, Mykel Neal and Makhai Smith with 12 points each. Robert Stroud was the Vikings’ dominant offensive player with 30 points, followed by Devin Miles with 23 points.
In girls’ basketball
Illini Prairie/Sangamo Challenge
St. Thomas More 43, Maroa-Forsyth 38. The Sabers (7-13) came back from a five-point deficit going into the second half to break a four-game losing streak. Kennedy Ramshaw was the player of the game for STM with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Alaina Bowie scored 11 points.
Prairie Central 66, Williamsville 36. The Hawks (24-5) cruised to their third win in their last three tries during this single-day event.
Unity 53, Illini Central 50. After losing in overtime their previous outing, the Rockets (18-8) followed through in the extra period this time to earn a victory. Elyce Knudsen banked the contest’s final seven points and finished with 24 total points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three blocked shots for Unity. Taylor Henry (11 points, six boards, three assists), Chloee Reed (eight points) and Maddie Reed (eight points) also aided the Rockets’ cause.
Auburn 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 40. A comeback from a five-point deficit through three quarters fell short for the Spartans (19-8), who dropped their second game in a row. Eight different SJ-O athletes generated at least two points, led by Katie Cramer’s 11 points, Ella Armstrong’s eight points and Hannah Dukeman’s six points.
Rosedale Invitational
Arthur Christian School 48, Bellefontaine (Ohio) Calvary Christian 37. The Conquering Riders (20-7) not only won their seventh consecutive game but also secured the tournament championship in Irwin, Ohio, with a perfect 3-0 record. Alexa Franklin netted 28 points, hitting 14 of 17 free throws to bolster that total, and was backed by Lyla Kauffman’s 10 points.
Nontournament
Central A&M 53, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 27. The host Knights (14-11) suffered a nonconference loss. ALAH’s top scorers were Jolynn Barbee with seven points and Mackenzi Bowles with four points, with Bowles also hauling in four rebounds.
Cissna Park 43, Illinois Lutheran 40. Kenadee Edelman tied the game with a three-pointer and Alexis Seggebruch ended the nonconference bout in favor of the visiting Timberwolves (6-21) with another conversion from distance, both shots happening in the final minute of regulation. Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park with 13 points, Seggebruch scored 12 points and Bonnie Russell netted 10 points and snagged seven rebounds.
Lincoln 42, Mahomet-Seymour 36. The Bulldogs (15-11) couldn’t overcome their Apollo Conference foe at home. Cayla Koerner scored 14 points to pace M-S, Nichole Taylor followed with seven points and Makayla Rosenbery pulled down seven rebounds.
Normal West 53, Danville 36. A five-game win streak came to a close for the host Vikings (14-13), who were stifled by a Big 12 Conference rival. Erin Houpt’s eight points was the high-water mark for Danville, followed closely by Nau’tika Conaway’s seven points.
Uni High 53, Judah Christian 27. East Central Illinois Conference members squared off, and the host Illineks (14-11) prevailed behind Lara Marinov and Dina Hashash scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively. Emma Murawski had eight steals and Ella Greer had 10 rebounds to help Uni High as well. Judah was led by Lyndon Pelmore and Jenna Barnhart, who each finished with nine points and six rebounds.
In wrestling
At LeRoy. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher finished 2-2 in the Heart of Illinois Conference West Division Duals, defeating Eureka 45-36 and Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49-30 while falling to Tremont 45-32 and El Paso-Gridley 40-36. Cale Horsch won three matches by fall at 126 pounds, including a 13-second triumph. Andrew Ferguson (120), Kaden Gream (152) and Tim Booth (160/170) all succeeded in three contested matches for the Falcons as well.
In boys’ swim and dive
At Champaign. Ryan Wierschem recorded victories in the 50-yard freestyle (22.33 seconds) and 100 butterfly (54.23) to pace Champaign Central in a Big 12 Conference triangular victory over Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods at Unit 4 Pool. The Maroons’ senior day further was enhanced by individual triumphs from Nik Johnson in the 100 free (52.02), Davin Yoo in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.81), Nolan Miller in the 200 IM (2:08.80), Maddox Dempsey in the 200 free (2:02.13) and Jack Vasquez in the 500 free (5:43.20). Central also persevered in the 200 and 400 free relays.
At Urbana. Mahomet-Seymour ranked fourth, Urbana took sixth and Danville placed seventh in the seven-team Urbana Invitational, which was won by Pontiac at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. Local victories were posted by the Vikings’ Lane Wagner in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 47.24 seconds) and the Tigers’ Avery Wright in diving (369.45).
Julia Wilson contributed to this report.