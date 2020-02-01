In boys’ basketball
Rosedale Invitational
Galilean Christian (Ky.) 57, Arthur Christian School 30. The Conquering Riders didn't score in the second quarter of their semifinal setback. Evan Oliver scored nine points to lead ACS (9-17) and Grady Binion added eight points.
Arthur Christian School 48, Royalmont (Ohio) Prep 37. The Conquering Riders built a 37-6 halftime lead, ultimately too much for their first-round opponent to overcome. Oliver’s 13 points served as the high-water mark for ACS, and he hit a trio of three-pointers.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, Westville 28. The Blue Devils remained unbeaten on the season with a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Kaj Stanford scored a game-high 20 points for BHRA (23-0), while Drew Reifsteck (10 points) and Cade Howie (eight points) also contributed. Bryce Burnett scored a team-high 11 points for the Tigers (3-18) and Raef Burke added eight points.
Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Rantoul 56. Kamryn Rome scored a team-high 16 points, while Ethan Winston and Bryant Shaw each added 10 points, but it wasn’t enough for Rantoul (3-16) in a home Illini Prairie Conference defeat.
Champaign Central 67, Peoria Manual 61. Champaign Central registered a Big 12 road win, thanks to three Maroons finishing in double figures. Pryce Punkay scored a team-high 26 points for Central (12-11), with Khailieo Terry adding 12 points and Judd Wagner scoring 10 points.
Chillicothe IVC 66, St. Thomas More 61. The host Sabers trailed 50-34 entering the fourth quarter and nearly rallied for an Illini Prairie win before falling short against the Grey Ghosts. Dawson Magrini scored a team-high 16 points for STM (10-13), while teammates David Hubbard (14 points), Patrick Quarnstrom (12 points) and Averi Hughes (11 points) all hit double figures.
Cissna Park 64, Watseka 47. The host Timberwolves broke away from the Warriors after a close first quarter to remain unbeaten in Sangamon Valley Conference play. Penn Stoller scored a game-high 20 points for Cissna Park (16-6) in its fourth straight win, while teammates Ian Rogers (19 points) and Malaki Verkler (17 points) weren’t far behind. Drew Wittenborn scored a team-high 14 points for Watseka, which has lost three straight, and Conner Curry chipped in eight points.
Danville 72, Centennial 61. Devin Miles produced 22 points, Robert Stroud contributed 16 points and Danville (11-13) won its second straight game, this time at home against the Chargers (10-11) in Big 12 action.
El Paso-Gridley 48, LeRoy 38. The visiting Panthers (12-7) never led in suffering a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat, their fourth straight setback. Mason Buckles and Logan Petersen each finished with 12 points for LeRoy, while Ty Egan added 10 points.
Heyworth 83, Fisher 79. The visiting Bunnies managed to take the Hornets to overtime, but couldn’t prevail in HOIC action. Carson Brozenec scored a team-high 26 points for Fisher (3-18), while Will Delaney (19 points), Jake Cochran (12 points) and Hunter Coon (10 points) joined him in double figures.
Judah Christian 68, Cornerstone 55. Noah Jackson scored a game-high 31 points, while Isaiah Thompson finished with 11 points and Tyler Grenda added 10 points as the visiting Tribe (19-4) pulled off an East Central Illinois Conference win. Judah Christian has now won eight consecutive games.
Lincoln 66, Mahomet-Seymour 36. The visiting Bulldogs fell behind 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime down 46-13 to the Railsplitters in an eventual Apollo Conference loss. Luke Koller scored a team-high eight points for M-S (11-10).
Milford 54, Oakwood 49. The visiting Bearcats trailed 39-34 to start the fourth quarter, but outscored the Comets 20-10 in the final eight minutes to claim a VVC win. Tanner Sobkoviak dropped in a game-high 22 points for Milford (16-9) and teammate Trey Totheroh added 13 points, with Totheroh connecting on three three-pointers during the final four minutes. Jackson Powell and Brevin Wells each had 14 points for Oakwood (13-11), while Josh Young contributed nine points.
Pontiac 65, Monticello 63. The host Sages nearly overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half, but couldn’t pull off the comeback in Illini Prairie play. Ethan Miller scored a team-high 14 points for Monticello (12-9), with Garrett Kepley (13 points, eight assists, six rebounds) and Jake Edmondson (11 points) also chipping in.
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Prairie Central 49. The host Spartans used a key 7-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to overcome a one-point deficit and hold on for an Illini Prairie win. Payton Cain scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for SJ-O (14-6), which remained undefeated in league play. Chance Izard (13 points) and Ty Pence (10 points) also hit double figures for the Spartans. Trey Bazzell scored a game-high 16 points for Prairie Central (18-6) and teammate Logan Goad finished with nine points.
Salt Fork 51, Hoopeston Area 32. The host Storm avoided its second consecutive loss with a balanced scoring effort during a VVC victory. Clayton Jarling scored a game-high 14 points for Salt Fork (15-6), while Payton Taylor (nine points), Dawson Dodd (seven points), Logan Appelman (six points) and Colden Earles (six points) factored into Salt Fork’s production. Lucas Hofer scored a team-high 12 points and Cameron Flint had eight points for the Cornjerkers (8-14), who suffered their fourth straight loss.
Schlarman 88, DeLand-Weldon 35. The host Hilltoppers posted their sixth straight win with this nonconference triumph. Dawson Dean scored a game-high 21 points for Schlarman (12-11), while Jamal Taylor (16 points) and Cole Carnahan (14 points) also had solid games.
In girls’ basketball
Rosedale Invitational
Arthur Christian School 40, Carter (Ky.) Christian 29. Alexa Franklin racked up 23 points as the Conquering Riders (19-7) improved to 2-0 in tournament play and advanced to Saturday’s 11:20 a.m. championship game. Lyla Kauffman knocked down two three-pointers among her nine points for ACS.
Nontournament
Schlarman 67, DeLand-Weldon 22. The Hilltoppers cruised to their ninth consecutive win with a nonconference victory at home. Capria Brown scored a game-high 32 points for Schlarman (14-6). Tannah Ceader (13 points) and McKaylee Allen (11 points) also contributed.
In wrestling
At Clinton. Unity rolled to wins against Argenta-Oreana (72-6), Clinton (71-6) and Shelbyville (69-9). Nick Nosler at 145 pounds and Cade Scott at 195 and 220 paced the Rockets by winning all three of their matches by pin.