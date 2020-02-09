In boys’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
Sullivan 35, Clinton 34. Holding on to a 20-14 halftime lead, the Redskins (4-18) were able to outpace the Maroons, ending a nine-game losing streak with a win during the seventh-place game in Moweaqua. Leyton Ellis scored a team-high 13 points to lead Sullivan. Zeke Hickman scored a team-high 13 points for Clinton (5-20).
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Cissna Park 44. The top-seeded Panthers continued their superb play, picking up their eighth straight win en route to a tournament title in Onarga. PBL (22-3) relied on the duo of Trey VanWinkle and Colton Coy in holding off the Timberwolves (18-7). VanWinkle scored a game-high 23 points, with Coy not far behind at 18 points as PBL broke open the game in the second half after a 27-27 tie at halftime. Ian Rogers scored a team-high 13 points for Cissna Park, with Penn Stoller (nine points) and Malaki Verkler (eight points) contributing as well.
Dwight 45, Watseka 40. The fifth-seeded Warriors let a 34-29 fourth-quarter lead slip away in a fifth-place game loss in Onarga. Brayden Haines scored 11 points to lead Watseka (13-13).
Iroquois West 67, Momence 45. The Raiders (8-17) ended their tournament stay on a positive note by winning the seventh-place game at Onarga. Ryan Tilstra recorded 19 points to pace IW and Jack McMillan added 16 points.
Illini Prairie/Sangamo Challenge
At Tolono
Monticello 59, Virden North Mac 57. A 23-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter provided just enough cushion for the Sages (13-11) to prevail. Garrett Kepley converted all five of his free-throw attempts to end up with a team-leading 11 points for Monticello, which added nine points apiece from Ryan Reeder, Briggs Fultz, Jake Edmundson and Dylan Ginalick to go along with eight points from Cooper Mitze.
Prairie Central 63, Riverton 62. Payton Dunahee hit the game-winning three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left for Prairie Central, helping the Hawks (20-7) record their first 20-win season since 2005. Trey Bazzell scored a team-high 18 points, with Jake Bachtold (14 points) and Logan Goad (10 points) also hit double figures as the Hawks rallied from a 46-35 deficit at the start of the fourth.
Rantoul 47, Maroa-Forsyth 42. Rantoul won its second straight game for only the second time this season, relying on a team-high 14 points from Kamryn Rome. Deonta Space assisted with 11 points of his own for the Eagles (5-18).
St. Joseph-Ogden 71, Auburn 47. SJ-O built up a 44-16 halftime lead, cruising to their eighth straight win. Chance Izard scored a game-high 18 points and handed out five assists for the Spartans (18-6), with Ty Pence (15 points) and Payton Cain (10 points) also contributing.
St. Thomas More 75, New Berlin 70. Patrick Quarnstrom hit 14 of 15 free throws on the day, including 5 of 6 in the overtime period, to lift the Sabers (12-13) to their second consecutive win. Quarnstrom finished with a game-best 25 points, though he was nearly matched by teammate Dawson Magrini and his 23 points.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 78, Hoopeston Area 36. BHRA continued its perfect season, racking up an impressive Vermilion Valley Conference road win. The Blue Devils (26-0) received a game-high 31 points from Drew Reifsteck to go along with 18 points from Elijah Tidwell. Lucas Hofer and Josh Delfino each finished with nine points for the Cornjerkers (11-15).
Chatham Glenwood 47, Champaign Central 42. Khailieo Terry scored a team-high 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the visiting Maroons (12-13) in a nonconference loss. Pryce Punkay added 10 points.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 69, Uni High 54. The visiting Broncos (13-12) snapped a five-game losing streak with a nonconference win. Ethan Mok Chi paced Uni High (3-18) with 15 points, while Adit Kalsotra chipped in with 13 points.
East St. Louis 68, Urbana 61. The visiting Tigers kept it close against the defending Class 3A state champions, but Urbana (14-11) saw its four-game win streak end with a nonconference defeat.
Mahomet-Seymour 89, Effingham 81. Grant Coleman scored a team-high 31 points to help the host Bulldogs (15-10) earn their fourth straight win, this time in Apollo Conference action.
Springfield Christian 47, La Salette 46. Enmanuel Garcia Camilo posted 23 points and 19 rebounds for La Salette (8-14), but it wasn’t enough at home.
In girls’ basketball
Arthur Christian 64, Heritage Christian (Ind.) 43. Alexa Franklin scored 26 points and added six assists for the Conquering Riders (23-8) during a road win. Chloe Tiarks (12 points, five steals), Lyla Kauffman (11 points) and Lindsey Mast (nine steals) also played key roles.
In boys’ swimming
At Normal. Ryan Wierschem paced all area athletes at the Big 12 Meet with the Champaign Central standout winning two races to cap the regular season. Wierschem placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.93 seconds and also won the 100 butterfly in 52.80 seconds. Those efforts, along with third-place finishes by Nik Johnson (52.25, 100 freestyle) and Nolan Miller (4:53.86, 500 freestyle) helped Central place third in the 10-team standings. Centennial, which finished fifth, received a third-place showing by Cole Grimes (56.56, 100 backstroke). Danville placed eighth, paced by a third-place finish from Lane Wagner in the 200 freestyle (1:48.61). Urbana wound up ninth, with Willem Alleyene placing eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.50).
At Stanford. Max Katz of Mahomet-Seymour won the diving part of the Illini Prairie Conference Invitational with a score of 383.94, helping the Bulldogs place second at the six-team meet.