SAVOY — The Savoy Village Board has approved a $10,000-per-year contribution to a bid to bring the IHSA boys’ basketball tournament back to the area.
The pledge, which is double what the village gave to a bid five years ago, comes less than two months before Visit Champaign County’s bid is due Jan. 10 and as other communities are weighing how much to give.
“It’s time that this tournament came back to this community, and Savoy will be a beneficiary in many ways,” Village President Joan Dykstra said at this week’s meeting.
When the board discussed the matter last week, Dykstra was excited for the tournament but initially cautious about pledging $10,000.
“I’m not opposed to $10,000, but that’s quite generous,” she said. “That would be quite a commitment for the village, in terms of actual tax dollars.”
Trustee Heather Mangian questioned whether it was worth doubling the village’s pledge, especially since the tournament will be held in a new format over one weekend instead of two.
But by the end of the meeting, Mangian said she “could get comfortable” with pledging $10,000. At Wednesday’s meeting, she and the rest of the board voted in favor.
Last week, the Champaign City Council directed city staff to contribute $50,000 annually to the effort, up from the $30,000 a year it pledged five years ago, when Champaign-Urbana lost out to Peoria.
Peoria is planning to bid again for the tournament, which has been held there since 1996. Before that, Champaign-Urbana hosted it for 77 years.
Everyone present at the Champaign council meeting voted to move forward with the $50,000 pledge.
“I think the economic boost it would generate for our area during a slower time of year is important,” said District 3 representative Angie Brix. “And I think exposing people to the University of Illinois and to our community, maybe people who’ve never visited here or maybe went to school here in the past but maybe haven’t been back in a long time, I think that’d be a great opportunity to get them here.
“And I also think it would be an exciting experience for those that would get the opportunity to play in the Assembly Hall since it’s been renovated.”
Urbana pledged $5,000 a year five years ago, and Mayor Diane Marlin has said the city would probably give at least that much this time around.
“We’re discussing it next week and will vote on Dec. 2,” Marlin said Thursday.
In 2015, Visit Champaign County put together a $750,000 bid, with $510,000 of that coming from donors and private entities and $240,000 from local communities.
While Savoy and Champaign have increased their contributions, Mahomet has decided not to give anything.
For the last bid, it pledged $1,000 a year.
“We had told them that at this point, we’re not contributing,” said Patrick Brown, the village’s administrator.
“No reason in particular. From our standpoint, we probably get the least amount of economic benefit from that type of event,” he said, noting the dearth of hotels in Mahomet. “And we’re looking at reducing our contributions to other county-wide agencies.”
And Tuscola plans to match what it pledged five years ago.
“Our tourism board met yesterday and pledged $2,000 per year to it,” said Drew Hoel, the city’s administrator.
“We would see an uptick in hotel stays, certainly,” Hoel said. “And then everything that comes with that: shopping and food and gas.”
Five years ago, Rantoul pledged $5,000. Its board has yet to discuss a contribution to this year’s bid.
The IHSA is expected to make a decision in March 2020 about where the tournament will be held in 2021, 2022 and 2023.